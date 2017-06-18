Current Yellowstone Quake-Swarm “Could Rip The Guts Out Of America”

U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) seismology reports conclude that a massive swarm of earthquakes swept through the park on Friday triggering more than 60 separate events in which seismographs spiked to magnitudes of up to 5.0.
Experts fear that the supervolcano is long overdue for an eruption capable of wiping out a vast amount of human, animal, and plant life in the Continental United States.
Scientists currently believe that there’s a 10% chance that a “supervolcanic Category 7 eruption” could take place this century, as pointed out by theoretical physicist Michio Kaku who appeared on a segment for Fox News.
The grey haired physicist told Shepard Smith that the “danger” we are now facing with the caldera is that it’s long overdue for an eruption which Kaku said could “rip the guts out of the USA.”
Kaku said that a “pocket of lava” located under the park has turned out to be twice as big as scientists originally thought.
Scientist concur that the last eruption of the caldera took place some 640,000 years ago.
The U.S. is currently under contract with at least 4 countries all of which have agreed to house displaced U.S. citizens in the unfortunate event the Yellowstone supervolcano were to erupt. Hundreds of billions of dollars were paid to foreign governments to facilitate the agreement which spans a ten year period from its signing, ending in 2024.
An excerpt from an article I authored in April of 2014 titled: “Report: Brazil, Argentina and Australia sign contracts worth hundreds of billions of dollars to house displaced U.S. populace when Yellowstone supervolcano erupts” reads:
The U.S. plan for relocation was formulated after a recent scientific analysis of the park revealed that Yellowstone’s supervolcano has the potential to violently erupt within the next 10-years as noted by others including the famous astrophysicist Michio Kaku.
In fact, Praag, a Pakistani publication, recently reported:
It may take up to ten years for pressure in the magma chamber of the super volcano to build. According to Dr. Jean-Philippe Perrillat of the National Centre for Scientific Research in Grenoble, France, “it is the difference in density between the molten magma in the caldera and the surrounding rock big enough for the magma from the chamber to the surface to increase “.
“The effect is the same as the extra buoyancy of a soccer ball under water fill with air, after which it rises to the surface because the surrounding water poet,” said dr. Perrillat. “If the magma volume is large enough, it should go to the surface to rise and explode like a champagne bottle that ontkurk be.”
According to Dr. Sipho Mathetwe, the South African government “sympathy for the American challenge (challenge) to Yellowstone, but we have our own challenges in South Africa. There are 200 million white people in America, and if too many of them to South Africa flights, it is a big problem, even though there is enough housing and infrastructure available. It will destabilize the country and may even bring back apartheid. South Africa is not for sale.”
However, according to the report, “Brazil, Argentina and Australia” jumped on the bandwagon, accepting the request from Washington.
The calm before the storm started a few weeks back when researchers noticed a downtick in seismic activity before Friday’s swarm struck.
Earthquake expert “dutchsense” chimed on Yellowstone in a video posted to YouTube on June 15, one day before the swarm occurred, to warn of future activity in the region…
onlooker on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:20 pm
Hello on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:38 pm
Too bad it’s zerohedge with quasi zero credibility.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:42 pm
MASTERMIND on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:55 pm
Mother Nature will take care of our overpopulation problem. Humans only pretend they have a choice. All animals breed to the limits of their environment and then die off until the environment can sustain the number. Humans are animals, subject to the same cycles.
Cloggie on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:56 pm
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 2:56 pm
Typical MSM sensationalism. FOX has to get TV/media darling Michio Kaku who is a theoretical physicist and thus is equally qualified as a volcano “expert” as I am. Any time there is even a whiff or science they put Michio Kaku on. Guys a fucking retard. The left media does the same thing with physicist climate modeler Michael Mann. He is their go to rock star. Smart guy and an excellent scientist, but goes on about things that are well beyond his expertise. Like Kaka, it’s obvious he likes the camera.
