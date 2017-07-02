The Atlas for the end of the world

Richard Weller has written “an atlas for the beginning of the anthropocene” – Atlas for the end of the world.
Coming almost 450 years after the world’s first Atlas, this Atlas for the End of the World audits the status of land use and urbanization in the most critically endangered bioregions on Earth. It does so, firstly, by measuring the quantity of protected area across the world’s 36 biodiversity hotspots in comparison to United Nation’s 2020 targets; and secondly, by identifying where future urban growth in these territories is on a collision course with endangered species.By bringing urbanization and conservation together in the same study, the essays, maps, data, and artwork in this Atlas lay essential groundwork for the future planning and design of hotspot cities and regions as interdependent ecological and economic systems.
Apneaman on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 1:44 pm
Geology & chemistry lesson for today.
Methane Craters Created in Massive Explosions
“Published on Jul 2, 2017
No place on Earth is warming faster than the high Arctic, and Siberia is rapidly changing before our very eyes. Along with reports on Siberian locals having swimsuit skiing day, papers are headlining new crater formation from methane explosions.
I tell the story of these blowholes, and what they mean in terms of methane release in the Arctic and rapid global climate change.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nm5GOvXw-lM
MASTERMIND on Tue, 4th Jul 2017 2:54 pm
Simple really….when the World Economy Collapses everything shuts down…the end….were
talking about grids down all over the world and 7.5B people dropping like f*** flies in
short order…The collapse will be absolutely horrible..There is no collapse or horror movie ever produced that has even come close to imagining what the collapse of BAU might look like. I’m talking about every corporation and every social program going bankrupt at once.I’m talking about people eating people. I’m talking about the Worst Catastrophe to ever happen in the history of mankind. Nothing has ever, or will ever come close.
