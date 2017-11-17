Can Russia Break Its Oil Dependence?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Despite improving oil prices, Russia’s economic growth is slowing, with GDP rise for the third quarter at 1.8 percent on an annual basis, versus 2.5 percent for the second quarter, Russia’s state statistical bureau, Rosstat, said earlier this week. Analysts say it’s the latest indication that Russia’s economy needs major reforms.
Let’s state the obvious: Russia needs an economy overhaul that will reduce the contribution of oil to its budget revenues. This overhaul is something that the central bank governor Elvira Nabiulina put a price tag on last year, warning that without it, GDP won’t be able to grow at a rate of more than two percent even if oil prices jump to $100 a barrel.
There is ongoing work on that overhaul, but it needs to speed up. Even so, analysts have points to make regarding that Q3 figure, and these notes aren’t about oil. For starters, Capital Economics says the reason for the GDP growth deceleration was a slowdown in the growth of the industrial production sector. Then, Goldman Sachs pointed out that when adjusted for calendar differences, the Q3 GDP increase was actually 2.4 percent on the year.
Now, some would say that for a country that only came out of a fairly serious recession late last year, Russia isn’t doing too poorly. It’s certainly not as dependent on oil revenues as some observers would like to believe. In fact, Russia is becoming the dominant force on another commodity market: wheat. Agriculture as a sector is a top priority for the Kremlin, especially in the aftermath of European sanctions that Russia responded to in-kind, banning a lot of food imports from the EU.
Diversification is good, but Russia’s current economic growth isn’t a result of diversification of revenue streams, but of greater consumer spending—and this consumer spending, analyst Leonid Bershidsky says, is built on borrowing.
Russia has seen an increase in real wages for more than a year now. This year, the central bank reduced interest rates as the economy got back on a growth track. Consumers are more confident. This has prompted consumers to borrow more, Bershidsky explains. They borrow more to spend more, on everything from food to real estate.
This state of affairs is actually sustainable, analysts note, but it doesn’t make for growth acceleration. Higher oil prices aren’t helping, either. It’s the same as with Saudi Arabia and all the other large producers: the higher the price of oil, the greater the temptation to slip back into the rut you’ve known for decades.
Can Russia resist the temptation? It’s hard to say, but it certainly has a strong motivation to do just that. Not just because of Nabiulina’s warnings, but because the fruits of diversification are evident: this year, Russia became the world’s largest wheat exporter. Perhaps too much of a focus on commodities is unhealthy for the long run, but on the other hand, if you’re rich in commodities why not put them to the best use you can?
29 Comments on "Can Russia Break Its Oil Dependence?"
JuanP on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 8:03 am
Russia is doing just fine and becoming stronger and more self sufficient. That makes a lot of people mad. As TPTB, particularly the US government, keep picking a fight with Russia, its distance from us increases and its need for us diminishes. That is good for Russia in the medium and long term. Russia has all the food, water, mineral resources, and energy it needs to get by on its own. Very few other countries in the world can say the same. It is after all the BIGGEST country in the world by far. Its worst problem was too much cold and Global Warming is helping them with that; witness the melting of the Arctic and the growth of shipping there. Russia is one of the best positioned countries in the world to face the catastrophes confronting humanity this century.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 9:13 am
Agree JuanP. But on the minus side there is neighbor China of 1300 million.
https://www.nytimes.com/roomfordebate/2014/07/03/where-do-borders-need-to-be-redrawn/why-china-will-reclaim-siberia
Voila, the geopolitical logic of Paris-Berlin-Moscow.
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 9:23 am
Russia imports very little, and is the most self sufficient major player.
And, as stated, ag is booming.
Davy on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 9:41 am
I think the Russians are smarter than a Paris Berlin Moscow Empire. Europe has proven it is not up to empire over the ages. One failed one after another.
IMA, Russian good fortune has been commodity driven and driven by one man. What happens when the commodity super cycle ends in global recession/depression? What happens when Putin is gone. He is just a mere mortal and mortals die and fade away?
