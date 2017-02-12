Oil and gas discoveries dry up to lowest total for 60 years

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 12, 2017
Discoveries of new oil and gasfields have dropped to a fresh 60-year low, as companies put a brake on exploration and large fields have become harder to find.
There were only 174 oil and gas discoveries worldwide last year, compared to an average of 400-500 per year up until 2013, according to IHS Markit, the research group. The slowdown in exploration success shows that the world is likely to become increasingly reliant on “unconventional” resources such as US shale oil and gas to meet demand for energy in future decades. The typical time from discovery to production is five to seven years, so a shortfall in oil and gas discoveries now implies tighter supplies in the next decade. However, there are signs of a tentative upturn in conventional exploration this year, with some companies including Statoil of Norway planning to step up drilling activity. Discoveries hit a six-decade low in 2015, and then dropped again last year to about 8.2bn barrels equivalent of oil and gas. The slowdown reflects both the cyclical cuts in exploration made by companies struggling to stay afloat after the drop in oil and gas prices since 2014, and the structural shift in the industry towards onshore shale and similar reserves, especially in North America. Most frontier exploration is now offshore, where a single well can cost $150m, and the success rate for “wildcat” wells has been about one in five. Spending on exploration fell from $100bn in 2014 to $40bn last year, according to Wood Mackenzie, another research company. Chevron of the US cut its exploration budget from $3bn in 2015 to $1bn per year in 2016-17, and ConocoPhillips is pulling out of deep water exploration altogether. The discoveries of new fields compare to 190bn barrels equivalent of oil and gas that have been added to the estimated resource base of North America over the past 10 years, thanks to advances in technology that have made production possible from shale and other similarly challenging “tight” rocks. A shale well onshore can cost $4m-$10m and be brought into production in weeks, as opposed to five or more years for deepwater discoveries. Bob Fryklund of IHS Markit said: “We’re solving the problem through tight rocks.” However, Wood Mackenzie expects a modest upturn in exploration activity this year, forecasting that more than 500 wells will be drilled globally in 2017, compared with 430 in 2016. Wells planned by ExxonMobil in Guyana, Eni in Italy, Statoil in the Barents Sea, and in Mauritania by Kosmos Energy and its new partner BP were among those with high potential for making a discovery, it added. Andrew Latham, head of global exploration research at Wood Mackenzie, said that lower daily rates for drilling rigs and other savings were allowing companies to achieve more for less money. “If you look at what they are spending, it looks very cautious. But if you look at the bang they are getting for their bucks, it is much more optimistic,” he said. He warned that, with exploration opportunities more plentiful than the available capital, there would be fierce competition for investment. “Countries that are overly harsh on their fiscal framework will not attract investment, because companies have choices.” The world’s two largest discoveries of the year were both in the US: Caelus Energy’s discovery at Smith Bay in shallow water off the north coast of Alaska, which could hold up to 4bn barrels of recoverable oil, and ConocoPhillips’ Willow discovery, which is also in Alaska but onshore, and is estimated to hold 300m barrels. Other large finds last year included discoveries of large offshore gasfields by Kosmos Energy in Senegal and Cobalt International Energy in Angola. In another sign of the challenges facing exploration today, most of the frontier discoveries in recent years have tended to open up smaller regions, rather than large new areas like the offshore fields of Brazil. The most recent giant basin to be opened up was the Zohr gasfield found in Egypt by Eni in 2015.
6 Comments on "Oil and gas discoveries dry up to lowest total for 60 years"
Cloggie on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 3:17 pm
Just watched on Dutch television a VPRO documentary about the US shale industry, mostly concentrated in Texas:
http://www.vpro.nl/programmas/tegenlicht/kijk/afleveringen/2016-2017/schaliecowboys.html
(Usually the docu will appear online in a couple of days. Will post it if I remember it.)
The mood of the shale producers is extremely upbeat. They are confident that they can make the US energy independent. They have made vast increases in production efficiency and cost lowering and now even export natural gas to Kuwait. Some companies can get productive in 8 days, starting from scratch.
They are already looking forward to drilling under the Saudi oilfields once these have dried up.
Their message: there is worldwide for decades worth of oil and gas to be acquired via shale that can service the usual supply patterns and I tend to believe them.
A few years ago I believed the assessment of the likes of Heinberg that the whole shale business was merely a delay of execution of the oil age by perhaps a decade or so. That’s probably not true and folks who are around 60 today probably won’t experience the end of the oil age.
The VPRO documentary makers, who are like most Dutch (including me) very much into renewable energy, openly began to worry about the short and mid term prospects of renewable energy, because of continued low oil and gas prices.
Cloggie on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 3:20 pm
I now see that the VPRO uploaded the documentary on their own site (link in my previous post). Can someone please inform me if they stream abroad.
The documentary is mostly Americans talking with some short Dutch comments in between.
I would be highly disappointed if Rockman is not somewhere to be seen, or at least one of his colleagues.
Cloggie on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 3:29 pm
Question to Rockman: the documentary claims that Nick Steinsberger was the one who by the end of the nineties discovered crucial elements of the shale procedure for Mitchell Energy (“slick water fracking”). I thought you once told that the methodology was much older, like 40 years or so.
penury on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 4:44 pm
Perhaps, the best areas were developed earliest? The estimate of 300 m barrels is a mis-print?
Midnight Oil on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 4:55 pm
..no need for concern…we have extra supplies of nuclear charges that can be detonated underground to “free” up those trapped hydrocarbons locked out of our reach.
The Russians already have and so it can be done.
Of course, radiation may be a problem…
Trump will fix that….
Boat on Sun, 12th Feb 2017 5:49 pm
Clog,
Tech in oil is an ongoing process. A smarter question is why in the last three years have wells gained so much productivity. Canada has experienced the same type of production gains.
Not only do producers get their investment back faster but total production is also on the rise. Google new fracking tech.