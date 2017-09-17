How to Become a Geologist

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 17, 2017
Petroleum geologists use their know-how in a variety of settings and in a multitude of applications worldwide. Their work can be exciting and challenging, but becoming a geoscientist in the oil and natural gas industry demands that one acquire a broad set of technical, conceptual and practical skills.
Aspiring geologists who decide early on that they want to work in the oil and gas industry often choose to matriculate at colleges and universities with well-established petroleum geology programs, said Allyson Anderson Book, executive director of the American Geosciences Institute (AGI) and a petroleum geologist by training.
“Some programs have strong petroleum coursework,” explained Anderson Book. “If a student decides they want to pursue an oil and gas career, there are schools whose students are routinely sought after by employers.”
To be sure, some geoscience students only begin to consider oil and gas career options midway through their studies. In fact, Anderson Book – who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in geology and has worked as a petrophysicist/senior geoscientist with ExxonMobil – counts herself among that group.
An accredited geology program often will require students to complete field work as well as fundamental coursework in areas such as:
Beyond fulfilling core geology course requirements, would-be petroleum geologists take courses emphasizing oil and gas industry applications within these and other branches of geology. In addition, geology students build their analytical skills by completing courses in subjects such as math, chemistry and physics.
“Geoscience is really the nexus of all scientific disciplines, so it is no surprise that to be successful you need strong analytical skills and a broad knowledge of all sciences,” said Anderson Book.
With a bachelor’s degree, an entry-level petroleum geoscientist can work for a service company in a wellsite capacity – such as mudlogger – or in a computer-support position, Anderson Book said. She added that an oil and gas operating company, meanwhile, might hire such individuals for technical support-type roles. Geology graduates can also work for government agencies as program managers, wellsite inspectors and other, less technical roles, said Anderson Book. This joint website of the UK-based The Geological Society and University Geoscience UK provides an overview of geology specialty areas applicable to oil and gas roles.
After earning their bachelor’s, newly minted petroleum geoscientists may also wish to pursue more specialized training in master’s and doctoral degree programs. The additional credential can help one to qualify for positions of greater responsibility. Given the cyclical nature of the oil and gas industry, getting an advanced degree might also give one an edge during bust periods.
“Frankly, in tough market conditions, hiring is restricted and in order to be competitive most candidates will need a master’s level education for the majority of upstream technical positions,” said Anderson Book. “My advice for any individual who really wants a career in the oil patch as a geoscientist is to acquire a master’s level geoscience degree.”
Educational credentials notwithstanding, completing one or more relevant internships while in school can boost one’s marketability with oil and gas employers, added Anderson Book.
“At some point in the academic experience, aspiring petroleum geoscientists need to get some on the-job-experience,” Anderson Book pointed out, adding that student interns enjoy a variety of options for gaining “real-world” exposure.
For instance, Anderson Book noted that students can hone their technical skills over a summer or two by working on a drilling rig, interpreting seismic or conducting site characterization. Anderson Book herself completed a “conventional” internship with ExxonMobil that helped her to build her proficiency – and get noticed by the company. She pointed out that interning is “essentially one long job interview.”
The internship “really expanded my knowledge of gravity/magnetics surveying – something I had no applied experience with,” Anderson Book recalled. “In that internship, it was reiterated to me that I need to focus on technical excellence first. I did and learned a lot at that summer internship – it led directly to full-time employment at ExxonMobil several months after the internship ended.”
Less traditional internship paths may emphasize other areas such as oil and gas policy, added Anderson Book. For instance, her Alexandria, Va.-based organization hires interns who get the opportunity to meet with government officials at the federal, state and local levels while working on policy and issues that are critical to geoscience professionals. Other AGI interns work as science writers for AGI’s magazine, EARTH.
Internships can also provide clarity about one’s geoscience career path, noted Anderson Book.
“Often students do not know ‘for sure’ what specialty to pursue,” Anderson Book said. “For many students, an internship can be illustrative in what a student may ‘not’ want to pursue for a long-term career. How wonderful that is to know so early on that a particular focus area or job is not what you want to do!”