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 10:17 am
“I think the Russians are smarter than a Paris Berlin Moscow Empire. Europe has proven it is not up to empire over the ages”
Dummy, I have shown you repeatedly that PBM is official Russian policy. Straight from the mouth of Putin:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2014/09/19/putin-confirms-ambition-paris-berlin-moscow-alliance/
The US is a dying country, dying from committing geographic suicide. Third world countries like the US, run by a bunch of gropers, are uninteresting. Russia is far more interesting.
“Europe has proven it is not up to empire over the ages””
Empire Johnny with zero education forgets that cowboyland has been a Europea colony for three centuries. The empire of yours, piggy-backing on the USSR, will not last longer than another decade or 80 years in total. Europe was the only continent in world history with serious overseas empire. The US empire is almost over, thank God. And your country will fall apart. That is what you get if its spineless inhabitants like you prefer to shout racism, rather than resisting being flooded by hostile foreigners.
GregT on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 10:37 am
“I think the Russians are smarter than a Paris Berlin Moscow Empire.”
It is next to impossible to think with any clarity, when ones emotions are always getting in the way.
Davy on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 11:16 am
I neuter and moderate your extremism daily. The reason it s so easy is your duel nature of bragging and shagging. People like this live in glass houses.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 11:55 am
Yesterday on Dutch TV a documentary about US wimmin organising resistance against Trump:
https://youtu.be/77lm8tXTRZo
…mostly English with some Dutch moderation from Eva Jinek, born in Oklahoma but grown up in Holland and became prominent anchor women in Holland
https://goo.gl/images/fDGBG9
…and dropping him like a hot potatoe after the Dutch judiciary destroid his career with a ruthlessness, last seen between 1940-1945.
And since Dutch media = US deep state, the documentary is one big anti-Trump and “anti-white supremacy” orgy.
And of course the obligatory specialist in organising political resistance, a creep named (((Liebermann))).
The situation in the US looks pretty grimm for European Americans, the persecuted majority. Trump is probably the last European American president
But I have a strong suspicion that he thinks like me, namely that America needs to be split up. He gets along suspiciously well with both Macron and Trump and I think that Macron pushing for an EU army could very well have been coordinated with Trump for exactly that purpose.
Davy on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 12:08 pm
“The situation in the US looks pretty grimm for European Americans, the persecuted majority. Trump is probably the last European American president”
I can tell you we are doing well enough. Plenty are doing fine and are happy.
“Macron pushing for an EU army could very well have been coordinated with Trump for exactly that purpose.”
Eurotard army is a nonevent. It is just another huge bureaucracy in the making to dump EU tax payers money into with limited results. The Eurotards just are not fighters anymore except for some of the elite units. They cannot project power and they have yet to show they can even defend themselves without the Americans.
Hello on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 12:39 pm
>>> The situation in the US looks pretty grimm for European Americans, the persecuted majority
yes. That’s the consequence of a shrinking population (white). Same as in europe. Whenever the population shrinks, the holes left behind are stuffed with imports. After a certain critical mass of imports is reached, they will first influence culture and later as they become dominant, they will rewrite history.
The history taught in the US schools 50 years from now won’t be about Columbus and the settlement of America. It will teach how mexicans/negros/etc. conquered or liberated the US.
Same in europe. In switzerland heroes of swiss independence battles are slowly “relativized” and marginalized out of existance.
dave thompson on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 12:53 pm
Without oil energy inputs there is no GDP or any kind of growth for that matter.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 2:19 pm
Hello, maybe the whites are going bye bye because they have become fat, stupid & lazy where as the mexicans/negros/etc have adopted the dumb Calvin work ethic?
It wasen’t a ‘settlement’ of the Americas retard, it was a conquest. Holy fuck are you ever stupid. It must be that government education.
I did not know there were any Swiss hero’s. Don’t you actually have to fight to have hero’s? Aren’t y’all ‘neutral'(code for playing both ends from the middle).
Funny how the euro-tard boy’s, clog & Hello, who come from cowardly countries who refused to fight in the deciding fight, are the most opinionated and certain in their righteousness.
Like I told hair clog, if you did not fight, you’re sitting at the kiddie table where you belong and stop interrupt the men when they are talking.
Anonymouse1 on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 2:50 pm
I would like to see an article from Oilretards.com titled, I don’t know, how about this?
