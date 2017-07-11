“There Is A Dark Side To Our Species” This Is What People Fear The Most In A Societal Collapse…

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
There are a lot of reasons why people prep for disasters, but there’s one reason that’s far more popular than the others. What people fear most when they think about what would happen if society collapsed, isn’t hunger, disease, or exposure. They fear what other people might do to them when the chips are down. They worry that members of their community might hurt or kill them to survive.
And though most preppers won’t admit it, I think most of us fear what we might be capable of in a bad situation. We don’t have to find out if we have enough food stocked up in our pantries.
However, it should be noted that there is an alternate view on what most people will do if society collapses. For historians who study disasters and social collapse, there is hope that people won’t automatically turn into savages if the grid goes down. A writer for Slate recently interviewed several experts on this topic, and here’s what they had to say:
Can this ray of sunshine be trusted? I’d love to believe it can be. I asked Scott Knowles, a historian of disaster, what historians and sociologists who study collapses and disasters have to say. His answer: It depends. “We help, and also we don’t,” Knowles said in an email to me.
Over the years, academic researchers have gone back and forth on the question. “This whole area of work really got going in the Cold War when defense planners wanted to model post-[nuclear] attack scenarios,” Knowles wrote. The Disaster Research Center at Ohio State University (which has since moved to the University of Delaware) “did the work over years to model community response, and they pushed back strongly on the idea of social collapse—they found instead too much of the opposite—people converge on a disaster scene!”
And there are countless examples of people being altruistic and coming together during disasters; perhaps even more so than examples of people turning on each other.
In a 1961 paper (unpublished until 1996), sociologist Charles Fritz laid out the case for this “contrary perspective” that disasters and other majorly stressful events don’t necessarily result in social breakdown and trauma.
Fritz, who had begun his observations of disasters while stationed in Britain during the Blitz, reported that during that time he saw “a nation of gloriously happy people, enjoying life to the fullest, exhibiting a sense of gaiety and love of life that was truly remarkable,” with Britons reaching beyond class distinctions, sharing supplies, and talking to people they had never spoken with before.
Marshaling sociological and historical evidence, Fritz recounts example after example of people pulling together in the middle of tragedy: black and white police and militia members uniting to maintain order during the yellow fever epidemic in Memphis in 1878; enemies forgetting old quarrels during the German bombing of Krakow in World War II; community members reporting strengthened personal relationships with neighbors after the White County, Arkansas, tornado of 1952.
In general, researchers agree that people will try to form alliances and help each other.
This shouldn’t come as a surprise. If humans didn’t have an inclination towards supporting each other, then we wouldn’t have a sophisticated society to begin with.
However, I think we all know that there is a dark side to our species as well, and many of the examples provided by the author don’t reflect that. It is true that we are a social species whose members would rather work together to build a society, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t disasters which could easily bring out the worst in us.
The best example that comes to my mind, is the Siege of Leningrad during World War Two. For more than two years, the city was encircled by German forces who cut off all supplies to the city. This led to the deaths of more than a million civilians, mainly due to starvation. And during that time there were thousands of people who were arrested for murdering others for their ration cards, or killing strangers and family members before cannibalizing them. And in most cases, these people were found to have no criminal records when they were caught.
Point being, there are disasters that will drive ordinary people to commit heinous crimes, and there’s a big difference between those incidents, and the disasters that don’t lead to massive crime waves. In most cases, a destructive event only leads to temporary disruptions to the supply of food, medicine and fuel. People are happy to work together, knowing that everything will return to normal in short order.
But on the rare occasion that a disaster disrupts the flow of goods and energy for months or years at a time, a significant percentage of the population will turn on their neighbors to survive. There’s a direct relationship between how desperate people are, and how far they’re willing to abandon their morality to keep themselves and their family fed, and that’s something that preppers should never forget.
Cloud9 on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 6:59 am
In 04 we lost power and water for days. The primary reason people did not turn on each other is because we could see the line crews working from day light to dark to restore power. Everyone understood that the crisis was temporary. Stalingrad is a good look at a prolonged crisis as is Berlin after the collapse of the Weimar Republic. Cannibalism in Stalingrad was facilitated by freezing cold and relentless bombing and artillery barrages. Long pork was chilling in the streets and packed like cord wood at the cemetery. The small meat paddies that were a mixture of mystery protein and sawdust sustained the troops. The collapse of the currency in Germany caused city inhabitants to spill out of the city into the countryside. Farms and small towns were pillaged. You could rent a mother and her daughter off a street corner in Berlin most evenings.
Here in Florida we are cursed with a flat terrain that is difficult to defend. A few can hide in the swamps and scrub, but most are out in the open. Our homes are totally dependent on electricity and are not defendable. It will be a mess.
As difficult as it may seem sex will be bartered in the best of circumstances and taken in the worst. After four weeks without food, alternate sources of protein will be considered.
If the lights go out in the U.S. the government estimates that we will lose 90% of our population within the first year. http://www.wnd.com/2012/08/emp-attack-90-of-americans-would-be-dead/
People can survive up to four weeks without eating. Much of the sorting out will more than likely take place within the first ninety days. What comes next is a world envisioned in the Postman. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BD11fdWo8A
Plan to get you and yours through the bottleneck. Your chances at survival will go up exponentially a year after the collapse. I won’t make it but you might.Zimbabwe had a great stock market right up and until the moment the currency became toilet paper.
