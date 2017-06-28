Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Iraq has steadily produced about 4.58 million barrels per day (bpd) between March and May, according to an Iraq Oil Report analysis based on data gathered from each of the country’s oil fields.
That figure, which includes both federal Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan region, differs significantly from data compiled both by Iraq’s Oil Ministry and by the so-called “secondary sources” that provide the estimates used by OPEC to gauge its members’ compliance with production quotas.
2 Comments on "Iraq production steady at 4.58 million bpd"
Lucifer on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 1:24 pm
Thank God, Iraq’s oil production is steady at 4.58 million bpd. You are all now saved, lol.
Ned Flanders on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:06 pm
How much of that production is brought to the surface by Chinese servicing contracts vs. U.S.?