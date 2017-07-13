Major Oil Deposit in Gulf of Mexico

One of Mexico’s earliest private-sector energy investors says that it has struck it big with a significant oil discovery in Mexican waters.

Britain’s Premier Oil PLC, along with partners Talos Energy of Houston and Sierra Oil & Gas of Mexico City, said Wednesday that exploratory drilling in the Zama-1 field, located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, had uncovered a “world-class” formation with between 1.4 billion and two billion barrels of light crude oil, or roughly double earlier predictions.

Earlier this year, the group had estimated that there were between 700 million and 800 million barrels in the deposit.

Also Wednesday, the government awarded exploration and production licenses for seven of 10 blocks containing mostly natural gas, nine of them in the Burgos basin of northeastern Mexico. Expectations were modest for the gas auction, given the low price of the fuel and readily available imports from the U.S.

The discovery, along with strong interest from foreign investors in recent oil and gas auctions, is a boon for the Mexican government, which in 2014 opened up the country’s energy industry to private investment after 76 years of state ownership.

The Zama-1 discovery “proves that the energy reform was a step in the right direction,” said Mexican Energy Minister Pedro Joaquín Coldwell. “The Mexican state is going to increase its hydrocarbon reserves, which had been declining, and…benefit from the corresponding tax revenue.”

The energy overhaul has become a political football in Mexico in the run-up to next July’s presidential election. Thousands of Mexicans have staged protests against a sharp increase in gasoline prices that began this year as part of the energy reform.

Meanwhile, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s leading opposition leader, has pledged to roll back or reverse the reforms and build new refineries across Mexico to create more energy-sector jobs.

“To people who know the industry, it’s very good news that there is more oil than we expected,” said Jorge Piñon, a former oil executive who is now a professor at the University of Texas, Austin. “But from the point of view of the guy on the street, as far as he’s concerned, the reform hasn’t given him any benefits so far.”

Premier, Talos and Sierra won a tender to develop Zama-1 in a 2015 auction, the first such contracts awarded to private investors.

The find is “the most important achievement so far of Mexico’s energy reform,” said Pablo Medina, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie who focuses on Latin America.

The firm estimates that Zama-1 is one of the 20 largest shallow-water fields discovered globally over the past two decades.

Others cautioned that Premier’s estimate of the size of the discovery refers only to oil-in-place, not the amount of hydrocarbons that could be recovered from the field. Energy-focused investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. estimated that Zama-1 could yield about 425 million barrels.

Alfredo Marti, managing director of Riverstone Holdings, the U.S. private-equity firm that backs both Sierra and Talos, said that drillers typically recover 25% to 30% of the oil found in formations like Zama-1, but said he expects the group could recover between 30% and 40% because the area where the oil is located is deeper than expected and the rock more permeable than initially thought.

“Not only is there more oil there, but it’s easier to recover,” Mr. Martí said. “It shows how there’s low-hanging fruit to be had in Mexico. In the U.S., companies work extraordinarily hard chasing a deposit of even 20 million barrels…With the prices of oil and gas being so low, we don’t have as many opportunities to break out the champagne these days, but this is one of them.”

The discovery comes on the heels of another significant oil find in the Gulf of Mexico. Italy’s Eni SpA on Wednesday estimated reserves in a field it won in 2015 at around one billion barrels of oil equivalent. Initial estimates had put reserves in that field at about 800 million barrels.

Wednesday’s auctions also showed that Mexico has a large and growing market for natural gas. It imported around 4.6 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas in the first four months of this year, accounting for nearly 60% of its needs.

Canada’s Sun God Resources and Mexico’s Jaguar Exploración y Producción de Hidrocarburos won six of the blocks. There were only six bidders for the gas auction, while 17 bidders were participating in a later auction Wednesday of 14 onshore oil and gas blocks.

WSJ