Iraq pledges to comply 100% with oil output cut agreement

Iraq plans to reach 5mln bpd oil output capacity before year-end

global oil supply cuts deal is positive

Iraq compliance at 98%

Iraq reiterates commitment to support OPEC/non-OPEC oil supply cut deal

Iraq will proceed in parallel with exploration plans to increase its reserves by 15bln barrels in 2018 to reach 178bln barrels

In response OPEC head Barkindo says:

oil market already balancing, stocks level coming down

Iraq has interest in balancing market

OPEC/non-OPEC compliance with supply cuts deal encouraging

OPEC salutes Iraq flexibility helping bring about OPEC/non-OPEC deal

Still looks like that 6-month extension to the deadline that I reported on last Sunday is going to be necessary.

