Plentiful oil will sustain the age of hydrocarbons

Last week, I wrote about the likelihood of a long plateau of oil demand at something around 100m barrels a day for the next two to three decades. That figure reflects a balance between falling consumption of petrol as electric vehicle numbers grow and continuing increases in demand for diesel for the freight business, aviation fuel and oil for the petrochemicals industry.

The question is whether that demand can be sustained without a damaging increase in price. The answer is yes. There will be spikes and volatility. But even on very cautious assumptions about the availability of new oil supplies there is no reason to fear a sustained upward shift in prices. And if some new research turns out to be true, the recent band of prices between $45 and $60 a barrel could represent a ceiling rather than a floor.

Starting with geology, there is simply no shortage of oil. According to the BP Statistical Review, global reserves at the end of 2016 were 1.7tn barrels — double the record in 1980. One can dispute the data from some countries, such as Saudi Arabia, but most of the reserves numbers are genuine, and in many cases understatements.

“Reserves” means oil that has been identified and is judged capable of commercial development. Beyond that are resources — oil believed to be in place but not fully appraised or judged capable of development now. For many countries and companies the resource base is significant and will add to availability as technology advances.

The next question is whether the oil can be developed without a sharp increase in costs. The answer here is more nuanced. The majority of reserves are in areas where costs are already low, such as most of the onshore fields across the Middle East. Those areas have infrastructure in place, requiring only limited investment to add in new producing fields.

In addition, significant volumes of reserves and potential resources sit in fields that are already producing. At the moment the average recovery factor across the industry is between 35 and 45 per cent. As reservoir management technology advances that will rise, with each percentage gain adding billions of barrels. Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, for instance — which began producing in 1977 and was originally supposed to close down within 30 years — is still producing 280,000 b/d thanks to technical advances that have slowed the decline rate to a minimum.

Optimism on costs is reinforced by the evidence of the last three years. Across the world the industry has responded to a fall in prices of more than 60 per cent by reducing costs and applying new technology. Most companies are now viable if prices stay at $50. The process has been painful but the result is remarkable. A new cost base is enabling a wave of projects to be launched.

One problem remains, however. Much of the reserve base needed to supply a long plateau of demand is located in areas beset by conflict or closed to investment for political reasons. Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Venezuela and other significant producing and exporting countries carry a high level of political risk. That is why so many commentators and some in the industry still expect prices to rise as supply comes to depend on high cost areas such as the Arctic.

But that expectation may soon be overtaken by reality. A new study published by the investment research and execution firm Redburn suggests that the US shale business is only in its infancy. Technology continues to advance in drilling, mechanical learning from each frac, the process of recycling water and the improved efficiency of fluid use. These are reducing costs and Redburn boldly suggests these could fall from around $50 a barrel to around $25 to $30. Given the volumes involved, this would set a new cost base for the whole industry.

As Redburn notes, the traditional industry has focused on oil accumulated in reservoirs. The bulk of it continues to sit within the rocks and the shale business is tapping that potential. The Redburn study focuses on the US but technology soon moves globally and if it is right, the potential for shale production from Argentina to China is very high.

The aggregate message is that there is no shortage. Sporadic spikes and volatility will be driven by political instability but demand can be supplied at a relatively high level for many years to come. Oil is not going away any time soon. That will comfort those companies that are unprepared for the energy transition but is more disturbing in terms of emissions and climate change.

David Howell, the UK’s former energy secretary, writes in the new edition of his fascinating book on energy policy that there is a fundamental conflict between different views of the energy future — what he describes as the Black and the Green. That conflict will shape the public debate on energy for a long time to come. The age of hydrocarbons is far from over.

