The Fall of the Western Empire: Collapse is Not a Bug, It is a Feature

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on June 19, 2017
In my book “The Seneca Effect”, the first chapter is titled “Collapse is not a bug, it is a feature“. The idea is that the evolution of complex systems is discontinuous, it goes on oscillating and collapsing. It is part of the way the universe works and if there were no collapses, nothing would ever change. It is a rule that applies to political systems and it is described with stark clarity by Alastair Crooke, as reported by Raoul Ilargi in “The Automatic Earth” in a post titled “Coming Apart: The Imperial City At The Brink.” Here is an excerpt
Alastair Crooke: David Stockman routinely refers to President Trump as the ‘Great Disrupter’. But this is not a bad quality, he insists. Rather, it is a necessary one: Stockman argues (my paraphrasing) that Trump represents the outside force, the externality, that tips a ‘world system’ over the brink: It has to tip over the brink, because systems become too ossified, too far out on their ‘branch’ to be able to reform themselves. It does not really matter so much, whether the agency of this tipping process (President Trump in this instance), fully comprehends his pivotal role, or plays it out in an intelligent and subtle way, or in a heavy-handed, and unsubtle manner. Either serve the purpose. And that purpose is to disrupt.
Why should disruption be somehow a ‘quality’? It is because, during a period when ‘a system’ is coming apart, (history tells us), one can reach a point at which there is no possibility of revival within the old, but still prevailing, system. An externality of some sort – maybe war, or some other calamity or a Trump – is necessary to tip the congealed system ‘over’: thus, the external intrusion can be the catalyst for (often traumatic) transformational change.
Stockman puts it starkly: “the single most important thing to know about the present risk environment [he is pointing here to both the political risk as well as financial risk environment], is that it is extreme, and unprecedented. In essence, the ruling elites and their mainstream media megaphones have arrogantly decided that the 2016 [US Presidential] election was a correctible error”.
But complacency simply is endemic: “The utter fragility of the latest and greatest Fed bubble could not be better proxied than in this astounding fact. To wit, during the last 5,000 trading days (20 years), the VIX (a measure of market volatility) has closed below 10 on just 11 occasions. And 7 of those have been during the last month! … That’s complacency begging to be monkey-hammered”, Stockman says.
makati1 on Mon, 19th Jun 2017 8:06 pm
“… there is no possibility of revival within the old, but still prevailing, system…”
Well said. Anyone not living in the chaotic zoo called America can see it plainly. Those trapped inside only see and hear what their handlers want them to see and hear and that is fluff and/or lies. There are so many red herrings being dragged thru the news that it smells like a fish market on a hot day. Most Americans are no longer able to think for themselves and see the obvious. Too bad. They will soon feel it when it hits them in the face.
“Like other empires before it, the US is now on the verge of relinquishing the crown of empire. If there’s any difference this time around, it’s that its collapse will very likely be far more spectacular than that of previous empires. However, just as in previous collapses, those who least understand that the collapse is around the corner are those who are closest to its centre. Clearly, the majority of Americans are worried about their future yet cannot conceive of their country as a second-rate power. And those who hold the reins of that power tend to be the most deluded, delving ever-deeper into debt at an ever-faster rate, whilst expanding welfare and warfare without any concept of how it might all be paid for.
It’s understandable, therefore, that those of us who are on the outside looking in find it easier to observe objectively from afar and see the coming self-destruction of yet another empire.”
Nuff said.
“It’s no secret that America’s infrastructure is in dire need of repairs. Earlier this year, America received her infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers’ and received a repulsive D+. The ASCE guesstimates the US would need to spend $4.5 trillion by 2025 on infrastructure.”
Here’s the breakdown of the report card:
Aviation: D
Bridges: C+
Dams: D
Drinking Water: D
Energy: D+
Hazardous Waste: D+
Inland Waterways: D
Levees: D
Parks and Recreation: D+
Ports: C+
Rail: B
Roads: D
Schools: D
Solid Waste: C+
Transit: D-
Wastewater: D+
Signs of the crumbling empire…
Controlling the serfs … requirements to:
1. Control healthcare and you control the people.
2. Increase poverty as high as possible as the poor are easy to control.
3. Increase debt to extreme levels to increase poverty.
4. Remove guns and remove threat to the state.
5. Take control of every aspect of their lives.
6. Take control of schools and information sources.
7. Remove god from government and schools.
8. Divide the classes, the poor from the wealthy, etc.
Does any of this sound like the U$? It is like a detailed description of life in America today.
“Characterized as an effort to “to improve the prohibitions on money laundering, and for other purposes,” the bill severely curtails the right to travel freely, without undue hindrance, as travelers with more than $10,000 in assets — including those held digitally, like Bitcoin — must file a report with the U.S. government.”
I have personal experience with this one when I went to Hong Kong a few weeks ago. The airline announced that any American carrying more than $10,000.00 in any form of currency had to fill out a form and turn it in at immigration. I never carry more than I need for the trip, and a debit card for emergencies, but if I were wealthy or invested in "digital currency", I would have had my privacy invaded. The U$ Police State is alive and growing.