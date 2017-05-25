What happened to peak oil?

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
About a decade ago, the peak oil concept was very popular. The argument went that oil was a finite resource and that the peak output level and decline was shortly to arrive as demand exceeded supply. A number of people even expanded on this basically accusing the Saudis of ‘lying’ about their reserves and painting a very dim picture of future supply/demand. At the time, I argued and wrote that this peak oil theory was simply nonsense as it neglected two very important things – economics and human ingenuity.
On the former point, the peak of oil recovery will show a relationship to the price of oil and on the second, we humans have a habit of being opportunistic and inventive so that I expected new recovery methods and new plays to be found offsetting and delaying any potential peak for an unlimited amount of time into the future. I was even laughed at for my views. For example in his book The Entropy of Capitalism, Robert Biel writes the following…”It is amusing to observe a leading defender of energy hedging strongly affirm the existence of an energy crisis while denying the reality of peak oil (Vasey, 2005) his vested interest is….” I have to say, I find it rather amusing to read the rambling thoughts of an anti-free marketeer attempting to cover a topic he doesn’t understand and his assumption that an industry analyst has a vested interest….
However, I was right. Peak oil was nonsense that wouldn’t hold up when set against economics and human ingenuity. There is going to be a peak but when that occurs is anyone’s guess. It simply isn’t going to occur in the near future.
Today, the argument for peak oil is rarely heard of course but there are many shrill voices looking to drive up the price of crude oil as I recently wrote. Again, I simply cannot see this occurring without some fundamental change in the fundamentals and I made my own arguments in my recent blog. Today, I stumbled across a really well thought out and well written Forbes article however that I would encourage you to read. The U.S.-OPEC Oil War Takes Another Turn by James Conca makes some very interesting points about both economics and human ingenuity as it relates to US production and concludes with the following statement – “Maybe this Oil War is not over, but the U.S. seems to be holding the bigger stick.”
Amen to that!
By the way, I made a very comprehensive argument against peak oil in the book – Energy & Environmental Hedge Funds – Fusaro & Vasey, 2006 if anyone is interested in reading them.
19 Comments on "What Happened to Peak Oil?"
joe on Thu, 25th May 2017 8:34 am
Peak oil is everywhere, its in the extraordinary measures of oilistans not even official opec members joining forces to stop price destruction, its in the low global growth rate and low interest rates, peak oil is in the drive for electrical cars and in the continuous invasions of oilistans by western powers. What happened? Peak oil went main stream, peak gave tight oil a purpose! It’s the false accounting of tight oil as ‘conventional’ which allows idiots to deny reality.
Cloggie on Thu, 25th May 2017 8:44 am
What Happened to Peak Oil?
Very simple:
– new technology enabling a “third carbon age”
– renewable technology creating energy sources cheaper than fossil, that now form that largest share of new installed capacity. On a “moral plane”, renewable energy also won (#Paris)
Peak oil was always peak conventional oil. Peak conventional oil in hindsight was irrelevant.
Solar economy is next. Period, over and out. There is no fundamental energy problem.
Worry instead about climate change, declining biodiversity, nuclear proliferation, geopolitical upheaval or civil war in the West as a result of mass migration.
Dennis Coyne on Thu, 25th May 2017 8:56 am
A common mistake made in the peak oil discussion is that some believe that prices do not matter. This is not a very good assumption.
Peak Oil is not about supply and it isnot about demand. It is about the maximum amount of oil (crude plus condensate) produced and will be the peak of supply and demand.
The story is about both geology and technology, not one or the other.
Southwest_PA on Thu, 25th May 2017 9:19 am
The author (Gary Vasey) says in two adjacent sentences: “Peak oil was nonsense” and “There is going to be a peak”. He reconciles these opposing statements by saying improved recovery and discovery will delay that peak “for an unlimited amount of time into the future.”
Unlimited??? Sorry, I stopped reading there. Except the last line: “buy my book.”
rockman on Thu, 25th May 2017 9:19 am
“Maybe this Oil War is not over, but the U.S. seems to be holding the bigger stick.”
And apparently that Big Stick is importing 3.6 BILLION bbls of oil per year sending about $160 BILLION of our capital to foreign oil producers. Apparently the problem is we’re masochists: we are beating the crap out of ourselves with our own Big Stick. LOL.
Jerry McManus on Thu, 25th May 2017 9:49 am
Well, credit where it is due I guess, the man clearly knows how to sell books to “free-market” acolytes.
He’s probably even convinced himself that conjuring “wealth” (read: worthless tokens called money) out of thin air is a suitable alternative to the laws of thermodynamics.
Jerry McManus on Thu, 25th May 2017 9:56 am
And then there is this, as seen on r/collapse:
Peak Shale? Monstrous Declines May Kill US Energy Independence
https://www.marketslant.com/article/peak-shale-monstrous-declines-may-kill-us-energy-independence
If you believe the recent surge in U.S. oil production suggests that good times are here once more, think again. While the U.S. oil industry continues to increase production by adding a great deal more drilling rigs, there is serious trouble taking place in the shale patch that very few are aware. This has to do with the rapid deterioration of oil and gas economics as horrendous decline rates eat into company cash flows.
