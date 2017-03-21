How OPEC Lost The War Against Shale, In One Chart

At the start of March we showed a fascinating chart from Rystad Energy, demonstrating how dramatic the impact of technological efficiency on collapsing US shale production costs has been: in just the past 3 years, the wellhead breakeven price for key shale plays has collapsed from an average of $80 to the mid-$30s…
… resulting in drastically lower all-in breakevens for most US shale regions.
Today, in a note released by Goldman titled “OPEC: To cut or not to cut, that is the question”, the firm presents a chart which shows just as graphically how exactly OPEC lost the war against US shale: in one word: the cost curve has massively flattened and extended as a result of “shale productivity” driving oil breakeven in the US from $80 to $50-$55, in the process sweeping Saudi Arabia away from the post of global oil price setter to merely inventory manager.
This is how Goldman explains it:
Shale’s short time to market and ongoing productivity improvements have provided an efficient answer to the industry’s decade-long search for incremental hydrocarbon resources in technically challenging, high cost areas and has kicked off a competition amongst oil producing countries to offer attractive enough contracts and tax terms to attract incremental capital. This is instigating a structural deflationary change in the oil cost curve, as shown in Exhibit 2. This shift has driven low cost OPEC producers to respond by focusing on market share, ramping up production where possible, using their own domestic resources or incentivizing higher activity from the international oil companies through more attractive contract structures and tax regimes. In the rest of the world, projects and countries have to compete for capital, trying to drive costs down to become competitive through deflation, FX and potentially lower tax rates.
The implications of this curve shift are major, all of which are very adverse to the Saudis, who have been relegated from the post of long-term price setter to inventory manager, and thus the loss of leverage. Here are some further thoughts from Goldman:
- OPEC role: from price setter to inventory manager In the New Oil Order, we believe OPEC’s role has structurally changed from long-term price setter to inventory manager. In the past, large-scale developments required seven years+ from FID to peak production, giving OPEC long-term control over oil prices. US shale oil currently offers large-scale development opportunities with 6-9 months to peak production. This short-cycle opportunity has structurally changed the cost dynamics, eliminating the need for high cost frontier developments and instigating a competition for capital amongst oil producing countries that is lowering and flattening the cost curve through improved contract terms and taxes.
- OPEC’s November decision had unintended consequences: OPEC’s decision to cut production was rational and fit into the inventory management role. Inventory builds led to an extreme contango in the Brent forward curve, with 2-year fwd Brent trading at a US$5.5/bl (11%) premium to spot. As OPEC countries sell spot, but US E&Ps sell 30%+ of their production forward, this was giving the E&Ps a competitive advantage. Within one month of the OPEC announcement, the contango declined to US$1.1/bl (2%), achieving the cartel’s purpose. However, the unintended consequence was to underwrite shale activity through the credit market.
- Stability and credit fuel overconfidence and strong activity: A period of stability (1% Brent Coefficient of Variation ytd vs. 6% 3-year average) has allowed E&Ps to hedge (35% of 2017 oil production vs. 21% in November) and access the credit market, with high yield reopen after a 10- month closure (largest issuance in 4Q16 since 3Q14). Successful cost repositioning and abundant funding are boosting a short-cycle revival, with c.85% of oil companies under our coverage increasing capex in 2017.
That said, the new equilibrium only works as long as credit is cheap and plentiful. If and when the Fed’s inevitable rate hikes tighten credit access for shale firms, prompting the need for higher margins and profits, the old status quo will revert. As a reminder, this is how over a year ago Citi explained the dynamic of cheap credit leading to deflation and lower prices:
Easy access to capital was the essential “fuel” of the shale revolution. But too much capital led to too much oil production, and prices crashed. The shale sector is now being financially stress-tested, exposing shale’s dirty secret: many shale producers depend on capital market injections to fund ongoing activity because they have thus far greatly outspent cash flow.
This is the key ingredient of what Goldman calls the shift to a new “structural deflationary change in the oil cost curve” as shown in chart above. As such, there is the danger that tighter conditions will finally remove the structural pressure for lower prices. However, judging by recent rhetoric by FOMC members, this is hardly an imminent issue, which means Saudi Arabia has only bad options: either cut production, prompting higher prices and even greater shale incursion and market share loss for the Kingdom, or restore the old status quo, sending prices far lower, and in the process collapsing Saudi government revenues potentially unleashing another budget crisis.
tita on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 10:24 am
“demonstrating how dramatic the impact of technological efficiency on collapsing US shale production costs has been”
Correction:
“demonstrating how dramatic the impact of collapsing oil prices on US shale production costs has been”
In short, demand for oil services collapsed because of the price. The offer vs demand effect led to a collapse of prices. No technological advance, just economics.
Cloggie on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 11:38 am
Welcome to the third carbon age.
https://www.thenation.com/article/third-carbon-age/
Depletion no longer plays a role any time soon. Instead the Paris Accords will dictate the path towards renewable energy. Since Europe has rejected shale it needs to follow the renewable energy path. China will chose a mix. America will lag behind and concentrate on old oil glory (MAGA).
Erdogan in Turkey can count his blessings as the US will lose interest in the ME, or what’s left of it, so he can take over, and given the nod by KSA.
rockman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 11:50 am
tita – “No technological advance, just economics.”. Exactly. Eagle Ford Shale wells are being drilled just as they were two years ago with the same equipment run by the same companies. Besides lower costs adding to the mirage of improved efficiency companies are not drilling the poorer prospect they could when oil prices were higher.
