In a breaking article, we look forwards 23 years to the outbreak of the final world war. But let us begin at the beginning. In the beginning, there was oil. And then there wasn’t. And it was a disaster for a man. A giant leap backwards for mankind.
That’s right folks, it turned out that fracking, loved in the US, scorned in the UK, was totally unnecessary. Peak oil wasn’t an issue after all. We just woke up one day and decided: no more oil. We are going cold turkey. And we’re setting the date just after we, the current crop of politicians, retire. And that date was set by France recently, and by the UK today. In a move that certainly heralds another of those wonderful EU directives, we will be off the gas by 2040.
Before then, there is much to do. There will be a scrappage scheme for diesel cars. You fell for that clean diesel rot, did you? Never mind, you’ll be paid to dump it. But you must be daft. What? You fell for clean coal too! Fool me twice. What about clean nukes? Excuse me, my sides are splitting clean open.
The environmentalists, predictably, are not happy. They are unhappy, as usual, for the wrong reasons. They want more to be done sooner. Typical. We could all stop working tomorrow, turn vegan, stop farting out our beef exhausts, and just sit still until we die. That’s the kindest thing for the environment, but it doesn’t sound like fun.
Why are they unhappy about the wrong thing?
They have overlooked the incontrovertible, nailed on eco disaster that will follow the 2040 cut off. All out nuclear war. No, not North Korea. By 2040 it will either be part of ‘real’ Korea, and capitalist, or part of China, and communist. The current Kim will be the last. So, who?
Step forwards, our friends and allies: Saudi Arabia. Come on down!
If you thought there was a little bit of a kerfuffle going down in Qatar, you’re thinking too small. Their troubles will all be resolved before the Football World Cup there in 2022. Otherwise there won’t be a World Cup there in 2022. It would have to be somewhere nearer. And cooler. The really, really good news for non-football fans is that the World Cup in 2038 will be the last. Because by 2042, we’ll all be gone. Which, frankly, is the kindest thing for the environment.
Why all the doom and gloom?
Imagine, if you will, a world without cars and vans. I know it’s difficult, and you don’t need to do it. Try this. Imagine a world with cars and vans, but ones that run only on batteries, solar panels and cow farts. That world has no need for gas stations (known as petrol stations outside North America). Instead, there are only car parks, with little bits of technology in the ground that charge your car while it sits waiting for you to do some shopping. There will be such a gizmo in your drive at home too. It will be unbelievable. There will be no pollution at all, at least not in civilized urban areas. Just don’t go near those godawful battery factories! Or the places where they decommission the old batteries.
The running costs of these amazing vehicles, which by the way will drive themselves, will be almost zero. Apart from tires. Unless they come up with new taxes, of course. Which they will. You can’t just cancel all the petrol tax and not notice it. It needs to come from somewhere.
So, imagine driving around, without any engine noise. No fumes killing your kids in the back. What a future. What a vision. Except it’s fiction.
The reason it is fiction? Because if you think the middle east is a little… a little… edgy right now, it might just be because the oil is running out. What is the one thing holding the middle east together, as it has for fifty years? Oil money. And gas money.
The race is on. Unless the oil emirates can diversify fast and completely wean off oil by 2040, we’re all done for.
Before we leave you in a depressed state, there is hope. There is a precedent. Once upon a time, there was a deadly killer that was taxed very highly. It seemed impossible to imagine a world without cigarettes. But that world is very close, and the tobacco companies are still going strong. They went into all kinds of things other than tobacco, quietly pushing their lethal product to kids overseas, out of sight.
Assuming, as we do, that the EU and America comes off oil by 2040, we equally confidently predict Russia, China, India and South America will not be so quick to change. If we’re right, the world might not end until 2100. But we’ve been wrong before.
rockman on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:03 am
Apparently someone doesn’t understand the concept of a “world war”. LOL. We’ve been having local military conflicts over controlling oil resources for decades. I see no reason for that situation to not continue. IOW I doubt the 2040’s will look much different.
Sissyfuss on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:35 am
Should be called the zzzzzzzzzzz review for the ability of this article to induce sleepiness in the reader.
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:43 am
This is why we actually need somebody to
RUN THIS WEBSITE. Instead of just nobody,
and the anarchy we have now.
Cause that was a dumb article. Not
very peaky oily either.
NOW, check out this article:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-economy-idUSKBN1AE0H2?il=0
SOMEBODY Should POST that article. It’s
about the Venezuelan’s having to wheelbarrow
their money to the store, to buy a loaf of bread.
Now ya could say that’s not peaky or oily.