____________________________________________ on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 3:56 pm
Wm-scott on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 4:41 pm
Nothing to worry about, just a normal earthquake cluster for Yellowstone, no magma movement. One of the biggest bombs laying around, but it has a very long fuse. The Ice quakes in Greenland are far more alarming since they are increasing. I would bet Florida will be underwater long before Yellowstone ever goes off and it would still be less of a problem than massive sea-level rise. Ark building anyone?
bobinget on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 4:42 pm
Love it. Every few years Yellow Journals send up this Yellowstone scare the shit outta ya reprint.
http://earthquaketrack.com/p/united-states/recent
Filter By Magnitude Nearby Places
United States has had: (M1.5 or greater)
45 earthquakes in the past 24 hours
453 earthquakes in the past 7 days
1,601 earthquakes in the past 30 days
19,577 earthquakes in the past 365 days
The largest earthquake in United States:
today: 3.5 in Idyllwild, California, United States
this week: 4.4 in West Yellowstone, Montana, United States
this month: 5.8 in Unalaska, Alaska, United States
this year: 6.5 in Ferndale, California, United States
bobinget on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 4:46 pm
deadlykillerbeaz on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 6:03 pm
The Ashfall Fossil Beds in Nebraska tell the story of what happens after a volcano erupts big time.
The Ashfall Fossil Beds were uncovered in the early 1970s by Mike Voorhies, the current curator of paleontology at the University of Nebraska State Museum in Lincoln.
In 1971 he found a skull of a rhino calf protruding from an eroding ravine. The skull turned out to be part of a complete skeleton embedded in volcanic ash.
Voorhies led excavations of the site in 1978 and 1979, supported by a grant from the National Geographic Society’s Committee for Research and Exploration. (National Geographic News is part of the National Geographic Society.)
About 12 million years ago, a volcano in modern-day Idaho spread a blanket of ash over large parts of what is now the midwestern United States. A layer of this powdered glass one or two feet (one- to two-thirds of a meter) thick covered the grasslands of northeastern Nebraska.
Most of the animals living in the area survived the actual ashfall, but as they continued to graze on the ash-covered grasses, their lungs began to fill with the deadly particles.
http://news.nationalgeographic.com/news/2006/05/fossil-park.html
makati1 on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 6:25 pm
I would suggest that a few of you deniers take time to go on YouTube and watch a few documentaries about the Yellowstone caldera. If you want a Hollywood version you can watch “Supervolcano” (2004)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Cv9_AdB5Nw
It is only a matter of time…
rockman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 8:39 pm
Actually this is just the latest phase of activity. And not nearly as dramatic/alarming as what started about 10+ years ago: one end of the caldera began to rise. A park ranger noticed a large lake flooding a forest on the south side (?) while the shoreline receded on the north side. Obviously the magma chamber was pushing upwards. The USGE set up laser monitors and kept an eye for more movement. If I recall correctly in a few years the uplift dropped back down.
Just found this. From
https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanoes/yellowstone/monitoring_2006_caldera_uplift.html
“Yellowstone and other caldera systems are well-known for their continual ups and downs (see our Fact Sheet Tracking Changes in Yellowstone’s Restless Volcanic System). The ground surface can rise for decades, and then switch to a period of subsidence. At Yellowstone, scientists measured over two feet of uplift during the period 1923-1985, followed by a shorter period of subsidence. Until the 1990s, it was thought that all the ups and downs occurred in the central part of the Yellowstone caldera, near its two resurgent domes (see second image in the Fact Sheet Tracking Changes in Yellowstone’s Restless Volcanic System).
This March 2006, the journal Nature published a paper by YVO scientist Charles Wicks and colleagues about a period of uplift in the northern part of the Yellowstone caldera (Wicks, et al., 2006). It describes an uplift of 12 cm (~5 inches) that occurred between 1997 and 2003, at a time when other changes were occurring in the vicinity (see Notable Changes in Thermal Activity at Norris Geyser Basin Provide Opportunity to Study Hydrothermal System). Since that time, the area, including the Norris Geyser Basin, has stopped moving, while uplift has returned to the central part of the caldera and the resurgent domes (see the YVO activity update and the Yellowstone-Snake-River-Plain GPS Network page for the most recent information).
This article discusses the 1997-2003 uplift, how we continue to monitor the ever-changing Yellowstone caldera, and what may have caused this and other uplifts.”
sidzepp on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 8:51 pm
It might go tomorrow, or it might go in another 100,000 years. Sure thing is that anyone nearby will be toast. In the meantime keep an eye out for rented utility vehicles. I think another glass of wine is appropriate.
Apneaman on Sun, 18th Jun 2017 9:14 pm
From the American documentary series ‘Naked Science’ – Super Volcano 2004.
‘National Geographic Naked Science presents “Super Volcano”, the inside documentary of what might happen if the Yellowstone Caldera were to erupt one day. This documentary includes a Yellowstone timeline of past eruptions, how Yellowstone would affect the world, and what impact will it be for the U.S.’
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1pa6afh8o4