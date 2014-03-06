Earth Is Starting to Run Out of Sand

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on September 10, 2017
When most of us think of limited resources, typically fossil fuels, trees or fresh water reserves come to mind. But, can we now add sand to the list? Well, according to scientists, our sand supplies are not only being depleted, but it’s happening at an alarming rate. Certainly, we’re all aware of the growing population in the world and its related effect on increasing demand for resources.
However, in order to correctly address the issue, we will all need to broaden our concept of not only the meaning of mineral reserves depletion but also the various industries that rely upon sand mining to sustain production. Crushed stone, gravel and sand are the most crucial elements involved.
The sand which is mined, done at rivers, beaches and sea floors, is used in three main areas: construction purposes including concrete and asphalt, glass, electronics and fracking for the recovery of gas and oil from shale. Moreover, the extraction of this resource is relatively easier than other traditional methods such as mineral mining. Added to this is the large misconception that sand is a resource that is abundant and inexhaustible.
Bank erosion and river degradation are the most immediate effects of sand mining. Another issue is the political dimension—in many developing countries, sand is illegally mined more and more by powerful groups supported by international businesses—some have begun to refer to them as ‘the sand mafia’—so local law enforcement are often powerless to intervene. Just this year there was a controversial story involving a local constable trying to intervene in illegal sand mining along the banks of India’s Yamuna River which ended fatally.
In a report published in the Science journal, the environmental effects of excessive sand mining are laid bare:
“Rapid urban expansion is the main driver of increasing sand appropriation…Sand and scarcity is an emerging issue with major socio-political, economic, and environmental implications…[For instance]In Sri Lanka, extensive sand mining exacerbated the impacts of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami… The high profits generated by sand trade often lead to social and political conflicts, including violence, rampant illegal extraction and trade, and political tensions between nations.”
The environmental impact aside, if we accept the reality that sand is a finite resource, the industries which rely heavily upon the resource will also soon be affected.
According to a landmark report released by the Club of Rome assessing mineral depletion and its effect on production:
“Extraction is becoming more and more difficult as the easy ores are depleted. More energy is needed to maintain past production rates, and even more is needed to increase them,” continuing with a clear and very stern warning, “The production of many mineral commodities appears to be on the verge of decline… we may be going through a century-long cycle that will lead to the disappearance of mining as we know it.”
As sand depletion is fueled by profits, there has not been much in the way of large-scale effort from government; however, local communities have begun fighting back with fresh initiatives that involve putting pressure on policy-makers to take firmer positions. Sand mining, like climate change, is an issue which will require the public educating itself and an all-out effort to take action.
16 Comments on "Earth Is Starting to Run Out of Sand"
!Lucifer! on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 5:53 pm
Humans still plotting their own destruction, it will not be long now.
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:00 pm
There should be lots of scenic wilderness
areas, State Parks, and National Parks that
have sand.
We can dig those up so that
we don’t run out.
Example, Oregon Sand Dunes State Park.
We don’t need any Parks or wilderness areas,
we just need sand, and gasoline.
This was made clear in the movie
‘Road Warriors’.
If its hard to get the trucks to the sand,
we can build freeways thru the wilderness
area and put in lots of parking lots,
McDonald’s and truck stops.
Apneaman on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:16 pm
Surreal
Tampa residents walk into empty ocean ahead of Hurricane Irma
Watch Drone vision shows empty Florida bay
“Drone footage filmed above Tampa Bay today shows a crowd of people walking hundreds of metres across the sand, where deep water could be found just hours earlier.
The water has been drawn out into the hurricane, leaving the bay empty. A similar phenomenon happened in Thailand immediately before the tsunami in 2004 that took the lives of approximately 230,000 people.
As with the 2004 tsunami, the water at Tampa Bay is expected to return to shore with the storm, as a huge storm surge.”
http://www.9news.com.au/world/2017/09/11/08/15/tampa-residents-walk-into-empty-ocean-ahead-of-hurricane-irma
makati1 on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:45 pm
I just read another article that said the same thing. Stupid people do stupid things. The wind is forcing the ocean out and when the eye passes, the winds reverse, sending the water back with a vengeance. More unnecessary deaths.
onlooker on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:52 pm
Yep, works just like tsunami. Water recedes then returns with a vengeance. It always seems stupidity kills more people in these disasters than anything else.
yellowcanoe on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:54 pm
This problem was outlined many years ago in the Journal of Irreproducible Results. I believe the article said that 80% of Americas beaches would disappear within 10 years if people didn’t start washing their feet off before going home!
