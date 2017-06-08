Digging the Graveyard of Oil’s Past

In recent years, Able has dismantled ships for the United States Navy, as well as the French aircraft carrier Clemenceau. He recently began buying idled coal-fired power plants, breaking them up for scrap and redeveloping their sites.
Mr. Stephenson sees value in everything.
He has turned the living quarters of a scrapped BP offshore platform into a makeshift motel and office for workers of drilling rigs that come into the yard for maintenance. A helicopter deck is being cut up for bridging material.
The future of energy is represented, too. A torpedo-shaped device discarded by General Electric was a prototype for a machine that generates electricity from ocean waves.
As the Brent Delta platform moved through the channel, a group of Mr. Stephenson’s friends, family and associates ate roast pork and stuffing, ham and peas pudding and other regional fare in a white tent pitched by the water. Winning a big job is a lift for a region that has been hit by the decline of some mainstay industries like the recently shuttered Redcar steel plant visible in the distance.
“This proves the northeast can still do stuff,” said Marcus Walker, a project director at Coolsilk, a local real estate investment firm.
Mr. Stephenson says the Brent contract will preserve or create up to 50 jobs. His company makes a practice of hiring and buying locally. A catering company called The Old Butchers Sandwich Shop provided food to guests and workers on the yard.
“There have been a lot of peaks and troughs over the last few years,” said Heidi McCullagh, who runs the catering company. “When a contract comes in, you have suddenly got a queue at the door.”
NY Times
rockman on Thu, 8th Jun 2017 7:00 am
These giant lift vessels are rare and very expensive. About 20 years ago the Rockman evaluated a GOM field as a potential production acquisition. Was one of the deepest fixed platforms out there. But had to use the abandonment cost in the economics and it killed the deal. It was going to cost $5 million to just mobilize the rig from the North Sea. And then another $20 million in ops cost (1993 dollars). A bit of trivia: the platform was installed long ago by the company run by President George Bush long before he became the POTUS in 2001.
But fortunately the feds changed the regs at the last moment. We could just cut the too 100′ off the 600′ tall platform and drop it to the sea floor. Platforms essentially become artificial reefs over time so the feds and Texas would rather them stay. So we would just have to put a perminant nav buoy on it and give Texas a $million to monitor it in the future. Getting the abandonment cost down to $5 million made the economics work. And our competition had already gone away. Did some more drilling based on new 3d seismic and the field, which changed hands long ago, continued to produce. Also allowed another field in the area to be economically developed by tying into our production equipment and pipeline system…for a price. Revenue we had not counted on.