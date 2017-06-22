The Problematic Assumption In The UN’s 9.8 Billion People Projection

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The United Nations has a report out today looking at predictions for the size of the human population off into the future. They say that there’s likely to be 9.8 billion by 2050 and then 11.2 billion by 2100. It should be said that the earlier number looks valid as pretty much all of the people who are going to have children by then are already alive. At least, all the people who will have them before 2040 are, so we’ve a really pretty good idea of the number of people who could have them, even if we’re only projecting how many each will have. However that higher one further out looks problematic. For it’s based upon an assumption and that assumption is highly suspect. The report is assuming something that we’ve never actually seen happen. So it’s a strong assumption to make.
It’s also true that the various UN population predictions have always been on the upside of reality. For they don’t seem to take enough account of the interaction of economic growth and fertility. The one really solid piece of evidence we’ve got is that richer populations have fewer children. They don’t need to be much richer either. It’s not access to contraception which drives this (good work shows that this explains perhaps 10% of the fertility fall, but it is desired fertility which is the main driver, not the ability to control fertility). It’s very much more the absence of children dying that does drive it. As more children survive then fewer are born, that just seems to be how humans work.
So I would be suspicious of this prediction anyway:
The world’s population will grow to 8.6 billion in 2030, 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, driven by faster growth in African countries, according to forecasts by the United Nations.
The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs published its “World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision” on Wednesday, raising its previous predictions for population growth from 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.
As I say, those closer numbers don’t look out of line. That later looks very heavy to me.
The world population is now nearly 7.6 billion, up from 7.4 billion in 2015, spurred by the relatively high levels of fertility in developing countries – despite an overall drop in the number of children people have around the globe – the United Nations today reported.
The concentration of global population growth is in the poorest countries, according to World Population Prospects: The 2017 Revision, presenting a challenge as the international community seeks to implement the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, which seeks to end poverty and preserve the planet.
I strongly suspect that not enough attention is being paid to how the reduction in poverty changes fertility levels. It is this very thing which has made near all previous UN projections too high. However, more specifically in this report they make an assumption which I think is highly dubious:
…as well as a slight increase in fertility in several countries where women have fewer than two live births over a lifetime.
The thing is here that we’ve just never seen this. Increased incomes, a wealthier society, in our experience so far at least, reduce fertility permanently. Other than immigration (and in France perhaps an echo of fertility levels in new immigrants’ old homes) there is no rich country that is at replacement levels of fertility. In those countries the demographic transition has already largely happened so again populations are expected to fall. This is true near whatever religion or cultural practices are. We see a direct connection between GDP per capita and fertility levels.
What’s more, we also expect all of the poor countries to get to roughly where the rich ones are today by the end of this century. That’s actually one of the central predictions which tells us that climate change is going to be a problem. If they don’t then that global warming isn’t much of a problem. It’s only if they industrialise and get rich that it is (no, really, that’s here). And if they get as rich as we are then we do rather expect their fertility levels to fall to what ours are. That has been the lived experience after all.
There’s good reason to think these UN population projections are a little high, they make an assumption about fertility that is just inconsistent with anything we’ve ever seen.
Forbes the communicator of bull. So, less children the rich have less children. Forgot about the dead, they have NO children
Forbes is all about money. They have no idea about anything like climate change, starvation, disease, or war unless it makes a profit. This is another long winded article that basically says nothing. A pure propaganda (bullshit) piece.
I bet forbes thought all the projections for a 7.5 billion + population were equally ‘suspicious’ too.
The problem will be that in the very near future there are going to be major crop losses due to greater heat and flooding and rain bombs. As with all life it comes down to the food/energy.
Heat wave suffocates American Southwest on 1st day of summer
Temperatures soared to 50 C in some parts
http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/heat-wave-american-southwest-1st-day-summer-1.4171610
Yep, Malthus was not wrong just a little premature
Anon, no one knows what today’s total population number is within 20 million plus or minus. ALL those numbers are educated guesses and are likely way off either way. Population is going to be taken care of by Mother Nature. Worrying about how many when is a fools game.
This fixation on population resembles that on barrels of oily stuff in the ground. No one actually knows how much will ever be recovered, but they still think it is important. Hint: It will never all be recovered no matter if there is a billion barrels or a trillion barrels.
Neither are important numbers but TPTB want the serfs to be fixated on them as if all of humanity’s future depends on the amount/number they predict as being important. Humanity’s future was locked in decades ago. All we can do now is ride out the consequences until the end. The destination is obvious to those who look with open eyes and mind.
U.S. Climate of Troubles: Record Heat Out West, Severe Floods in the East
“Yesterday a record heatwave affecting 40 million people cracked pavement, grounded flights, threatened power grids and risked serious injuries across the Southwestern U.S. Meanwhile, today, a heavily moisture laden tropical storm Cindy is threatening to dump 10 to 15 inches or more of rain on parts of the U.S. Southeast. A pair of opposite weather extremes of the kind we’ve come to expect more and more of in a world that’s warmed by about 1.2 C above 1880s averages.”
“Record heat also overwhelmed grids when customers cranked up air conditioning and high temperatures put a major strain on power lines and transformers. With California temperatures climbing to historic levels yesterday, power outages were reported across Central Valley and on into the Bay area. Extreme warming of road surfaces caused highways to buckle even as hospitals prepared for a surge of various heat-related injuries from burns, to heat exhaustion, to heat stroke.”
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/06/21/u-s-climate-of-troubles-record-heat-out-west-severe-floods-in-the-east/
Climatologist: “It’s a scale we haven’t seen in recent history and it’s very concerning.” Forest Fires Worldwide Burning Longer At Greater Frequency & Intensity Across Wider Areas
““This irreversible, non-linear positive feedback loop is not going to do anything but get more destructive as temperatures rise. It brings with it a whole host of deleterious effects. Decreasing air quality, decreased biodiversity, increased flooding, habitat destruction, polar melt, greater greenhouse gas emissions…. Add to that acute human activity threats like logging and mining, and things are not looking good for Earth’s lungs atal. Since the advent of human “civilization” Earth has lost half of her forest cover. With humanity forecast to balloon to 10 billion in 30 years, expect Earth’s ravaged and overworked lungs to collapse sooner than later.” –OSJ”
https://theoldspeakjournal.wordpress.com/2017/06/21/climatologist-its-a-scale-we-havent-seen-in-recent-history-and-its-very-concerning-forest-fires-worldwide-burning-longer-at-greater-frequency-intensity-across-wider-areas/
http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2015/07/20/sea_level_study_james_hansen_issues_dire_climate_warning.html?wpsrc=sh_all_tab_fb_ru\
Earth’s Most Famous Climate Scientist Issues Bombshell Sea Level Warning—Of course n8tv4o fear many will be dead by then because of fam7ne and disease