Natural selection (aka survival of the fittest) works in the oil patch just as it does on the Serengeti plains. LOL.
GregT on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 1:01 pm
“Instead the Paris Accords will dictate the path towards renewable energy. Since Europe has rejected shale it needs to follow the renewable energy path. China will chose a mix. America will lag behind and concentrate on old oil glory (MAGA).”
Global warming and climate change are planetary issues Cloggie, not regional issues.
“As the agreement provides no consequences if countries do not meet their commitments, consensus of this kind is fragile. A trickle of nations exiting the agreement may trigger the withdrawal of more governments, bringing about a total collapse of the agreement.”
Seems to me that the largest contributor of greenhouse gas emissions has already opted out. How do you propose that EU member states embracing alternate electricity power generation will in any way limit GMT rise to 1.5ºC? Especially given:
“Although not the sustained temperatures over the long term to which the Agreement addresses, in the first half of 2016 average temperatures were about 1.3 °C (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) above the average in 1880, when global record-keeping began.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paris_Agreement
Sorry Cloggie. Much ado about nothing. Too little, too late.
Cloggie on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 1:47 pm
Global warming and climate change are planetary issues Cloggie, not regional issues.
That’s an open door, but waiting for the slow movers is not an option. The ones who achieve the transition first will be able to put tariffs on dirty products produced by others. If one sheep is over the dam, more are bound to follow.
Sorry Cloggie. Much ado about nothing. Too little, too late.
It is never too late to buy suntan oil.
Seriously, what do you propose? Do nothing and wait for the collapse and 6B die and only the smart ones in their Canadian doomsteads survive?
Anonymous on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 2:43 pm
More fake ‘news’. ‘OPEC’ was never waging any kind of ‘war’ against shale in the first place. ‘OPEC’ didn’t wake up one morning and decide it would be a good idea to wage some kind of oil price war with uS frackers.
This entire narrative that uS propagandists have woven on this issue is 100% false. If any of this really had been ‘OPEC’s’ goal, to damage the uS oil cartel economically, that is to say, wage economic war, then the uS would have militarily attacked them, or at the very least, launched massive regime-change ops against the ‘OPEC’ nations. The fact the uS has done neither, except complain about this ‘OPEC v uS frackers’ in uS oil cartel industry publications, tells you all need to know.
This entire narrative is as fake as rockmans endless claims that the credit for uS oil drilling 2008-2016, could be credited, in part or in whole, to someone called ‘Barack obomber’.
________________________________________ on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 2:44 pm
Paris will dictate climate change? Like daylight savings time? France is more gay than Holland. Hitler should have sent all of them to the furnace. Would increase global warming a little. This bitch needs to warm up.
Apneaman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 3:00 pm
Half a metre of rain in a day floods north coast community of New Italy
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-20/half-a-metre-of-rain-in-a-day-floods-north-coast-communities/8369174
Apneaman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 3:01 pm
Massive ocean DIE OFF foreshadows the era of global human population collapse
http://wakingscience.com/2017/03/massive-ocean-die-off-foreshadows-era-global-human-population-collapse/
Apneaman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 3:01 pm
Carbon dioxide levels rose at record pace for 2nd straight year in 2016 – “The rate of CO2 growth over the last decade is 100 to 200 times faster than what Earth experienced during the transition from the last Ice Age”
http://www.desdemonadespair.net/2017/03/carbon-dioxide-levels-rose-at-record.html
Apneaman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 3:04 pm
Frailest-Ever Winter Sea Ice Facing a Cruel, Cruel Summer
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/03/20/frailest-ever-winter-sea-ice-facing-a-cruel-cruel-summer/
GregT on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 3:52 pm
“It is never too late to buy suntan oil.”
It is too late to buy suntan oil, when one already has skin cancer.
“Seriously, what do you propose?”
The First Law of Holes
If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging……
Midnight Oil on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 4:03 pm
Faster is better….chill Mr Ap…
The faster we go, the more the Economy grows, the more money is made and profits soar…
See, you just need to put Trumpet’s lenses on your eyes.
Boy, but Shortonoil claims everything is under control….the fossil fuel industry is going out of business….Don’t hold your breath.
rockman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 4:15 pm
“This entire narrative is as fake as rockmans endless claims that the credit for uS oil drilling 2008-2016, could be credited, in part or in whole, to someone called ‘Barack obomber’.” What’s fake about it? The stats are undeniable: During President Obama’s term the US oil patch experienced its greatest expansion in history. And given the countless claims that the POTUS, any POTUS, has such a dominating control over the country’s economy, including the oil patch, obvious the great rtun we had was to his credit. The collapse began when it finally hit home that he was leaving office.
Apneaman on Tue, 21st Mar 2017 4:35 pm
Apparently, many still do not understand what “too late” means. People claim to have taken physics courses but have no concept of inertia.
Another flashflood (huaico) yesterday afternoon in the town of Viru in Peru.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pIT7Dk76K7M
Aerial view of the inundated city of Trujillo (some miles north of Viru) which saw its stongest “huaico” (so far) on Sunday (it was its sixth in just a week)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lj-qe7ublPQ
As the AGW incidences and doomy data mounts, the MSM is getting quieter. Out with a whimper.