6 Comments on "How to Become a Geologist"
MASTERMIND on Sun, 17th Sep 2017 10:00 pm
makati1
INSANE: Children swimming in garbage in the Philippines!!
https://imgur.com/a/DFzhW
Do you plan on having your grand children come visit so they can go swimming in garbage? I mean once the us collapses and the P’s rises like a phoenix from the ashes?
Plantagenet on Mon, 18th Sep 2017 12:40 am
Several of my friends are geologists. They live a great life—lots of time outdoors doing fieldwork in exotic locations, a very good salary, and lots of travel to conferences and field sites around the world.
Cheers!
rockman on Mon, 18th Sep 2017 12:54 am
Unless there’s been a very radical change in earning a BS in geology since I started in my sophomore year in 1970 (which I very much serously) doubt the description above doesn’t come lose to the reality. No university offers much of “petroleum geology” course work. The Rockman got his BS at the state uni in New Orleans, Louisiana and his MS at Texas A&M. Both universities in the heartland of the oil patch and undergraduate course in petroleum geology rarely go beyond a single introductory exposure. And unless one works on a petroleum geology master’s thesis (as the Rockman did) there’s little oil patch exposure. In fact even though Rockman’s thesis involved a relatively simple description of a CA oil field none of the 32 hours of required course world involved petroleum geology for a simple reason: none were offered.
The reality: if one is lucky and has a good exposure to stratigraphy and sedimentology (during both BS and MS studies) they have a bit of an advantage over others holding a master degree in geology when start working for Big Oil. But in general their utility at the start of their careers isn’t much better then the average new hire.
And the utility of new hires with a master’s degree in geology with respect to petroleum geology and the new job? In general they aren’t worth a sh*t. LOL. But serious, they are about as “worthless as tits on witch”. Which is not an uncommon phrase they’ll hear from the old hands they work with. About 98% of the petroleum geology the Rockman understood after working for Mobil he learned on the job. Which was rather difficult since the company had virtually no formal training program. Most of the work is FNG’s did the first 2 to 3 years was supervise logging operations. Logging: running a variety of measure devises ( 4.5″ in diameter and 40′ to 120′ long) down the wellbore to determine if there was commercially producible oil/NG. Of course we didn’t analyze the data…the older experienced hands did…we were just “logging dogs”.
But some companies did have very intensive training programs that ran a year or two. I was very jealous of my schoolmates that hired on with Shell Oil that had such a program.
When I got my first got my first job all the Big Oil companies required a master’s degree. Not because you were better trained in petroleum geology (because you weren’t) but it showed you ability for advanced training. Which it’s extremely rare for a degreed geologist to go to INITIALLY work for anyone but Big Oil: Litlle Oil had no use for anyone with no training. Which is why geologists with Big Oil often left for Little Oil after 4 or 5 years of experience with Big Oil.
Mudlogger (who all work the drill site analyzing the returning mud pumped downhole for signs of hydrocarbons rarely have a degree in geology. And if they do it’s a BA or BS. Mudlogging IS NOT a stepping stone to a career as a petroleum geologist. And some of the very best mudloggers the Rockman worked with not only didn’t have a degree in geology but never took a single geology course. Mudlog training is 100% on the job. During a boom it’s a pretty decent income (but it is a 12 hour shift 7 days a week. And during a bust it’s a shit job that might not pay much better the min wage.
Just the Rockman’s humble opinion but you can ignore just about everything is this Rigzone propaganda piece.
rockman on Mon, 18th Sep 2017 12:56 am
P – I assume those geologists you know work overseas for the most part.
Anonymouse1 on Mon, 18th Sep 2017 3:20 am
A lot easier to just become a shill for big oil. Far too much effort getting your hands dirty sticking over-sized straws in the dirt.
Besides, computers and satellites and robots do all the real work these days, which frees up a shitload of people, who now have all kinds of time to write long-winded homilies about the virtuous nature of the uS oil cartel.
Right narrativeman?
Davy on Mon, 18th Sep 2017 5:02 am
I got my degree in finance and I didn’t know shit about finance until I got to work at it. I think universities today are good at getting you ready to learn on the job in many cases. I am sure there are some great master and graduate programs out there in certain specialized fields but nothing is like real world specialization after years of hard knocks.