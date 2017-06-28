Iraq production steady at 4.58 million bpd

Iraq has steadily produced about 4.58 million barrels per day (bpd) between March and May, according to an Iraq Oil Report analysis based on data gathered from each of the country’s oil fields.

That figure, which includes both federal Iraq and the autonomous Kurdistan region, differs significantly from data compiled both by Iraq’s Oil Ministry and by the so-called “secondary sources” that provide the estimates used by OPEC to gauge its members’ compliance with production quotas.

