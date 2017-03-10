Canada Oil Dependence on US Loosens in Age of Donald Trump

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The Canadian oil patch’s half-century bond to the U.S. market is loosening one tanker load at a time in Donald Trump’s “America First” era. Last month, a ship loaded oil off Newfoundland and set sail on a 10,000-plus nautical mile journey to China, following on the heels of an oil sands cargo shipped from the U.S. Gulf Coast. India-based Reliance Industries Ltd is set to receive the first shipment of heavy Canadian crude in April, a person familiar said last month.
For a country that sent about 99 percent of its crude exports to the U.S. last year, the recent flow to Asia is a welcome sign of diversification to many Canadian producers and political leaders.
“With any kind of business, you don’t want to have just one market so I think it will continue to be important that Canada expand its access to markets wherever it can,” Al Monaco, chief executive officer of Calgary-based Enbridge Inc., North America’s biggest pipeline operator, said this week at the CERAWeek by IHS Markit conference in Houston.
The Trump administration is mulling a border tax that could raise the cost of imported oil, a prospect that’s undermining the values of Canadian energy producers versus their U.S. counterparts. At the same time, U.S. oil production is rising again after a year-long slump, displacing foreign oil.
The push to lessen dependence on the U.S. comes as international oil companies reduce their exposure to Canada’s oil sands. Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Marathon Oil Corp. said Thursday they sold C$12.7 billion of operations in Northern Alberta assets after Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips slashed billions from their Canadian reserves.
Canada, holder of the world’s third-largest crude reserves, sent 3.4 million barrels a day to its southern neighbor in December, making it the biggest supplier to the U.S., Energy Department data show. U.S. refiners in the Midwest and the Gulf Coast have invested billions of dollars in machinery in recent years to process the heavy grades produced in Alberta’s oil sands. A set of crude pipelines and rail networks bind the two countries energy markets together.
While close ties give Canada a direct link to the biggest oil-consuming country, access is limited to other international markets such as Asia, where prices are often higher.
“Any time we can get our crude off shore in Canada is a good thing,” Tim Pickering, founder and chief investment officer of Calgary-based Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. “There is incremental demand from the Asian marketplace.”
Iraq’s Basrah Heavy crude in Asia traded at about a $12 a barrel premium to similar Western Canadian Select Thursday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That compares to a premium of less than $2 a barrel a year earlier.
Should a tax be imposed on oil exports to the U.S., Canada has few alternative customers for its crude, Kevin Birn, a director at IHS Energy in Calgary, said by phone.
Most of Canada’s crude exports that don’t go to the U.S. originate from platforms in the Atlantic, off Newfoundland. The U.K. was Canada’s second-biggest export market for oil last year, buying about 20,000 barrels a day.
While some Canadian crude is shipped to the U.S. Gulf Coast for re-export overseas, Kinder Morgan Inc’s 300,000 barrel-a-day Trans Mountain is the only pipeline that links a Canadian seaport to Alberta, according to BP Plc. Still most of what flows down the line goes to U.S. refineries in Washington state.
That’s poised to change by the end of the current decade when Kinder Morgan is scheduled to expand the Trans Mountain Pipeline to 890,000 barrels a day. The company forecasts that about 450,000 barrels a day of crude will go to northeast Asia, according to a market analysis it submitted to Canadian regulators in September 2015.
With the pipeline to the Pacific, heavy Western Canadian Select crude could be sold to Asia at a discount to West Texas Intermediate futures of about $8 a barrel versus more than $14 now, translating into an extra $3.9 billion a year for Western Canadian producers, Pickering said.
As strong as the desire is to open new markets, some factors are drawing the countries closer together. In January, President Trump signed an order reviving the TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline, which would carry 830,000 barrels a day from Alberta to Nebraska. The project was rejected by former President Barack Obama in 2015.
The project doesn’t face any major remaining hurdles to U.S. approval, David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to Washington, said.
To be sure, there are limits to how much Canada can reduce its dependence on the U.S.
U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are “tremendously competitive” and configured to run Canadian crude, Enbridge’s Monaco said. “So you have this natural marriage between these two countries.”
That hasn’t kept Canadians from trying to loosen the ties that bind. After Trump’s January order revived Keystone XL, Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley welcomed the decision but said a pipeline to the U.S. wasn’t the top priority.
“Our view has been first of all that we need to diversify our markets,” she told reporters in Edmonton in January. “We can’t rely on one market and one market only.”
Sissyfuss on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:56 am
” I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety for my country. Corporations have been enthroned and an era of corruption in high places will follow, and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong it’s reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until all wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic is destroyed. ”
ABRAHAM LINCOLN.
onlooker on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:59 am
Now that was a prescient speech!
BobInget on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 12:21 pm
Canada’s Growing Faster. This article preceded.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-02/canada-s-economy-grows-2-6-as-oil-exporter-emerges-from-slump
It’s those damn Canadian oil-sands again.
Wednesday, despite free-fall in oil prices
($54—$48?) that continues to this hour, Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) bought additional OS property and promptly jumped $2. US.
One more thing. The Buck has never been higher against the Loonie. Canadian oilers get paid in USD’s.
Canadians pay labor and suppliers in Loonies.
Do the math.
Were it not or the damn oil sands, CNQ and Suncor
produce more then half of Canada’s exportable oil,
where would we be without 53 billion dollars worth of Canadian energy? Two million barrels p/d plus mostly oil sands oil? ALL of Canada’s ‘conventional’ oil amount to fewer then 1.5 million barrels p/d.
Canada’s oil exports are protected from taxation in three ways; NAFTA, US/Canada trade agreements predating NAFTA and India/China trade.
paulo1 on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 1:10 pm
Keystone (working now along with Seaway) and XL, will just take final refined product elsewhere now that US can export. 🙂
I live on the BC Coast and I would be beyond surprised to see the Kinder Morgan expansion to Vancouver happen. The city is just starting to mobilize against the expansion for exports. Trudeau would be a 1 term wonder if this expansion continues. The entire coast is mostly against increased tanker traffic.
From a progressive Poll (Insights West)
“62% of British Columbians polled agree a Kinder Morgan approval would contradict Prime Minister Trudeau’s promises on climate leadership and a “new relationship” with First Nations. Among Liberal voters in B.C., 58% agree with this assessment.
74% of British Columbians, and 78% of Liberal voters in B.C. say they are less likely to support oil tanker expansion when considering the impacts on the South Coast’s 80 resident orca whales.
Among young voters in B.C. (under 35), opposition to oil tanker expansion overwhelms support four to one (67% to 17%).”
Industry Polls suggest most BCers want the expansion.
I think Vancouver will try and stop it.