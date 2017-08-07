“Is This the Beginning of the End for the Oil Industry?”

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 7, 2017
The energy sector is undergoing a seismic shift that has caught many pundits by surprise. That shift was triggered by the Saudi decision to boost production as the Kingdom sought to challenge the U.S. shale oil industry’s rise and reassert OPEC’s dominance. Because of growing global supplies coupled with waning demand growth, crude prices plunged. There are signs, despite moves by OPEC and other oil dependent non-OPEC states to boost prices, that the oil industry is in decline and that prices will never recover to their pre-crisis highs.
You see, the industry is experiencing an inevitable confluence of events that is causing long-term demand for petroleum to decline. That makes oil stocks unattractive investments.
Now what?
The secular trend to clean sources of renewable energy continues to gain momentum as the challenges posed by global climate warming and climate change weigh heavily on humanity. That has seen a massive push by governments across the world to curb global warming and led to the formation of the Paris Agreement on climate change which entered force in November 2016.
This document aims to keep the global temperature increase this century to below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
It has already been speculated by energy industry insiders and analysts that in a less than two-degree world, a third known oil reserves would become stranded assets. Among the most vulnerable are Canada’s oil sands because of the significant amount of energy expended to produce usable crude from bitumen.
The agreement aims to eventually eliminate fossil fuels from the global energy mix. It has been speculated by Carbon Tracker, a think tank of energy, financial and legal analysts, that oil demand growth will peak in 2020 a mere three years from now. After that point, the oil industry will no longer need to grow.
The rise of the electric car certainly supports this thesis.
The single largest consumer of oil globally being responsible for nearly half of all barrels consumed is gasoline and already there are moves afoot to eliminate gasoline powered vehicles. The governments of France and Britain have banned the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040. Other European governments are planning similar legislation. China, which is battling to curb the massive amounts of pollution in its major cities created by the country’s rapid industrialization is implementing legislation aimed at seeing electric vehicles make up 12% of all new car sales by 2020.
While those targets appear ambitious renewable energy, technology is moving at a rapid pace.
Already, there is analysis that shows electricity generated from solar and wind power is cheaper than coal, oil and natural gas fired plants per megawatt hour produced.
The performance of electric cars is progressing in leaps and bounds while costs are falling. Tesla Inc.’s Model 3, which is set to go into production before the end of this year has a 346-kilometre range per charge, a top speed of around 200 km/h and is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in roughly six seconds.
So what?
This means that weaker oil prices are here to stay and if demand growth drops off altogether by 2020 as some analysts have predicted, then global oil supplies will exceed demand causing prices to tumble once again. None of this is good news for Canada’s energy patch. Oil sands are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions per barrel of crude produced than conventional oil production and production costs are also higher.
Deeply indebted intermediate oil producers such as Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE)(NYSE:BTE) and Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX:PGF)(NYSE:PGH), which are dependent on crude being at US$55 to survive will be sharply impacted by weaker oil prices.
Furthermore, Pengrowth has invested considerable capital in its oil sands assets notably the Lindbergh Thermal project. Even energy majors such as Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) would not escape unscathed because three-quarters of its oil production comes from oil sands.
13 Comments on "Is This the Beginning of the End for the Oil Industry?"
MASTERMIND on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 3:49 pm
People don’t want the truth. They want to feel happy. Imagine if the MSM were to run front page stories about how shale is a joke — how conventional oil and gas are well past peak — how solar and wind are nonsense — how EV’s are bullshit and increase pollution… how we shredded Iraq and Libya and Syria so that we could keep BAU alive and continue to live large for a few more years….This would cause mass hysteria. So since nobody wants truths — and giving them truths would only end badly for all involved… might as well use the MSM to keep the sheeple under control and entertained. See everybody wins! The public get their puff of hopium, the MSM owners get their shot of influence and wealth, and politics get their PR department for free, and doomsters get their laughs and (like everybody else) a few more years of life.
eugene on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 4:24 pm
In your dreams
Dredd on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 6:14 pm
“Is This the Beginning of the End for the Oil Industry?”
We can hope.
But they are engineering a coup that the people are embracing blindly (Will The Military Become The Police? – 11).
tahoe1780 on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 6:25 pm
OT – Godspeed Makiti
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-07/us-preparing-airstrikes-against-isis-philippines
Makati1 on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 6:41 pm
tahoe, I’ll worry about it IF it happens. I doubt that the article is accurate as I have not seen any sign of such here in the news or gossip. The “terrorist” problems are 600 miles from where I live. Are the people in Atlanta worried about the Chicago gangs? I doubt it.
You should worry about your own situation if you live in the dying U$ Police State. I see a collapse of the system there in the near future and a massive breakdown in civil order. TPTB are running out of time.
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/the-dow-closes-at-a-record-high-for-the-9th-straight-time-but-experts-warn-that-a-stock-market-crash-could-be-imminent
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/08/07/is-america-on-the-verge-of-a-nervous-breakdown-or-civil-war/
Drastic measures to follow. Are YOU prepared? I am.
boat on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 6:45 pm
Oil and gas at peak?
Think decades if your talking combined btu.
tahoe1780 on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 7:52 pm
Makati1 – Good to know you’re not in harms way.
twocats on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 7:53 pm
you are confusing “combined btu” with “conventional” a simple mistake that someone who has no idea what they are talking about could make. so, about spot on for you.
and although conventional gas has peaked, shale gas is holding its own…
https://shaleprofile.com/index.php/2017/07/24/marcellus-pa-update-through-may-2017/
GregT on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 8:16 pm
There is more than enough “combined BTU” to cook the planet boat.
Which fossil fuel reserves must stay in the ground to avoid dangerous climate change?
“A third of oil reserves, half of gas reserves and over 80% of current coal reserves globally should remain in the ground and not be used before 2050 if global warming is to stay below the 2°C target agreed by policy makers, according to new research by the UCL Institute for Sustainable Resources.”
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/01/150107131401.htm
I know, not going to happen. Crispy critters.
Makati1 on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 8:22 pm
Tahoe, thank you. I hope you, and yours, are always safe also.
boat on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 8:29 pm
twocats,
My water heater, car, stove, the refineries, the petrochemical plants, none of them give a shyt what the oil or gass is called. Only doomers in some failed crash scheme.
twocats on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 8:50 pm
you are correct, but that wasn’t the original statement or counter-statement from you, nor does it address any of the underlying POD issues.
You are so far from the original comment that we might as well be talking about wine vintages. my belly doesn’t care where the grapes came from it’s all alcohol to me.
sounds like someone’s been drinking. nice try though!
GregT on Mon, 7th Aug 2017 9:07 pm
“sounds like someone’s been drinking. nice try though!”
There’s a big difference between having a few drinks and permanent brain damage.