Global Ocean Circulation Appears To Be Collapsing Due To A Warming Planet

Scientists have long known about the anomalous “warming hole” in the North Atlantic Ocean, an area immune to warming of Earth’s oceans. This cool zone in the North Atlantic Ocean appears to be associated with a slowdown in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), one of the key drivers in global ocean circulation.
A recent study published in Nature outlines research by a team of Yale University and University of Southhampton scientists. The team found evidence that Arctic ice loss is potentially negatively impacting the planet’s largest ocean circulation system. While scientists do have some analogs as to how this may impact the world, we will be largely in uncharted territory.
AMOC is one of the largest current systems in the Atlantic Ocean and the world. Generally speaking, it transports warm and salty water northward from the tropics to South and East of Greenland. This warm water cools to ambient water temperature then sinks as it is saltier and thus denser than the relatively more fresh surrounding water. The dense mass of water sinks to the base of the North Atlantic Ocean and is pushed south along the abyss of the Atlantic Ocean.
This process whereby water is transported into the Northern Atlantic Ocean acts to distribute ocean water globally. What’s more important, and the basis for concern of many scientists is this mechanism is one of the most efficient ways Earth transports heat from the tropics to the northern latitudes. The warm water transported from the tropics to the North Atlantic releases heat to the atmosphere, playing a key role in warming of western Europe. You likely have heard of one of the more popular components of the AMOC, the Gulf Stream which brings warm tropical water to the western coasts of Europe.
Evidence is growing that the comparatively cold zone within the Northern Atlantic could be due to a slowdown of this global ocean water circulation. Hence, a slowdown in the planet’s ability to transfer heat from the tropics to the northern latitudes. The cold zone could be due to melting of ice in the Arctic and Greenland. This would cause a cold fresh water cap over the North Atlantic, inhibiting sinking of salty tropical waters. This would in effect slow down the global circulation and hinder the transport of warm tropical waters north.
Melting of the Arctic sea ice has rapidly increased in the recent decades. Satellite image records indicate that September Arctic sea ice is 30% less today than it was in 1979. This trend of increased sea ice melting during summer months does not appear to be slowing. Hence, indications are that we will see a continued weakening of the global ocean circulation system.
This scenario of a collapse in AMOC and global ocean circulation is the premise for the movie “The Day After Tomorrow.” As a disclaimer, the plot line in which much of New England and Western Europe gets plunged into an ice age is significantly over exaggerated and unrealistic on human time scales.
While geologists have studied events in the past similar to what appears to be happening today, scientists are largely unsure of what lies ahead.
Dredd on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 6:28 pm
Yet another detectable anomaly (The World According To Anomalies – 2).
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 6:33 pm
“…, scientists are largely unsure of what lies ahead.’
A true statement from the money mag. The Gulf Stream determines western Europe’s weather. That is old news. That it may change in the near future, is new.
onlooker on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 6:35 pm
We puny humans are messing with the very foundations of the Earth’s life support systems and functioning. Do not expect us necessarily to survive this.
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 6:52 pm
Onlooker, it doesn’t look good. I wonder what the Vegas Odds are? 90 to 1 that we are gone by 2100? 99 to 1? I have not seen one plus for humanity since I started watching the CC subject over a decade ago. Not one. All negative.
Shortend on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 7:10 pm
Old news, this has been put forth some years ago by others, such as, Dr. James Hansen in his book, “Storms of My Grandchildren”.
Unfortunately, with Harvey and Irma…these belong to us!
Keep warming the planet Guys….
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 7:54 pm
In other news:
“Plastic particles found in most tap water samples across the globe”
(With an average of 83 percent of samples harboring plastic, the U.S. fared the worst with a whopping contamination rate of 94 percent.)
“5 facts about Millennial households” (Not good facts)
“Navy Ships Suffered From Shoddy Maintenance, Overworked Sailors”
“Can’t afford the dentist? You’re not alone”
“Welcome To The Third World, Part 25: Losing Faith In College” (hahaha)
“Federal auditors say US nuclear dump running out of room”
All at: http://ricefarmer.blogspot.fr/
Enjoy your weekend!
Davy on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:14 pm
maKAT, no plastic in my water. I would hate to know what is in your Manila water.
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:25 pm
“Over a million kids in America six years old and under are on psychiatric drugs – mostly to treat anxiety.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-09-09/babies-drugs-america-1984-predicted-it
“Currently, over a million American children UNDER SIX YEARS OLD are taking psychiatric drugs. Babies are literally being doped up by the pharmaceutical industry. Over 274,000 babies UNDER ONE-YEAR-OLD are given drugs, mostly for anxiety.”
I think the US has hit the hockey stick moment on the insanity chart.
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:27 pm
Davy, you have no idea what is in your water, even if it is from a well. I suggest you pay to have it tested by a reputable service for ALL contaminants. I think you will be unpleasantly surprised.
Davy on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:32 pm
I have tested it maKAT. It is excellent. Have you tested yours. Do you even drink it. I bet you drink bottled water.
Bloomer on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:32 pm
Another hoax by the Chinese who hate capitalism and America.
Apneaman on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:49 pm
Boat I found this picture of a guy in Houston. Do you know him?
http://bit.ly/2xWWInl
Apneaman on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 8:52 pm
Six people died from heat-related illnesses amid a record-breaking hot spell that roasted the Bay Area over the Labor Day weekend, officials say.
http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-six-deaths-heat-wave-bay-area-20170908-story.html
Pretty soon we’re going to have to throw the record book out the window. What’s the point of keeping score now?
Apneaman on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 9:14 pm
Hurricane Harvey – Extraordinary Flooding for Houston and Surrounding Areas
“The analysis finds that Harvey brought 1,000-year rains over a 24-hour period over much of the Houston, Galveston, and areas extending east all the way to Louisiana.
In addition, the storm delivered wide-spread 25,000-year rains over a 120-hour period, and isolated locations witnessed 500,000-year rains over a 120-hour period.”
http://www.climatesignals.org/scientific-reports/hurricane-harvey-%E2%80%93-extraordinary-flooding-houston-and-surrounding-areas
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 9:47 pm
No way to prove it, but I would be surprised if it were true. I had nitrogen in my well water over 20 years ago from farming around my house. I bet you do also. Not that you would ever admit it.
As for my water here. I have a very efficient filter system for my drinking and cooking water. I don’t even like chlorine in my water. I use only glass containers and stainless steel cooking utensils. At the farm, it is rain, well or spring water. As pure as you can get on this planet now. No industry or large farms for 60 miles and that is across a mountain chain. Rain water will come from the Pacific most of the year. The water system is the best I can set up. I’m just fine, thank you.
makati1 on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 9:49 pm
Bloomer, “who hate capitalism and America”. You just named most of the countries in the world today.
Apneaman on Sat, 9th Sep 2017 11:26 pm
Here’s the power the humans have unleashed.
Hurricane Irma is literally sucking the water away from shorelines – VIDEO
“As a meteorologist, there are things you learn in textbooks that you may never see in person. You know they happen theoretically, but the chances of seeing the most extraordinary weather phenomena are slim to none.
This is one of those things — a hurricane strong enough to change the shape of an ocean.”
http://wapo.st/2wi0JAJ
90% -93% of all the trapped heat from AGW has gone into the oceans and now that heat-energy is feeding the beast(s). Energy in energy out.