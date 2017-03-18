Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Spanish oil company Repsol just announced that it has made the largest onshore oil discovery in the United States in 30 years: a find of 1.2 billion barrels beneath Alaska’s North Slope.
“Keep it in the ground” has become a rallying cry for climate and environmental activists in recent years, and they’re particularly intent on stopping Arctic drilling. A study published in Nature in 2015 argues that all Arctic oil needs to stay underground if we’re going to have any hope of keeping global warming below 2 degrees C, the point at which scientists think the shit will really hit the fan.
If there’s anyone still waiting for peak oil to save us from climate change, get over it. People just keep getting better at finding crude. If anything can get us out of this mess, it won’t be a scarcity of fossil fuels but an abundance of creativity. The same innovative capacity that allows humans to keep expanding the amount of oil that can be pumped out of the earth can also create laws to stop the flow and cleaner technologies to use instead.
We better get moving, though, because otherwise this new batch of oil could start flowing in 2021.
8 Comments on "There’s a lot more oil to keep in the ground all of a sudden"
Cloggie on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 7:49 pm
The blowing up of the chimneys of the IJssel conventional power station in the Netherlands today:
http://www.geenstijl.nl/mt/archieven/2017/03/goede_biem.html#comments
This is a spectacle we are going to witness hundreds of times during the coming few decades as the world transitions to renewable energy.
Built in 1955, it first was fueled by coal, later by natural gas. It will be demolished because it has become obsolete.
I cycled past it last Summer on my way to Sweden. Very impressive building:
http://img.rtvoost.nl/T3/344382.jpg
Lucifer on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 7:50 pm
It does not really matter how much oil is left underground because at the end of the day there are just to many people on the earth. Most humans are already doomed. The future has already been written, its just a matter of time.
rockman on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 10:08 pm
” A study published in Nature in 2015 argues that all Arctic oil needs to stay underground if we’re going to have any hope of keeping global warming below 2 degrees C”.
A ridiculous position for several reasons. First, no one has any proof as to how much economically oil sits under the Arctic Ocean so one can’t predict its future. Second, very little oil is being produced in the Arctic and cumulative to date an insignificant amount has been compared to the GHG generated from the 30+ BILLION BBLS of oil we’ve been burning for years and continue to burn today. Even under the wildest optimistic expectations the daily production of oil from the Arctic will be insignificant compared to the continuing production from the existing global oil trends. Third, even the green “environmentally friendly” EU Commission just voted overwhelmingly to NOT BAN oil development in the Arctic specifically specifying that such activities would be governed by the sole authority of the nations owning those rights. Such as those plans by Norway, Denmark as well as continuing oil production by Russia.
I just assume part of the motivation of such articles garner support for certain environmental groups.
makati1 on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 10:21 pm
It appears that environment groups are the only ones worth listening to as their prophesies concern our life and death. Oil only concerns the money that can be made from it. Meaningless.
Whether there is a drop or a trillion barrels, they should ALL stay right where they are, but human greed will not let that happen unless there is no way possible to recover it at a profit. I personally hope oil drops so low it puts ALL of the oi/gas/coal companies out of business and/or destroys the financial system so bad that it never comes back. But then, I’m a realist. Most are not.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 10:34 pm
Like Slim Pickens in DR Strangelove, we’re going to ride this weapon all the way down.
twocats on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 10:43 pm
An artificial/human collapse would have been much more preferable than a collapse by either ecosystems (via climate and/or degradation) or lack of sufficient energy (POD).
Depending on what year you would have asked me (since 2004) I would have given a different answer over which would happen first. For at least the last year it seems ecosystem collapse is the most likely. POD will continue to haunt our economies like a vengeful apparition, but overall relatively harmless for the next several years.
makati1 on Sat, 18th Mar 2017 11:01 pm
Sissy, I agree. I just saw a still of him riding the bomb on some tumblr site a few days ago. I remember the movie clearly. I did not remember him being so fat. lol
Apneaman on Sun, 19th Mar 2017 2:34 am
At least 2.6 C (another 1.4 – 1.6C) is baked in. It’s like telling the old lady her ass is fat – once it leaves your lips it can never be taken back. What the humans have unleashed cannot be taken back – not possible and they are far from finished anyway.
It’s the carbon cycle stupid!
Greenhouse extinctions are a regular feature on this planet and only the trigger and speed (2500X) are different this time. All the same processes/physics&chemistry.
As Lucifer pointed out, the population, combined with industrialisation, has put the likely endtime for the humans within one lifetime. These are symptoms of the root problem – the humans brain.
The destructive behaviour is nothing new. In fact, since the human brain took it’s cognitive leap some 100,000 – 75,000 years ago it’s been one big orgy for mankind. The evidence for this is irrefutable.
The humans will never voluntarily stop, nor will they stop minimising, rationalising, magical thinking, denying, lying or pretending that the worst case scenario is not well underway (it is).
“The destruction of the natural world is not the result of global capitalism, industrialisation, “Western civilisation” or any flaw in human institutions. It is a consequence of the evolutionary success of an exceptionally rapacious primate. Throughout all of history and prehistory, human advance has coincided with ecological devastation.” — John Gray, STRAW DOGS