The odds are that things will continue as they always have.
Hello on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 7:51 am
Hunger is the keyword.
If there’s enough food to share and the crisis is temporary, people will come together and help each other.
Take away the food and things will turn ugly quickly.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 8:56 am
I think we will go indigenous and tribe up and will fight any tribe that gets near our paltry resources. A game for only the most hardy.
baha on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:13 am
The whole point of prepping and building community is preventing everyone from reaching savagery
Cloggie on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:20 am
I think we will go indigenous and tribe up and will fight any tribe that gets near our paltry resources. A game for only the most hardy.
But not you I hope, you, The Moral One?!
Please do not let my world view, emm, collapse.
You are humanity’s last hope for functioning socialism.
You, Lonnie Johnson and his Super-Soaker!
Cloggie on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:31 am
Mind you, this is in a situation of ** affluence **
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nKKZvnE8jNo
Can people behave disciplined in case of desaster? Oh yes they can.
Study the difference between Japan/Fukushima vs New Orleans or Haiti and try to explain the difference.
__ on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:50 am
Davy on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 10:03 am
IOW, We are near a finacial shift.
“Deutsche: “Once The Carnage From Higher Rates Hits, Then We Move To Helicopter Money”
http://tinyurl.com/yb8vyds3
“in a world with 327% debt/GDP…… higher interest rates are simply unsustainable, the endgame is one: “at some point a government spends big and yields start to rise faster. This could still be many quarters ahead but if and when it does happen central banks might have to intervene and cap nominal yields to avoid carnage in a heavily indebted world. Then we move towards helicopter money…”For now goldilocks remains, at least until one or more risk-parity fund gets whacked, and the momentum-chasing, vol-selling deleveraging begins.”
“we think 2016 will likely be seen as the inflection point and the end of the 35 year bull market for bonds. It won’t be a straight line reversal and perhaps the issue will eventually be more for future real returns over nominal returns. The reason for picking out 2016 was that this was the year that 1) voters in the bottom half of the income scale effectively won two landmark national votes and 2) endless extreme monetary policy for the first time started to impact the plumbing of the financial system. The impact of the first point is that it likely means politicians now have to steer policy specifically to this poorer income group to ensure that their electoral chances are enhanced. This likely means more fiscal policy and less austerity. The recent UK election reinforces this theme here and we think the theme will slowly spread.”
“With regards to the second point, 2016 was the year that negative rates cascaded like wildfire along the government bond curve in Europe. The problem being that the correlation between falling yields and poor EU bank equity performance is very strong and the correlation between bank equity and bank lending suggests that had the trends of 2016 continued much further then the real economy could have actually suffered by the negative yields actually aimed to support growth. However the fact that the BoJ and ECB pulled back from full-on QE in the last 4 months of last year suggested they appreciated that monetary policy had perhaps gone too far for now and was having some negative consequences. As such a slow reversal of the ultra low yield environment should have and should continue to follow. The risk being that at some point a government spends big and yields start to rise faster. This could still be many quarters ahead but if and when it does happen central banks might have to intervene and cap nominal yields to avoid carnage in a heavily indebted world. Then we move towards helicopter money – a story for another day.”
Southwest_PA on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 10:34 am
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 10:54 am
This is what will do the humans in.
China in the grip of sweltering heatwave with temperatures hitting 50 deg C [122 on the primitive scale]
http://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/china-in-the-grip-of-sweltering-heatwave-with-temperatures-hitting-50-deg-c
Grain crops have heat tolerances that are approaching quickly. A number of yields are down this year because of the increased heat. Reduced yields are the beginning, the end is complete loss from protein denature. It’s right around the corner.
Drought forces prices up, yields down
http://www.thepublicopinion.com/news/local_news/drought-forces-prices-up-yields-down/article_d65c335c-632d-11e7-9c19-a38f659b9db6.html
http://www.farms.com/ag-industry-news/u-s-spring-wheat-impacted-by-drought-conditions-869.aspx
http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/
tahoe1780 on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 11:28 am
Civility is an artifact of abundance.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 11:57 am
Cloggedsynapse, when the collapse occurs the tribe will rid itself of the most smarmy know it all control freaks first. Probably in a nice flambeau. Bone up your teet.
q on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 12:04 pm
“And there are countless examples of people being altruistic and coming together during disasters” It depends on how big disaster is. For example – during floods people from not flooded areas often help to those affected. But what happens if everything goes under water and only few people survive on boat without enough food for everybody?
MASTERMIND on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 12:56 pm
Man is a bloodthirsty carnivore, not a genital gardener.
Jeff on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 3:23 pm
The best example so far coming to my mind is the Titanic.
Things went pretty ugly quickly and people walk on each other to get places on the few safeboats available…
When a disaster becomes a matter of life or death, you just throw away your civilised education and shift back to your reptilian brain. It is not dark or light, it’s the way we survived form the old ages until now.
Don’t expect anything civilised when our civilisation will collapse but Mad Max.
Sissyfuss on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 3:46 pm
Wow Mysterymind, a genital gardener. That takes balls.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 8:25 pm
sidzepp on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 10:06 pm
One thing is certain is that the denizens of this site will probably be the first to go for they will have no place to vent their anger and frustration when the web collapses.
Enjoy the show!
Bloomer on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 10:55 pm
Screw the prepping. When the first nukes are launched, I want to be the first casualty in the first city that is annihilated. Self preservation is not mandatory.