Third of world population WIPED OUT even in SMALL nuclear war

It would have a lasting impact, even for people living on the other side of the globe from a nuclear detonation.
The shocking revelation comes as the threat of a nuclear war involving the US, Russia and North Korea intensifies.
Kim has previously promised “weekly” nuke tests in the face of US aggression.
Doherty says that is nuclear war were to break out, billions would die from radiation during explosions with even more falling victim to starvation or cancer in the aftermath.
Once ingested, radiation strontium-90 is so similar to calcium that your body absorbs it into your bone
Once it is in your bones, its radioactive decay breaks up the DNA of your cells, leading to bone cancers and leukaemia.
“Even if you weren’t killed by the initial blasts, you couldn’t expect to live long,” Doherty says in his new book.
“Within two weeks of something like this happening, 180 million tons of smoke, soot and dust would coat our globe like black paint and there it would stay.
“Light levels would be reduced to a few per cent of what they are today, so high noon would look like predawn.”
And Then You’re Dead: A scientific exploration of the world’s most interesting ways to die by Cody Cassidy and Paul Doherty is out now.
Cloud9 on Wed, 17th May 2017 5:57 am
Come on guys the mind bending machine has been prepping the sheep for a nuclear war with North Korea for years. Where would the plots for Red Dawn and Olympus has Fallen be without the yellow peril? The Neocons know they can ride it out in their bunkers while getting the population down to the levels specified in the Georgia Guide Stones. How else are they going to save the planet for themselves?
Davy on Wed, 17th May 2017 6:07 am
What’s with the title? How is the third world “human” any different form a 1st world? I guarantee once the 1st world human goes 3rd world they will look no different. If we have any kind of NUK exchange the odds are globalism will be crushed by cascading contagions of decline on multiple levels. One of the clearest is the economic damage to confidence that drives global trade. A NK NUK exchange will destroy the tech hardware industry at a minimum. How about that hit to global GDP with the loss of South Korea. The North is irrelevant but the South is too big to fail. This is serious business and why nothing military is happening. NK is one of those global minimums of collapse. When you wake up and the news says there is a military action on the Korean Peninsula you better start worrying.
deadlykillerbeaz on Wed, 17th May 2017 6:31 am
Don’t know until it happens. Start with ten nuclear 100 megaton bombs.
How I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb.
Make sure all ten hit Warshington DC first, then there can be peace on Earth.
george on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:01 am
through the purity and essence of our natural … fluids
makati1 on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:18 am
Even a small nuke exchange, say between India and Pakistan, could trigger nuclear winter and the end of most of the earth’s population. How would 3-5 years without a growing season affect humanity? Affect the ecosystem? Devastating, I would say.
Hello on Wed, 17th May 2017 7:26 am
Davy: “what’s with the title? How is the third world “human” any different form a 1st world?”
The title says 1/3 of world population. Not 3rd world population.
I have to admit I got excited too, when reading it the first time. A quick nuclear war and the 3rd world gone. It sounded to be too good to be true. And sure enough. I read the title again. I assume in a nuclear war the 1st world is to suffer most, then why in hell would you want to waste an expensive nuclear device on a 3rd world city. It won’t look any different before and after anyways.