Go Speed Racer on Thu, 25th May 2017 10:26 am
Must be fun to be a business major,
Don’t have to learn any laws of physics,
and don’t have to obey those laws either.
Bob on Thu, 25th May 2017 10:41 am
Our legacy wells are declining at 4 to 6% a year. Project this forward 20 years and tell me what the world will look like. Hint: it won’t be a happy motoring paradise. This is the bedrock rule in the oil business today; the one no one will talk about. To say that technology will overcome this problem just will not work.
deadlykillerbeaz on Thu, 25th May 2017 11:20 am
If a farmer plants a field of sweet corn, there will be only so much of the stuff. Seems limitless until people and pheasants and raccoons start eating all they can, then the corn will be gone and you’ll wish you had more. Goes from abundance to dearth in no time. Peak Corn translates to Peak Supply then to Peak Demand which annihilates the supply. Happens every time. Demand doesn’t go away. Same goes for oil.
You gotta get it while you can, it won’t be long and it’ll all be gone, so you gotta get it while you can.
Better get it while you can.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VZ9NrEHSxK8
Bakken production in December of 2014 (highest ever) was 25 percent higher than February of 2017. In December 2014 had 2070 more wells. In other words, the number of wells increased by more than 20 percent and produced 25 percent less oil.
Can’t deny the decline, natural, and looks like a peak. Peak Oil will never go away, it will just be ignored for now.
There is an excuse for ignorance, but not for stupidity.
For the record:
2014 12 36083889 1163996 8950 4032 130
2017 2 27491269 981831 11020 2495 89
https://www.dmr.nd.gov/oilgas/stats/historicalbakkenoilstats.pdf
newfie on Thu, 25th May 2017 11:20 am
One thing for sure, no sign yet of peak idiocy.
Plantagenet on Thu, 25th May 2017 11:31 am
Peak Oil has been replaced with an oil glut for the next few years.
Cheers!
deadlykillerbeaz on Thu, 25th May 2017 12:18 pm
Correction:
December of 2014 had 2070 fewer wells,not more.
Dyslexic or something.
Revi on Thu, 25th May 2017 1:47 pm
We will have to see, but I am betting on a finite planet eventually being finite. Maybe I’m not optimistic enough…
tahoe1780 on Thu, 25th May 2017 1:47 pm
Agree with joe. We defined it away.
Dave Thompson on Thu, 25th May 2017 2:53 pm
Some just do not get it, refuse to get it,or just plain do not want to get it. Peak oil.
Dredd on Thu, 25th May 2017 4:11 pm
What happened to peak oil?
Wayne Tracker absconded with it:
“The investigation has already led to one public revelation: that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who until December was chief executive of Exxon, used a separate email address and an alias, “Wayne Tracker,” to discuss climate change-related issues while at the company.”
(State appeals court rules Exxon must give records to NY prosecutor)
Apneaman on Thu, 25th May 2017 5:13 pm
Just stumbled across this – for your viewing pleasure. The things I do for you people. Bunch A Barrel counting junkies.
Energy Return on Investment of Canadian Oil Sands Extraction from 2009 to 2015
Ke Wang 1,2, Harrie Vredenburg 2, Jianliang Wang 1, Yi Xiong 1 and Lianyong Feng 1,*
1
School of Business Administration, China University of Petroleum (Beijing), Beijing 102249, China
2
Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB T2N1N4, Canada
*
Correspondence:
Academic Editor: Mark J. Kaiser
Received: 24 January 2017 / Accepted: 24 April 2017 / Published: 2 May 2017
Abstract: Oil sands, as unconventional oil, are so essential to both Canada and the world that special attention should be paid to their extraction status, especially their energy efficiency. One of the most commonly used methods to evaluate energy efficiency is the Energy Return on Investment (EROI) analysis. This paper focuses on EROI analysis for both in situ oil sands and mining oil sands over the period of 2009 to 2015. This time period represents an extension to periods previously considered by other analyses. An extended Input-Output model is used to quantify indirect energy input, which has been ignored by previous analyses of oil sands extraction. Results of this paper show that EROI of both mining oil sands (range of value: 3.9–8) and in situ oil sands (range of value: 3.2–5.4) display an upward trend over the past 7 years; EROI of mining oil sands is generally higher, but is more fluctuating than the EROI of in situ oil sands. Compared with EROI of other hydrocarbons, the EROI of oil sands is still quite low, despite the fact that it is increasing gradually.
http://www.mdpi.com/1996-1073/10/5/614/htm
Anonymous on Thu, 25th May 2017 9:00 pm
The Oil Drum is shut down. ASPO’s last conference was 5 years ago. Simmons died from drowning (while drunk) in a tub. Ruppert blew his brains out. Savinar took his ball and went home with it and now operates an astrology blog.
Face it. Peakers are nutters. And got butt spanked by events. Spank spank.