France to end oil, gas production by 2040

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 6, 2017
France plans to pass legislation this year to phase out all oil and gas exploration and production on its mainland and overseas territories by 2040, becoming the first country to do so.
President Emmanuel Macron wants to make France carbon neutral by 2050 and plans to curb greenhouse gas emissions by leaving fossil fuels, blamed for contributing to global warming, in the ground.
Under the draft bill presented to cabinet on Wednesday, France will no longer issue exploration permits. The extension of current concessions will be gradually limited until they are phased out by 2040 – when France plans to end the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles.
The decision is, however, largely symbolic because France produces only about 6 million barrels of hydrocarbons a year, representing about one per cent of its consumption.
France will continue to import and refine oil.
Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said after the cabinet meeting that the decision shows France’s commitment to climate change goals and will enable it to convince others to follow.
“The law will halt the exploitation of hydrocarbons in our territory; existing concessions cannot be renewed beyond 2040,” the draft bill states.
No shale gas permit has been issued in France and it will be impossible to do so after the law is passed.
The law could affect companies such as France’s Total , which although it has discontinued oil exploration in mainland France, has permits to explore in overseas territories such as offshore Guyane Maritime in French Guiana.
Total declined to comment immediately.
Hydrocarbon production in mainland France takes place mostly in the Paris Basin and Aquitaine Basin, where Vermilion Energy operates several permits.
Lundin Petroleum, through its Canada-based spin-off International Petroleum Corp, and privately owned Geopetrol are the other producers in France.
The companies were not immediately available to comment.
Plantagenet on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 5:18 pm
If France wants to become carbon neutral they need to phase out fossil fuel CONSUMPTION.
Ending French fossil fuel production is essentially meaningless because the amount of FF being produced on French territory is miniscule.
Cheers!
kervennic on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 6:34 pm
It is minuscule but there are large potential resreves of unconventional oil under paris basin, and a lot of shale gaz in the south east.
It hs been an ongoing debate here and noone wants our ground water to be polluted like it is in the US.
Apneaman on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 7:01 pm
France to end
oil, gas productionby 2040
Don’t worry France, you’ll have plenty of company.
rockman on Wed, 6th Sep 2017 9:49 pm
Given France only produces about 70k bbls of oil and 500k cubic meters of NG PER YEAR that goal is almost certain to be reached.
And there are virtually no proven shale gas commercial RESERVES in France. But it does consume about 42 BILLION cubic meters of NG per year compared to the 500,000 cubic meters it produces per year. So by importing 99.99% of its NG consumption getting rid of the insignificant amount it produces should not be a problem.
And it imports and consumes about 215 MILLION bbls of diesel per year compared 70,000 bbls of oil it produces per year. So it also imports about 99.99% of its motor fuel. BTW in 2016 the US exported 1 BILLION gallons of diesel to France. And much of that obviously made from oil produced from frac’d wells in our country.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 1:21 am
France so filled up with
hordes of Arab invaders,
legislators should plan
on production of everything
will be stopped by 2040.
Cloggie on Thu, 7th Sep 2017 2:07 am
As Plant says this is a meaningless “measure” since France doesn’t produce any meaningful quantity of ff already (from its own soil that is).