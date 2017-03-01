Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 1, 2017
More bad news for the beleaguered Japanese prefecture of Fukushima, as a powerful earthquake shook cities and halted train services. No damage or injuries were reported in the second major earthquake since November 2016, APA reports quoting Sputnik.
The undersea earthquake, 21 miles from the nearest settlement and striking at a depth of 26 miles beneath sea level, measured a magnitude 5.6 on the Richter Scale according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was powerful enough to cause buildings to shake as far away as Tokyo, about 180 miles south. No damage was reported to any of Fukushima’s nuclear reactors.
US and Japanese authorities assuaged fears of another tsunami like the devastating one that struck Fukushima in March 2011 following a magnitude-9 quake. That disaster led to an estimated 18,500 fatalities and caused a meltdown of several nearby nuclear power reactors. The Japan Meteorological Agency reports that the new quake is an aftershock of the devastating one from 2011.
In November 2016, a 6.9-magnitude quake caused a much smaller tsunami in Fukushima. No damage was caused at the time.
Japan is located at the convergence of four tectonic plates, meaning the Land of the Rising Sun frequently contends with violent earthquakes. Some 20 percent of all the world’s quakes hit, or occur near, the island nation.
As a result of this pressure, buildings in Japan are built to resist earthquake damage. Buildings are laid with deep foundation and shock absorbers, and skyscrapers are built to sway rather than hold a rigid shape.
18 Comments on "Powerful 5.6 earthquake rocks Fukushima"
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 5:37 am
The total cost of the Fukushima disaster so far is estimated to be $291 billion:
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2016/11/28/national/cost-fukushima-disaster-expected-soar-%C2%A520-trillion/#.WLaxlvnyuUl
That figure alone was sufficient to replace for a large part the current energy infrastructure with alt-energy.
This earth quake isn’t going to make it any better.
Antius on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 5:41 am
‘That figure alone was sufficient to replace for a large part the current energy infrastructure with alt-energy.’
Or maybe just better nuclear reactors. When people die in car accidents, we don’t seriously consider replacing cars with horses or camels do we? The solution is better cars.
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 6:09 am
Nuclear energy, the gift that keeps on giving.
Simon on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:41 am
When people die in car accidents, we don’t seriously consider replacing cars with horses or camels do we? The solution is better cars
We force cars to go slower, and generally increase safety legislation … I am all for that, like making sure NUKs are fully insured with no limits
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:46 am
If The companies had to pay 100% for their safety, decommisioning and liability, you could not afford nuclear generated electric.
Simon on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:49 am
If we cannot afford it, lets not have it.
The latest big nuk requires 150EUR per Mwh for 30 years, and people complain about subsidising alts.
Antius on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:32 am
‘If The companies had to pay 100% for their safety, decommissioning and liability, you could not afford nuclear generated electric.’
I am not sure that is true. We are talking about a large cost with a very low return frequency. I think it is more the case that there are very few insurance companies with assets big enough to cover the claim, although the time averaged insurance cost may be small. Basically, government is the insurer and the company pays the premium in tax.
Simon on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:50 am
Antius, presumably you mean the potential payout is large ?
If that is the case, then surely the risk must be low, so a perfect gamble, so why not commercialise it, you would have takers
Antius on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:42 am
‘If we cannot afford it, lets not have it.
The latest big nuk requires 150EUR per Mwh for 30 years, and people complain about subsidising alts.’
Costs depend on discount rates. At the time the Hinkley nuclear power plant deal was struck, discount rates were relatively high. Factoring into that the long build time for a first of class reactor and the time lag needed to build up the skilled workforce needed and costs end up at £100/MWh. That isn’t a reliable figure for the general cost of nuclear new build from now to eternity. Rather like any other manufactured product, there are scale effects that come into play.
One of the reasons offshore wind has fallen in price as far as it has is the availability of low discount loans covering build & capital costs. I have heard one estimate via Euan Mearns that the same discount rate applied to Hinkley would have reduced MWh cost to £30-50. Some food for thought.
Antius on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:44 am
‘Antius, presumably you mean the potential payout is large ?
If that is the case, then surely the risk must be low, so a perfect gamble, so why not commercialise it, you would have takers’
An insurance company has to have the capital to pay out a potential claim. Very few insurance companies have assets reaching £100billion.
Davy on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:06 am
At this point we can’t afford not to have NUK power since it represents such a large percentage of global energy delivered. It is a huge built out cost so we need to use it and phase some of it out wisely. We are stuck with its consequences we will need NUK personnel to manage what we got and what we need to phase out.
It is possible we will be in an economic crisis before long. At that point new construction of any energy system will be prohibitive. We will be using what is available because that will be lowest cost. Demand destruction could mean current power supply will be a surplus. A bad economy will likely severely handicaps alternative energy growth.
Antius on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:09 am
‘That disaster led to an estimated 18,500 fatalities and caused a meltdown of several nearby nuclear power reactors.’
This sounds like a high estimate to me. I calculated a similar figure for caesium ground-shine, but it was an unmitigated figure, i.e. the number of additional cancer mortalities expected over 60 years if no one living in contaminated zones chose to evacuate and life continued as normal. With evacuation of the most heavily contaminated zones, the figure is more like 2000 over the next 60 years. It will be difficult to measure the effect against the tens of millions of cancer deaths that would be expected in Japan due to other causes over the same timeframe.
None the less, the 18,500 mortality figure provides an interesting basis for comparison. Consider the United States, with an average population density about one fifth that of Japan. On this basis, an equivalent radioactive pollution level there would lead to 3700 additional mortalities over 60 years, without countermeasures. Almost all of this would be due to caesium ground shine.
Now consider that fossil fuel air pollution in the US causes 200,000 mortalities each year. To cause as many fatalities as air pollution, every nuclear reactor in the US would need to melt down with containment failure every single year. That’s about the same effect you would see if no attempt were made to contain radioactive products at all – i.e. they were just pumped into the atmosphere. The reason is simple – fission products are a million times more toxic than fossil fuel emissions, but are produced in one-millionth the quantity. The fact that new reactors are equipped with passive safety features and have fuel damage frequency of 1 in 1million reactor-years, puts the real danger into perspective.
Sissyfuss on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:24 pm
“No damage was reported to any of the Fukushima reactors.” See, Tepco has it under control. No worries mate. The reactors continue on in pristine fashion. Oh look, another 300 ton snail!
twocats on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:44 pm
A neighbor (father) of a friend of mine just died at 36. He was so healthy two months ago that when my friend was told that one of the parents was dying she just assumed it was the mother, who is a bit more frail. But then my friend saw him a couple weeks later and he could barely move around and looked dead already. Ukranian. Born within 200 miles of Chernobyl. Do you think his death is going on the “list” of risks? Don’t hold your cesium-laced breath.
twocats on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:44 pm
***this is in northeast Ohio
Hairless Monkey on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:57 pm
“No damage was reported to any of Fukushima’s nuclear reactors.” Ha ha ha.
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 2:31 pm
Fukushima damage: $269 billion.
That’s 50,000 wind turbine of 5 MW.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtDlrhFly0w
onlooker on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 5:34 pm
Not sure if this is really going on but if it is just the culmination of the noe desperate and losing battle to save ourselves
http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/global-weather-modification-assault-causing-climate-chaos-and-environmental-catastrophe-2/