Can amerika break its dependence on Oil, Debt and endless war?
Could make for an interesting read, even if the answer to that one is obvious.
GregT on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 3:31 pm
“They cannot project power and they have yet to show they can even defend themselves without the Americans.”
Defend themselves against what? Fuck are you ever delusional.
makati1 on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 4:36 pm
Some very good points in the comments above. Much better than the “for a paycheck” article.
I’m sure the three I didn’t read (Davy) would only be trying to point out how wrong the rest are. He is being isolated, just like his war mongering, 3rd world in progress, country. LOL
onlooker on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 5:33 pm
WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE BELIEVE WESTERN MEDIA?-
“Russia is a ruined economy”
Russia not too long ago wrote off a 25 billion dollar debt by Latin American countries. Recently, it forgave another 20 billion dollar loan to African countries. Last night we hear it has taken on Venezuela’s massive debt that may be as much as 130 billion dollars.
“Russia is isolated”
Russia has expanded its political, economic and military association with China, the most populous country in the world and the most rapidly growing economy. Europe’s dependence on cheap Russian gas has not been reduced but it looks like it’s about to increase making it impossible for the European economies to ignore that country.
These are just two large chunks of the world that control a vast proportion of the global GDP and they are not the only ones that cannot afford to leave Russia out of the game.
Traditional US allies are beginning to see the light, they are no longer dedicated to the US doctrine of isolating Russia. For one thing it was taking too long without the Russians showing any signs of “surrendering” and for another, the Russian economy has been displaying some strong signs of recovery.
The Saudis went along and killed their own income by reducing the price of oil to help the American plan to starve Russia.
Unfortunately for them, unlike their country whose only source of income is oil, Russia is more versatile than that and they have a lot more stamina.
Turkey, disillusioned with traditional ally America, turns to Russia politically, economically and militarily.
Even Israel, America’s adopted child, has realised that Washington is not the master of what transpires in the M.E. and Netanyahu is clocking up frequent flier miles with his constant trips to Moscow.
Washington’s plan to destroy their main military rival that came back from the ashes of the former USSR, has failed miserably. In a short 25 years,
Russia has gone from a failed economy to a major economic, political and military power that can stand its ground against the machinations of Washington.
It’s a whole new ball game and the old guard in Washington is not familiar with it. The “hammer” they used for all the jobs of the past, is not a fitting tool for the “nuts and bolts” of today. Russia is not playing this game alone.
They may be at the forefront in this “battle” but they have behind them the powerful Chinese dragon (silent partner) that, if it can afford to lend the US over a trillion dollars, it can certainly afford to bail out Venezuela with one tenth of that and win a position in the very sensitive area of Latin America.
Gunboat diplomacy is becoming a thing of the past and can no longer work against major players.
The sooner Washington realises that and asks to be allowed to be part of the “game” that is now controlled by the other kids on the block, the better it will be for the people of that country who are not even enjoying the benefits that China and Russia are affording third world countries.
China and Russia alone are in a position to cause a massive devaluation of the dollar by switching trading away from that currency and using their own.
This will have serious repercussions not only on the American economy but the aftershocks will be felt globally. Both countries are aware of this and they are proceeding with carefully measured steps in that direction.
Such abrupt action is likely to bring about a major military conflict the effects of which will be unpredictable.
The US economic demise will not come overnight, but it will surely come.
Strategically, the US is displaying erratic behaviour on many fronts. Korea, Iran, Russia and China are just four of the points where it’s showing its teeth but it is unlikely it will start a conflict with any of these unless it has already committed itself to a major war that will certainly involve other nuclear powers. Venezuela looks like it has been inoculated against such a threat. Russian nuclear submarines have been in that country’s waters for a while now showing the flag.
That leaves Africa. African countries are still exposed to Washington’s insatiable appetite but their actions there will only expose further their inability to control the game.
The way things stand at the moment, the options for Washington are either full scale global war for which it is equipped, or submission and possible isolation.”
–The inimitable George Ades
Hello on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 5:41 pm
>> because they have become fat, stupid & lazy
Not all are fat, most are not stupid. But I agree, lazy is a tendency, unfortunately. It’s the nanny state that makes it possible.
