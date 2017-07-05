The “Seneca Cliff”, how the concept evolved

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Malthus (1766 – 1834) is supposed to be the catastrophist in chief, the prophet of doom whose prophecies never came to pass. And yet, if you read what he wrote (not everyone does), you see that he never mentioned the concept, familiar to us, of “civilization collapse”. Malthus was perfectly able to imagine pestilences, wars, and famines; all common occurrences at his time. But he wasn’t aware of the idea that population could grow well above the “Malthusian limit” and then crash.
The idea of a cyclical pattern of growth and decline came much after Malthus, you find its origins in biological studies, with Lotka and Volterra being perhaps the first to propose it in the form of a mathematical model in the 1920s and 1930s. Later on, in the 1950s, Marion King Hubbert proposed his “bell-shaped” curve for the cycle of production of crude oil in a specific region. For us, it is a relatively well known story even though most people seem to remain convinced that – somehow – growth can go on forever.
Finally, the idea that the bell shaped curve is asymmetric was explicitly expressed in terms of a mathematical model by Jay Forrester, in the 1960s, Even though Lucius Annaeus Seneca had already proposed it in qualitative terms long before, Forrester can be seen as the true originator of the concept of “Seneca Cliff.”
Over more than a century of work, humankind has developed tools that make us able to face the future. We only have a little problem: we are not using them; our current leaders don’t even know that such tools exist. And so, our destiny is to slide down, blindfolded, along the Seneca Cliff.
Cassandra’s legacy by Ugo Bardi
Isn’t the Seneca phenomenon named for the one who first described it? Seneca? We might give Forrester honorable mention, but I don’t get the rationale for his usurping the title.
The Seneca Cliff has strong intuitive and experiential validity. Little kids were probably doodling Seneca Cliffs before Seneca saw light.
The phrase, “what goes up must come down,…” is a related cultural acknowledgment of the downward ultimatum; and in that phrase, the “down” has always signified something more rapid and severe than the “up”.
Let it rest. Seneca is still good. The rule applies, and you can rely on it. So grease up that ass, and tip your hat to gravity. You’re going down fast.