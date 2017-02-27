A cornerstone of global oil supply — Canada at a cross roads

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Canadian heavy crude is a cornerstone of global oil supply now and into the next decade. But growth is likely to be increasingly affected by investor sentiment soured by environmental concerns and competition for capital from tight oil. Both factors have already begun to reshape the domestic corporate landscape.
How many oil producing countries can predict with some confidence that they can increase output over the next decade? Outside OPEC, we reckon the answer is just three, a fraction of the thirty or more non-OPEC countries that will contribute 53 million b/d to global oil supply this year. Those three power houses are: USA, driven by tight oil; Brazil, by the giant deep water pre-salt fields of the Santos basin; and Canada, by the extra-heavy crude of its Albertan oil sands.
Canada is already the third largest non-OPEC producer (behind the US and Russia) with 4.4 million b/d, and its oil sands growth should help it stay there for the foreseeable future.
This year, there’s an increase of nearly 0.4 million b/d, in part catch-up after the wild fires that disrupted production in H1 2016. The three big, independent oil sands producers, Suncor (+13%), Cenovus (+8%) and CNRL (+6%), each predict a meaningful rise in their output this year.
Beyond 2017, oil sands growth is incremental, but relentless and cumulatively material over time. We expect another 1 million b/d of additional production to come on stream by the end of next decade, a rate of just under 0.1 million b/d p.a.
Much of the new volumes come from brownfield development using Steam Assisted Gravity Drainage (SAGD), an extraction process in the ascendant over the mining operations of the past. SAGD has a shorter development time and relative investment flexibility, compared with longer-lead time mining projects with high upfront expenditure and higher break-evens.
A number of factors support ongoing growth in oil sands production.
First, the huge unexploited resource base close to significant existing infrastructure lends itself to incremental development. Secondly, break-evens of US$60/bbl (NPV,10) for the best brownfield oil sands developments compare reasonably well with some tight oil or deep water projects. Ongoing reduction of costs through technologies such as solvent injection will be critical to stay competitive. Thirdly, the cash flow profile – once on stream, project operating costs can be as low as C$8/bbl. The ultra long-life, stable production, with returns less vulnerable to a single year’s oil price than conventional projects, can provide steady support for a dividend policy.
Strong demand for heavy crude is a fourth driver. US refiners in the Midwest are set up for heavier feedstock rather than for lighter tight oil supplies. The TMX pipeline will unlock new export markets in Asia. Keystone XL will take more Canadian crude to the Gulf Coast where it’s needed, with traditional heavy oil imports from Mexico and Venezuela waning.
M&A activity in oil sands began early in this downturn with seven deals for a total of US$6bn completed over the past two years. Most have been about critical mass and improving operational and capital efficiency around advantaged assets, with Suncor’s US$4.6 bn take over of Canadian Oil Sands the flagship deal.
Heightened environmental regulation is emerging as a new catalyst for M&A deals, post the Paris Agreement.
It may be wrong to tar all projects with the same brush, but oil sands are among the most carbon-intensive of oil developments – emitting 6-7x more CO2 on average than conventional oil developments based on our analysis. Alberta is updating regulation for oil sands’ carbon emissions which includes an industry-wide cap of 100 Mt, around twice current emissions. We do not expect the cap to be breached during the next decade.
Growing public and investor antipathy towards high CO2 intensity is one factor that prompted Statoil to divest its oil sands assets late last year. Other inward investors may follow Statoil and exit over time, judging that the rationale for exposure to oil sands has irreversibly changed.
It’s easy to imagine a future where assets are highly concentrated among fewer players: either domestic consolidators for whom oil sands is core such as Suncor, CNRL, Cenovus, and Imperial (XOM); or a handful of ‘ remainers’, likely other North Americans with material, legacy cash generating positions like Devon and ConocoPhillips.
penury on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 11:11 am
Really no a biased or North America centric position is it? Oh well, Forbes not known for accurate forecasting.
BobInget on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 12:13 pm
Agreed, Forbes is usually US Centric to the max.
This article, (how Canada’s future oil affects the US economy) lurks in the background.
If Canada ups its refugee quotas: domestic energy needs will grow, (along with the economy)
Vast Canada, USA’s largest trading partner, actually needs hard working refugees.
The harder a Trump Administration funnels this willing work force of immigrants North, the faster a Canadian economy prospers. Additional alternative energies including oil and gas are now required.
IOW’s Canada becomes ‘energy independent’ while the US falters.
Davy on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 12:34 pm
Sure bob, then why isn’t it the case that all those counties where those hardworking immigrants are leaving prosperous? I guess you are one of those who believe the population can rise to 11bil and that is actually good for global growth.
BobInget on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 1:15 pm
Davy,
I specified, ‘refugees’. (from various oil wars, climate disasters)
Today’s refugee count: http://www.unhcr.org/en-us/figures-at-a-glance.html
“We are now witnessing the highest levels of displacement on record.
An unprecedented 65.3 million people around the world have been forced from home. Among them are nearly 21.3 million refugees, over half of whom are under the age of 18.
There are also 10 million stateless people who have been denied a nationality and access to basic rights such as education, healthcare, employment and freedom of movement”.UNHCR
If a Canadian guy pours a glass of beer into another glass of similar size, he still has the same amount of beer. Not much changed vis world beer supply.
Setting limits on populations is for your gang, Davy, not mine.
Davy on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 2:13 pm
Gotcha bob, so you believe we don’t have population issues? How many immigrants should Canada take bob? Bob, do you realize we have millions of undocumented already in this country? I think you have inconsistent political views when reality tested. That’s my experience with your many bizarre comments.
BobInget on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 2:23 pm
penury on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 4:41 pm
Perhaps the majority of refugees were created by the use of bombs. Perhaps if the west stopped bombing ME nations the flood of refugees would abate to a semi manageable number.
Plantagenet on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 5:38 pm
Canadian tar sands produce too much CO2. Time to phase them out.
Cheers!
Nony on Mon, 27th Feb 2017 6:44 pm
US screwed Canada over big time with the Keystone fiasco. Wouldn’t even just turn it down immediately but played this game of delaying for 7 years and then spiking it. And then Canadians are too wimpy to just send a pipeline through to the East or West. Even Alberta has some screwed up ecofreaks in the government now. Oh well, enjoy your recession, Canadians.