No Peak Oil For America Or The World

Page added on March 2, 2017
Oil is more plentiful than you can imagine. And we keep figuring out easier and more economical ways to get it out of the ground.
In 1938, the famous geologist M. King Hubbert came up with the concept of peak oil, which is defined as having extracted half of the recoverable, conventional oil reserves. After that, oil production declines and cannot keep up with growing demand as the population continues to rise.
In Hubbert’s time, most of the conventional oil reserves had already been discovered. Hubbert went on to predict that U.S. production would peak in 1969, and it did appear to peak in 1970. World reserves were supposed to peak around 2010 (see figure).
However, about 20 years ago, the industry really leapt forward on the technologies to find oil and to extract it. Particularly fracking.
This changed everything.
BP’s Spencer Dale summed it up nicely, “For every barrel of oil consumed over the past 35 years, two new barrels have been discovered.” And this shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. Peak oil has probably moved out a hundred years or more.
While we talk about decreasing our fossil fuel use, it’s easy to forget that humans find it really hard not to use what they have a lot of. And we have a lot of oil. And gas. And coal. In fact, the United States has more oil, gas and coal together than any other country in the world.
Fossil fuels are deposits of hydrocarbon materials in the earth. The conventional types are petroleum or crude oil, coal and natural gas. These deposits form from the organic materials in bodies of long-dead organisms trapped in accumulating sediments, and buried for geologic time.
For petroleum, these were primarily marine organisms such as plankton deposited over the last 600 million years, although most of the petroleum left formed between 65 and 2 million years ago.
For coal, it was plant material primarily from forests deposited during the Carboniferous between 350 and 270 million years ago before microbes had developed that could breakdown lignin, the real hard parts of wood.
Fossil fuels form when these organic materials are heated and pressed as they are buried deper in the Earth. Natural gas consists of the volatile components coming off of petroleum, mainly methane (CH4) but also some ethane, propane and butane. Conventional oil and gas are rarely found at the original site of formation. Coal does not migrated from its original site of deposition.
Because petroleum and gas are fluid and less dense than rock, both migrate laterally and vertically through more permeable rocks until they are trapped beneath dense impermeable rocks that have been folded or faulted into an advantageous shape for trapping. Petroleum and gas are extracted from these conventional traps, or reservoirs, through wells drilled from the surface.
However, unconventional deposits are primarily those where the oil and gas could not migrate to conventional traps, but are stuck in the very tight and tiny pores and fractures in these tight rocks, mainly shales and tight sandstones, or are not very fluid like heavy oils and tars. The ability to seriously exploit these unconventional reserves did not exist practically before 2000.
Think of conventional versus unconventional oil like jelly donuts versus tiramisu (see figure). Drilling into conventional sources is like sticking a straw in a jelly donut – the petroleum is trapped in a large single formation that just flows out under pressure.
Drilling into unconventional sources like oil and gas shale is quite different, more like tiramisu – the petroleum is in many layers that have to be individually tapped using horizontal drilling and fracking methods to open up the rock.
Saudi Arabia has a bunch of really big jelly donuts. The United States has lots of tiramisu, plus some pretty good jelly donuts as well. But we keep finding more tiramisu.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, of these rocks has allowed us to recover gas and oil from these tight rocks, and horizontal drilling, as well as drilling many-directional strings from a single well, have allowed pinpoint targeting of these deposits, making recovery economic. If the crude is think and tarry, and won’t flow at all, like the Alberta tar sands, it must be removed by using heat, steam or solvents and mixed with more fluid crude for transport.
Unfortunately, the environmental cost of unconventionals is even greater than for conventional sources.
World oil and gas reserves are estimated in four ways:
1) those that are economically recoverable (this is what is used most often), also known as proven reserves,
2) those that are technically recoverable (we think we could recover these in the future),
3) total or in-place reserves (the total amount of oil and gas we know of but know we can’t get it all out yet), and
4) Unknown reserves (those we do not know about yet, primarily under ice sheets).
We still only use the first two to estimate global oil reserves, and so they keep changing as we develop new technologies and find new unconventional reserves.
Surprisingly, access to so much oil does not mean the price will go down or stay down. The price of oil is political and is set by the big players, particularly by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, in a way that maximizes profits and controls supply and demand.
