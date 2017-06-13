Oil, Gas discovered in southern Pakistan

Pakistani petroleum minister said that there have been five oil and gas discoveries in southern Sindh province of the country.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi making the announcement at a press conference on Monday said these would lead to addition of 600 barrels per day of oil and 70 million cubic feet of gas.

He said overall there have been 98 oil and gas discoveries during tenure of the incumbent government and so far 944 million cubic feet of gas has been added to the system.

The Minister, however, pointed out that the actual addition is minimal because of depletion of gas fields during the same period.

He said addition of 70 million cubic feet of gas per day means a saving of 150 million dollar a year in the import of LNG.

Pakistan is suffering from severe energy shortage and it is among oil and gas importing countries.

zawya