Cloggie on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 6:56 pm
What’s wrong with sand from the Sahara?
Plantagenet on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 7:16 pm
When we run out of sand we’ll have to shift to silt.
Cheers!
rockman on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 10:25 pm
Clogie – Exacly. There is no lack of sand globally. But there is an increasing lack of sand close to the end users. It’s economically feasible to haul oil half way around the world…not so much for sand. There will always be sand available for new projects…if the economic value of those projects justifies the hiigher shipping costs of the sand.
Apneaman on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 10:59 pm
clog, not all sand is created equal. The article should have noted that, but it’s a piece of crap.
Peak Sand
Posted on March 6, 2014 by energyskeptic
Sand Primer:
-Without sand, there would be no concrete, ceramics, computer chips, glass, plastics, abrasives, paint and so on
-We can’t use desert sand because it’s too round, polished by the wind, and doesn’t stick together. You need rough edges, so desert sand is worthless
-Good sand is getting so rare there’s an enormous amount of illegal mining in over 70 countries. In India the Sand Mafia is one of the most powerful, will kill for sand. It’s easy to steal sand and sell there.
-This has led to between 75%-90% of beaches in the world receding and a huge amount of environmental damage.
-By 2100 all beaches will be gone
-Australia is selling sand to nations that don’t have any more (like the United Arab Emirates, who used all of their ocean sand to make artificial islands)
“One might think that desert sand would be a ready substitute, but its grains are finer and smoother; they don’t adhere to rougher sand grains, and tend to blow away. As a result, the desert state of Dubai brings sand for its beaches all the way from Australia.”
http://energyskeptic.com/2014/peak-sand/
Can’t use that desert sand for much.
It’s just the human Mega Cancer sucking the remaining glucose from it’s host. Even as it’s host’s immune system response is smashing their cities and infrastructure to shit. The faster the cancer apes go the bigger the immune response will be. You’d have to have your head up your ass not to see the ever growing immune response of the earth-host.
Of course the fact that sand extraction is now an environmental holocaust of it’s own does not even register with you and rockman. Never does with happy cancer apes.
Anonymous on Sun, 10th Sep 2017 11:08 pm
Running out of sand. Bwahahaha!
We actually had a story on this concept here, a couple years ago. We are running out of doomer articles, now. You are being forced to recycle. Haha!
Zelena on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 1:33 am
Hello.
I watched “Sand Wars” few years ago. Here’s the trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CAPfwwb59uY
q on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 3:50 am
I am not cornucopian but this seems to me far-fetched.
q on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 4:31 am
Well, I read several more articles about this problem and most mention that while we have still enough sand suitable for industrial purposes, we will be running out of it if current huge consumption continues. So this is not so far-fetched as I thought.
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 4:42 am
We could add another can at the curb,
for recycling our sandpaper.
I heard the best sand, is the white sand.
Those white supremacists will like that.
Why can’t we make sand by 3D printing it.
As to the storm surge, it seems different from Tsunami.
It comes back slower and lower.
Tsunami comes in 50 feet high real fast.
Hurricane surge comes in 10 feet high and slow.
Not sure but it’s my best guess. If people get
killed by tsunami, who cares, too many people anyway.
Antius on Mon, 11th Sep 2017 5:00 am
Of all the resources facing constraints, it would never have occurred to me that sand was amongst the most urgent. I stand corrected.
This is another example of naturally embodied energy within a mineral deposit that human beings mine from the Earth. Nature has stored energy in fossil fuels for us to use. It also stored energy in concentrated mineral deposits. We use fossil energy to convert minerals into products that we use. As time goes on, mineral deposits are progressively depleted and we must invest more and more energy to generate the same refined materials that we need to manufacture products. This means that with time, both the EROI and quantity of energy needed by human civilisation must increase, just for total wealth to stand still.
The problem is we are headed in the opposite direction. Our energy sources are depleting and EROI is declining, even as energy requirements for resource procurement are increasing. It is a pincer movement that will crush industrial civilisation. It is the primary reason why I believe that a transition to renewable energy and a general power down, as not options for preserving technological civilisation. In the first case, the EROI with storage is too low; the second option would only slow the problem and it is difficult to see how it could be peacefully carried out. A transition to some form of closed-cycle passively safe nuclear power would delay the reckoning, but will not halt it and would introduce other problems of its own.
The only solution that would allow technological civilisation to continue is to both leave the confines of the Earth and for those remaining on the Earth, substitute Earth-based resources using space-based resources. This is the solution that we must develop as quickly as possible.