Too much oil on the market means the price drops and oil-producing countries don’t make as much money as they want to. Too little oil on the market means the price skyrockets and people begin to use less oil, become more efficient and move towards non-petroleum sources like electric vehicles. Bad for oil-producing countries
So it is a tightrope walk for oil producers.
As you would expect, these new technologies, and the flood of unconventional sources, have caused some political and economic disruptions. Oi prices had been about $100/bbl for several years running up to 2014. But as shale oil began flooding the global market, the price began to fall in 2014. Usually, when that happens, OPEC cuts production to get the prices back up.
Instead, Saudi Arabia initiated an economic oil war against the United States by refusing to cut production in November of 2014. This was an attempt to drive U.S. shale oil producers bankrupt and slow the flow of North American shale oil onto the global market.
In fact, OPEC increased oil production further, which drove oil prices down even more, eventually dropping to about $30/bbl in 2016, a price at which shale producers can’t even break-even.
Initially, this oil war made the U.S. shale oil industry leaner and meaner as the big guys like Exxon bought out the small guys going bankrupt. But eventually, even the big guys had to decrease shale oil production, and even some conventional reserves have been closed down.
So the oil war seems to have worked out for the Saudis and OPEC. According to Chris Helman of Forbes, the Saudi’s tactic has brought a halt to the shale boom and has also potentially scared off a whole generation of exploration into the deepwater and arctic. “75% of America’s drilling rigs are in mothballs and fracking crews have been tossed to the wind.”
Oil prices are back up over $50/bbl and holding steady.
The unconventional oil is still there, it’s just that OPEC will not make it very economic to recover until we really need it.
But certainly, Peak Oil is no longer in sight.
25 Comments on "No Peak Oil For America Or The World"
Davy on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 6:33 am
Hello on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 6:34 am
onlooker on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 7:17 am
paulo1 on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 7:40 am
Cloggie on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 7:54 am
Britain alone can provide the world with centuries of fossil fuel via the (environmentally) disastrous underground coal gasification method:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2015/04/07/fracking-is-for-amateurs/
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/01/underground-coal-gasification/
Thank God the UK government has for the time being rejected that option:
https://deepresource.wordpress.com/2017/01/02/uk-government-rejects-ucg/
The real limiting factor is environment, not running out of fossil fuel.
Everybody worrying about running out of fossil fuel is like somebody worrying about his old age while falling from the Empire State building.
Revi on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 8:09 am
David de Roche on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 8:12 am
There is far too much oil, gas, and coal. We are drowning in all that carbon and are reduced to wishful thinking that it might run out. It won’t.
Best to plan your actions based upon your reality not your fantasy. Bold moves not cringing echo caves.
tita on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 8:14 am
Proven reserves define the rate of extraction, which is the metric that defines peak oil. Whatever is the amount of the other reserves, if you can’t account them to the proven reserves, you can’t increase the rate of extraction, and so you are in a peak oil situation.
And this happened and will happen again. It usually leads to an increase of the price of crude oil, so a part of technical reserves can be accounted as proven reserves and we drill and pump it. Some technical innovation can do that, but recent shale development was a consequence of the price, not technical. Other countries did the same.
What changed everything is not shale oil, but the lack of proven reserves under 40$ per barrel.
penury on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 8:30 am
I wish that I had the ability to believe that “no matter what we do,whatever humans need or desire will be provided by a infinite source located within a finite planet. It would be so comforting to know that nothing can go wrong, nothing can go wrong. If I keep repeating it, does that make it true?
Mark Ziegler on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 8:55 am
If I were an investor I would be wary if there was that much more oil to be had. The price would never go up.
Cloggie on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:32 am
Peak conventional oil may be true but at the same time it is not as significant an event as the Heinberg crowd led us to believe in 2005.
rockman on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:37 am
Even if they can’t get the definition correct you think they could get the date correct from wiki: it wasn’t 1938. Nor is it defined as “having extracted half of the recoverable, conventional oil reserves.” Amazing Forbes can’t understand such a simple metric.
Here’s one of the best summaries of his analysis I’ve run across especially since it highlights more subtle points some folks miss:
The Hubbert peak theory says that for any given geographical area…the rate of petroleum production tends to follow a bell-shaped curve.”