BUT it is what happens when the oil runs out.
ALSO, it is what happens when a country
doesn’t agree to pump out all their oil for
cheap.
USA needs that oil. For all the welfare
meth-mamma’s on crack to drive their
1977 Ford LTD rust-bucket to the store and
buy more Monsanto bread and squirt-cheese, with their Food Stamps.
Darrell Cloud on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 8:48 am
Somewhere, anywhere, some sub commander and crew may have a bad hair day and up it goes. These are the near misses we know about during the Cold War. http://www.history.com/news/history-lists/5-cold-war-close-calls
Makati1 on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:02 am
Darrell, more likely the bear will be pushed into a use em’ or lose em’ situation and your sky will light up with nuclear flashes some 3AM. Keep in mind that Russia’s day is the U$’ night.
Cloggie on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:12 am
This is why we actually need somebody to
RUN THIS WEBSITE. Instead of just nobody,
and the anarchy we have now.
What is it you don’t understand about peak-oil?
Oil and the rest of fossil dregs are going to be phased out, just like the horse tram.
Peak oil in hindsight will be peak oil supply.
Next.
bobinget on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 9:22 am
Chat room gossip;
Saudi Arabia: The coming civil war (Their hypish title but a very interesting article)
http://www.middleeasteye.net/columns/saudi-arabia-coming-civil-war-978876236
11.7 million foreigners in Saudi Arabia, 7.4 million of whom work and the remaining 4.3 millions who are companions.
———————————-
btw…do that math…is companion a word for escort which is a word for prostitute? Because that’s like 11% of the population….
Now my snark aside. If you ADD A RIYAL COLLAPSE TO THIS MIX IN THIS ARTICLE…..I would say yes…you might get your war.
Hubert on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:04 am
@NOW, check out this article:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-economy-idUSKBN1AE0H2?il=0
—–
Venezuela wouldn’t be having a food crisis if the stupid socialist government didn’t take the farms away from the private citizen in the first place.
This has always been a problem with third world idiots who has always bought into socialist garbage nonsense.
No one is going to produce anything if they can’t make money doing it.
Hubert on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 10:12 am
Most of the world will pretty much follow Venezuelan model:
Major economic collapse, followed by mass starvation+riots, then subsistence living based on farming culture.
Anonymouse on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 1:49 pm
Hubtard, I take it from your ‘comment’ that you believe Venezuela is experiencing mass starvation and constant rioting, right at this very minute? You subscribe to washingdum composts endless tales of people there eating cats and dogs, empty grocery stores, and no TP? This image you have of the situation there has been manufactured and sold to gullible amerikants like yourself.
Hate to be the one to break it to you, pretty much all washcomposts and friends stories on Venezuela are fake. Your ‘Venezuela model of collapse’, is the result of washingdums deliberate policy of economic and political warfare. It is not, as you seem to want to believe, a poster child for industrial civilizations impending collapse.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUYWrPiUeWY
Ill repeat if again for you to help it seep past your washpo, Jew York times narratives.
People not starving to death in the streets of Venezuela.
Davy on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 2:31 pm
Mouse, I take it things are fine there per your assessment. It’s just a Jew conspiracy, right. Lol, what planet you on kid? Planet X-Box. Your jew obsession makes you look ridiculous and intellectually lite.
.5mt on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 4:10 pm
19 lbs. The average per capita weight loss since the beginning of the food crisis. Venezuelan Population…
Of course gasoline is free.
Move along, nothing to see here, what’s that man doing you ask, why he’s sorting the garbage of course.
Anonymouse on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 5:03 pm
Battling fake amerikunt news, and those that endorse and promote it exceptionalist, is a good as calling as any. Of course,I can see why you would have such a problem with it.
Oh, speaking of fake ‘news’ and facts exceptionalist, look, there is another fact, context, and source-free assertion that Venezuelans and withering away to nothing…lol. 19lbs per huh? Where and who compiled that little ‘factoid’. Ill admit, that would be pretty bad news .5IQ, if the average Venezuelan weighed, say, 30 or 40 lbs. Speaking of weight loss, I can think of a certain cuntry, where over 1/3 of its serfs are chronically obese, and could stand to lose 19 pounds on average(or more!), let me see if I can dig that one up for you.
Oh, here it is
https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/adult.html
Fact (real).
Apneaman on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 6:30 pm
Study finds 90 percent of American men overfat
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/07/170724105111.htm
Davy on Sat, 29th Jul 2017 6:58 pm
Canadians, you do realize you sluts are just as fat and stupid…plus you stink. What is it about Canadians and that smell. Yuk.