>> Aren’t y’all ‘neutral'(code for playing both ends from the middle).
Yes, that’s a good one isn’t it?
Have all the guys fight it out around you and profit from’em all. I’m pretty proud of that cleverness. Unfortunately it wasn’t a Swiss invention. Neutrality was ENFORCED upon Switzerland by the Wiener Kongress in the aftermath of Napoleons loss.
Cloggie on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 5:54 pm
Don’t be so pessimistic hello, things don’tlook so bad in Europa:
https://www.infowars.com/europe-awakens-to-existential-crisis-as-austria-tackles-immigration-merkel-faces-ouster/
Hello on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 5:55 pm
Ape, I haven’t’ heard of you in a while.
How’s the mooching going, by the way? Still a growing business in canada, aye?
makati1 on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 5:57 pm
Good ref, Onlooker. I totally agree with the author. The real world is quite different from the one that most Americans believe exists.
Hello on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:01 pm
Thanks Clog for the good news. I hope it gains momentum and it’s not just a fizzle.
Who knows maybe even the canadians are waking up some day and deport mooching Ape to apeland?
onlooker on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:03 pm
Yes, Mak going back to what you said the other day about all the bad stuff that has over time emanated from the US empire, that is very true. The world would not be perfect without the US empire but it would be better. So, I am seeing from the inside the last waning days of the Empire and in fact am happy about it, so we Americans can gain some humility and start trying to rebuild some sort of decent society while Nature allows it.
Apneaman on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:05 pm
Hello, why don’t you explain, in detail, how the nanny state makes “it” possible.
Explain how Americans work the most hours of any citizens of any developed nation yet have the highest level of income inequality?
Then explain how the biggest, so called nanny states, like Sweden et al have the highest quality of life for the majority of their citizens.
Were you raised to think that “working hard” is the reason you exist?
Slaving away for your master for the length of your one and only life time?
There can be no super rich men without billions of dupes like you who are proud of their own enslavement.
Davy on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:23 pm
“Defend themselves against what? Fuck are you ever delusional.”
Widdle talk to your buddy dutchy. You guys are the ones pushing the Paris Berlin Moscow Empire thingy. I am telling Dutchy his Eurotard army is not what he thinks it is.
makati1 on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:24 pm
Onlooker, that is why I keep hoping that the US crash happens soon. In another decade, it will be too late for the US to ‘rebuild’ to any level above 3rd world. There will be nothing to rebuild with.
It will be a rough adjustment for my family, but they will survive, as will most Americans. Just at a much lower level of living. A living that will require sweat, real work and much less ‘stuff’, not the one they enjoy now.
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:27 pm
“There can be no super rich men without billions of dupes like you who are proud of their own enslavement.”
Shorter, Fatter, Dumber— it is the ‘Merikin Way!
Duncan Idaho on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:29 pm
The Height Gap
Why Europeans are getting taller and taller-and Americans aren’t.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2004/04/05/the-height-gap
Davy on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:31 pm
“The real world is quite different from the one that most Americans believe exists.”
mad kat, like you know the real world???? LOL. You are so far into delusional along with your extremist buddies it is ridiculous. What is the first clue, acting like you are the ones that knows what is going on. That is a dead giveaway for delusions.
makati1 on Fri, 17th Nov 2017 6:32 pm
“The 35.4 Percent: 109,631,000 on Welfare” +++ = !53,323,000 getting federal bennies. Oink! Oink!
“… the 109,631,000 living in households taking federal welfare benefits as of the end of 2012, according to the Census Bureau, equaled 35.4 percent of all 309,467,000 people living in the United States at that time….
When those receiving benefits from non-means-tested federal programs — such as Social Security, Medicare, unemployment and veterans benefits — were added to those taking welfare benefits, it turned out that 153,323,000 people were getting federal benefits of some type at the end of 2012….
In 2012, according to the Census Bureau, there were 103,087,000 full-time year-round workers in the United States (including 16,606,000 full-time year-round government workers). Thus, the welfare-takers outnumbered full-time year-round workers by 6,544,000.”
https://www.cnsnews.com/commentary/terence-p-jeffrey/354-percent-109631000-welfare
The “Nanny State”.