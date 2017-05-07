Can the US Become the Saudi Arabia of Natural Gas?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 7, 2017
The Department of Energy gave a Texas-based energy company permission Tuesday to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to countries with which the U.S. does not have free trade agreements.
Golden Pass Products will build an LNG export terminal capable of shipping 2.21 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas around the world. It’s the first LNG export terminal approved by the Trump administration, adding to the already 19.2 Bcf/d of exports approved by the Obama administration.
The export facility will create an estimated 45,000 direct and indirect jobs over the next five years, according to Golden Pass. The company estimates the construction operation of the facility will generate up to $3.6 billion in federal and state tax revenues.
The Trump administration said the terminal’s approval would help make the U.S. a “dominant” energy force in the world.
“This announcement is another example of President Trump’s leadership in making the United States an energy dominant force,” Energy Secretary Rick Perry said in a press statement. “This is not only good for our economy and American jobs but also assists other countries with their energy security.”
U.S. energy ascendancy will have political implications in Europe where about half the continent’s natural gas supply comes from state-owned Russian companies. Foreign policy experts see U.S. gas exports as a way to undermine Russia’s energy dominance in the region.
[…]
U.S. consumers would deal with minimal costs to export LNG and it would lead to huge economic benefits, according to a study published in December 2015 by the DOE. The study found exporting American LNG would provide huge environmental benefits as well. The report states exporting LNG will help “address a variety of environmental concerns in the power‐generation sector.”
Exporting natural gas is likely to be a growth industry, as global demand for natural gas is expected to be 50 percent higher by 2035 than it is now, according to the International Energy Agency. Demand for imports of LNG increased 27 percent in the United Kingdom last year alone.
dissident on Sun, 7th May 2017 8:24 am
We’re going to see this delusional rubbish for years to come. People who want a realistic assessment should look into Art Berman’s analysis of the actual tight gas capacity:
http://www.artberman.com/wp-content/uploads/HGS-NA-Presentation-23-Feb-2015.pdf
coffeeguyzz on Sun, 7th May 2017 9:34 am
Just read the linked Berman piece.
Similar to David Hughes’ ‘Drilling Deeper’, that analysis by Berman is ALREADY dramatically proven to be in error.
Even a quick look at recent production figures out of the Permian of 7 Bcfd (not even included in Berman’s piece) would clearly show that 2015 article is woefully out of date as well as inaccurate.
Continuing to rely upon erroneous data that re-inforces ideological views is a big reason the ‘peak hydrocarbon’ cult is shrinking faster than their despised oil/gas resource base.
A perusal of the EIA’s gas information – as well as learning and understanding the recent efforts from the USGS – would enlighten an open minded individual to the true Saudi-sized natgas bounty that the US possesses.
dissident on Sun, 7th May 2017 10:06 am
People are free to read more recent pieces by Berman. So cut the crap.
As for your precious Permian basin:
http://www.jwnenergy.com/article/2017/3/canadas-oilpatch-should-not-fret-about-permian-basin-yager/
Lots of hype much like your post.
coffeeguyzz on Sun, 7th May 2017 10:40 am
Dissident
I rarely reply to posters from this site as the inability to engage in constructive dialogue seems to be the norm.
I most certainly will ‘cut the ‘crap’ and return to the real world of verifiable data, especially that which challenges my beliefs so I can continually learn and re-evaluate.
You linked to a piece by Berman to, presumably, refute the premise of the above article and described it as an “analysis of the actual tight gas capacity”.
Your quote.
Even a cursory glance at pages #12 and #13 of Berman’s piece should prompt hilarity at such gems as 315 Bcf new discovered reserves from Marcellus-Utica. Well … three months ending December, 2016, Ohio ALONE produced 345 billion cubic feet of gas.
Could be a ‘learning moment’ for those who wish to truly grasp what is unfolding in the natgas world in the US.
Just takes a few minutes of checking published records, especially EIA and, more recent dramatic info from the USGS. …or not …
Davy on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:26 pm
“I most certainly will ‘cut the ‘crap’ and return to the real world of verifiable data, especially that which challenges my beliefs so I can continually learn and re-evaluate.”
If it is American and positive then automatically dissident calls it crap. The real world and verifiable data is not important.
GregT on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:30 pm
“If it is American and positive then automatically dissident calls it crap.”
The gang keeps growing larger by the day, in Davy’s mind.
Davy on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:34 pm
Dissident is just another anti-American Canadian so I would expect that out of you Greg. You guys stick together.
GregT on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:50 pm
It makes no difference how many times I try to explain it to you Davy. As long as you choose to keep living in your make believe world, you will continue to be delusional.
rockman on Sun, 7th May 2017 12:59 pm
What seems to be missing from the conversation is that with respect to US NG production and exports NOT ONE F*CKING THING HAS CHANGED. LOL. US consumers have competed with the international market for decades whether it was LNG or pipeline sales. The only change is that LNG opens up some smaller markets.
Latest number for Feb from the EIA: 80% of US NG exports were shipped by pipeline to Canada and Mexico. And of that 20% of LNG shipped Mexico received more the any other country including 50% more then was shipped to the #2 buyer, China (that in Feb received just 4% of total US NG exports). But as more pipelines from Texas continue to be built that LNG count should drop.
Bottom line: even when the US was a NET NG IMPORTER the export of NG to other countries still happened since the country has an OPEN MARKET when it comes to NG sales. How much NG reserves the US has and our production rate are not relevant to LNG exports: the Hugh bidder gets the gas. IOW our consumers were already competing with foreign NG consumers on a price basis.
Nothing to look at here, move along. LOL.
rockman on Sun, 7th May 2017 1:09 pm
Oh, I forgot to answer the question: no, the US does not appear interested in becoming “the Saudi Arabia of NG”. The KSA only exports oil that its citizens don’t require. The US, OTOH, exports NG that US citizens would consume if foreign buyers did not outbid them.
But that could change if the govt banned NG. But at the moment the govt appears quit content doing what it can to increase NG exports.