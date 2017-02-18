How Saudis Cut Oil Output Without Really Cutting

Saudi Arabia has led the way among major energy exporters in cutting oil production. At the same time, the kingdom is adding to global supply in a surprising way.

The deal to cut oil output has been a success, at least for its first month, largely because there was little cheating and because Saudi Arabia cut production by 500,000 barrels a day.

Don’t ignore the other side of the ledger, though: the Saudis, huge consumers of energy themselves, are economizing. That could allow them to export more.

In 2015, the average Saudi resident used 50 barrels of crude or some five times more than a slightly wealthier Swiss. Oil consumption jumped 77% for Saudi Arabia in the 10 years through 2015, topping even China, which grew 72%, according to data from BP .

Saudi Arabia is far less populous but, even in absolute terms, those incremental barrels were the equivalent of adding another France’s worth of oil demand.

Photo: The Wall Street Journal

Per capita oil consumption is a function not only of wealth but also local incentives. Petrostates have some of the lowest pump prices in the world because local populations view cheap fuel as a birthright. As a result, Kuwait, which is about as wealthy as South Korea, uses nearly four times as much oil per capita. Gasoline retail prices are just a fourth as high.

But, in the case of Saudi Arabia, it goes beyond motor fuels. For example, the country has long flared off huge quantities of gas and left untouched reserves that could more easily be used to generate electricity. The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center says fuel consumed for power has grown by 135 million barrels of oil equivalent annually over the past eight years.

The latter is changing as part of the country’s “Vision 2030” initiative. One big gas and power project that came online in 2016 helped reduce demand for oil to generate electricity last summer by the equivalent to Ireland’s daily crude demand. Solar projects are also taking off in the sunny country with the goal of meeting 20% of power needs in 15 years. Local demand for motor fuel may moderate following a 50% gasoline price increase, freeing up more Saudi crude and crude products for export.

Add it all up and in the first 11 months of 2016 Saudi Arabia’s actual domestic consumption of unrefined crude oil and its increase in production left a combined 3.5 million additional barrels available for refining or export compared with 2015, according to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

No wonder the Saudis are so enthusiastic about cutting output to support prices.

WSJ