Yes: a given geographic area at a point in time. There was a previous PO date in the late 1800’s as production in one geographic area, PA, declined. There was another PO date when the geographic area of the Texas oil trends (which were the primary stats Dr. H used) in the 1950’s time frame. And that is the same geographic area, but different time frame, where a PO will be established for the Eagle Ford Shale peak. And today we may be at the PO of another geographic area, the offshore Gulf of Mexico, which has just reached an all time high of daily oil production.
The confusion comes when folks start lumping different geographic areas over different time periods. The shale plays came very close to establishing a new US PO date. But even if it had it would not invalidate Dr. He’s analysis: it was primarily based upon one geographic area over one time period. And his project proved very accurate and would have still been correct had the shales established a new US PO date.
And it continues: “The Hubbert peak theory is based on the observation that the amount of oil under the ground in any region is finite, therefore the rate of discovery which initially increases quickly must reach a maximum and decline.” And this is the second misconception many have: the “bell-shaped curve”. BSC’s may be symmetric or not. A BSC may be very asymmetric…which is extremely common for individual oil well, oil fields, oil trends and even specific oil producing geographic regions. The trends Dr. H used in his analysis are still producing. In fact they represent a big % of the 80% of the US oil wells producing at stripper rates. IOW that BSC is very asymmetric and thus the 1971 inflection point does not represent the 50% mark of the ultimate recovery. So while ultimate recovery of any stat will be a function of the area under that curve the peak point of an ASYMMETRIC BSC does not represent the midpoint of the ultimate recovery of that particular stat.
Of course those FACTS won’t prevent folks like Forbes and others from redefining aspects of such analysis in order to support the particular spin they’re trying to sell.
Antius on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:48 am
Plentiful oil that no one can afford.
If you think about it, if cost and EROI are no object, we could manufacture oil from water and limestone and electricity. There would be no theoretical limit to supply.
At some point, the cost of oil would be such that fewer and fewer users could afford it as an energy source. At that point, peak oil occurs. It will occur for the entire world when interest rates go up in the world’s biggest economies and we can no longer afford to burn capital expenditure on non-productive investments. Expect new renewables to die at about the same time.
Midnight Oil on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:53 am
Davy on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 10:01 am
Boat on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 10:29 am
Over time oil has set many new peaks and will continue to do so. Demand keeps going up setting the stage for the next peak. Climate change, electric cars or geopolitics is a more likely cause for the last peak before depletion becomes a concern.
POD is another myth. Spikes in the price of oil is more a testament of humans not being able to live in peace.
ERR on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 10:51 am
jjhman on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 12:08 pm
GregT on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 12:12 pm
Some very good comments here.
Especially from the Rockman on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:37 am
“The Hubbert peak theory says that for any given geographical area…the rate of petroleum production tends to follow a bell-shaped curve.”
and
Antius on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 9:48 am
“At some point, the cost of oil would be such that fewer and fewer users could afford it as an energy source. At that point, peak oil occurs. It will occur for the entire world when interest rates go up in the world’s biggest economies and we can no longer afford to burn capital expenditure on non-productive investments. Expect new renewables to die at about the same time.”
Anonymous on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 12:41 pm
Jan on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 12:49 pm
Over the last 35 years we have replace 2 barrels for every one used. This is true but most of it is Orinoco heavy oil and Canada tar sands.
The reality of replacing quality with quality is much more grim.
http://uk.reuters.com/article/us-oil-exploration-idUKKBN1521TA
Once the oversupply has worked through the system in 2 years we will really see what can be produced at a reasonable price and rate.
rockman on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 12:52 pm
“…the cost of oil would be such that fewer and fewer users could afford it as an energy source. At that point, peak oil occurs.” No, not necessarily true. We may actually be at global PO this year…time will tell. And a great many more can afford oil today then a few years ago. Which once more emphasizes the fact that the date of GPO has little relevance to life as we know it.
The affordability and availability of oil at any time in the future will be a function of the POD and not some circled date on a calendar. The last 10 years stand as rather good proof of the assertion.
rockman on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 1:01 pm
Jan – “The reality of replacing quality with quality is much more grim.” So true especially when you factor in the costs. Which is why most in the oil patch had a view more then 4 decades ago of the PO path before us. The “quality” reserve replacement problem was well understood by the oil patch in the 70’s. After all, we were the ones tasked with actually doing it.
You kids just got to the party late. LOL
Hubert on Thu, 2nd Mar 2017 1:10 pm
