The End Of A 100 Year Global Debt Super Cycle Is Way Overdue

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 1, 2017
For more than 100 years global debt levels have been rising, and now we are potentially facing the greatest debt crisis in all of human history. Never before have we seen such a level of debt saturation all over the planet, and pretty much everyone understands that this is going to end very, very badly at some point. The only real question is when it will happen. Many believe that the current global debt super cycle began when the Federal Reserve was established in 1913. Central banks are designed to create debt, and since 1913 the U.S. national debt has gotten more than 6800 times larger. But of course it is not just the United States that is in this sort of predicament. At this point more than 99 percent of the population of the entire planet lives in a nation that has a debt-creating central bank, and as a result the whole world is drowning in debt.
When people tell me that things are going to “get better” in 2017 and beyond, I find it difficult not to roll my eyes. The truth is that the only way we can even continue to maintain our current ridiculously high debt-fueled standard of living is to grow debt at a much faster pace than the economy is growing. We may be able to do that for a brief period of time, but giant financial bubbles like this always end and we will not be any exception.
Barack Obama and his team understood what was happening, and they were able to keep us out of a horrifying economic depression by stealing more than nine trillion dollars from future generations of Americans and pumping that money into the U.S. economy. As a result, the federal government is now 20 trillion dollars in debt, and that means that the eventual crash is going to be far, far worse than it would have been if we would have lived within our means all this time.
Corporations and households have been going into absolutely enormous amounts of debt as well. Corporate debt has approximately doubled since the last financial crisis, and U.S. consumers are now more than 12 trillion dollars in debt.
When you add all forms of debt together, America’s debt to GDP ratio is now about 352 percent. I think that the following illustration does a pretty good job of showing how absolutely insane that is…
If your brother earns $100,000 in annual income and borrowed $10,000 on his credit card, he could consume $110,000 worth of stuff. In this example, his debt to his personal GDP is just 10%. But what if he could get more credit year after year and reached a point where his total debt reached $352,000 but his income remained the same. His personal debt-to-GDP ratio would now be 352%.
If he could borrow at super low interest rates, maybe he could sustain the monthly loan payments. Maybe? But how much more could he possibly borrow? What lender would lend him more? And what if those low rates began to rise? How much debt can his $100,000 income cover? Essentially, he has reached the end of his own debt cycle.
The United States is certainly not alone in this regard. When you look all over the industrialized world, you see similar triple digit debt to GDP figures.
When this current debt super cycle ultimately ends, it is going to create economic pain on a scale that will be unlike anything that we have ever seen before. The following comes from King World News…
That is the inevitable consequence of 100 years of credit expansion from virtually nothing to $250 trillion, plus global unfunded liabilities of roughly $500 trillion, plus derivatives of $1.5 quadrillion. This is a staggering total of $2.25 quadrillion. Therefore, the question is not what could go wrong since it is guaranteed that all these liabilities will implode at some point. And when they do, it will bring misery to the world of a magnitude that no one could ever imagine. It is of course very difficult to forecast the end of a major cycle. As this is unlikely to be a mere 100-year cycle but possibly a 2000-year cycle. It is also impossible to forecast how long the decline will take. Will it be gradual like the Dark Ages, which took 500 years after the fall of the Roman Empire? Or will the fall be much faster this time due to the implosion of the biggest credit bubble in world history? The latter is more likely, especially since the bubble will become a lot bigger before it implodes.
And there are certainly lots of signs that a global slowdown is already beginning. For example, global trade growth has fallen below 2 percent for only the third time since the year 2000. On each of the other occasions, we witnessed a horrible recession take place. For more signs that economic conditions are deteriorating, please see my previous article entitled “Recession 2017? Things Are Happening That Usually Never Happen Unless A New Recession Is Beginning“.
Of course much of the globe is already in the midst of a horrible economic crisis. Brazil is in the middle of their worst recession ever, and people are literally starving in Venezuela. A new round of debt problems has erupted in Europe, with Greece, Portugal and Italy being the latest flashpoints.
Just like in 2007, many are mocking the idea that the a major economic downturn is coming to the United States. They believe that the ridiculously high stock market valuations of today can stick around indefinitely, and they are putting their faith in politicians.
But it won’t be too long before a new economic crisis begins in America and the kind of civil unrest that I portray in “The Beginning Of The End” erupts all across the country.
I just don’t understand why more people cannot see this. Government debt, corporate debt and consumer debt have all been growing much, much faster than the overall economy. Can someone please explain to me how that could possibly be sustainable in the long-term?
Someone that I considered to be a mentor but that has since passed away once said that things would seem like they would be getting better for a little while before the next crash comes.
And it turned out that he was precisely correct. We are in a season of time when economic conditions have appeared to be getting a little bit better in the United States, and this has blinded so many people to the truth of what is about to happen to us.
22 Comments on "The End Of A 100 Year Global Debt Super Cycle Is Way Overdue"
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 5:54 am
For more than 100 years global debt levels have been rising, and now we are potentially facing the greatest debt crisis in all of human history. Never before have we seen such a level of debt saturation all over the planet, and pretty much everyone understands that this is going to end very, very badly at some point.
Really?
Overview Dutch public debt over the last 100 years:
http://tinyurl.com/h7qy8hb
Note the peak in 1945. How to get rid of that debt? Working very hard and spending little and in ten years time you can reduce debt from 240% to 90%. That means meat only once a week, tea with a cookie, no holidays other than lodging with family, no cars and playing chess, checkers or monopoly. What’s not to like.
The difference between now and 1945 is that all western countries have far higher productivity than in 1945.
onlooker on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 6:05 am
haha, not much productivity to be had when your principal energy source is on the decline. By the same token not much lending when being paid becomes. Meaning all those overinflated assets will be reappraised and found to be worth much less if anything. Welcome to the age of Stagflation, a permanently depressed economy with rising prices
makati1 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 6:11 am
So many cycles (ending). So little time (to prepare). LMAO
Theedrich on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:06 am
The “greatest generation” begot sloth and a conviction of entitlement after murdering its cousins in Europe. There is no cure for psychopathy.
Davy on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 7:22 am
The problem with people today and the concept of debt is they need to simplify it to comprehend it. High debt is bad and low debt is good type thing. We talk about getting out of debt and it is good to have no debt recommendations are financially smart. They talk about money printing like they know what that is. If the global economy could shed debt through a downturn it could renormalize and so forth.
At this point the concept of debt is really much more. It is about unfunded liabilities both physical and abstract. People who have retirements that will never realize them. A civilization built upon a way of life without a future. What this means is investments that support us are bad. We can simplifying this by saying we are beset with bad debt and we are extending and pretending this because it means an alternative way of life of collapse of some sort. We have a malinvested civilization.
We have huge amounts of investment that will not support us and in fact are liabilities that are draining our survivability. Take old people that need to be supported. Take behaviors and industries that do not contribute to survival but because they are significant sources of macro economies of scale they must be maintained or the system fails. That is bad debt. You can go on and on about debt and the current status quo but if you do not dig deeper than you will never find an answer.
There are limits and diminishing returns on a finite planet and our civilization is in the vicinity of these limits. These limits are our debt carrying capacity. The reason we have so much global debt at all levels is we are in macro limits with a way of life that is one big bad debt. We are in the moral hazard zone of extending and pretending that there are answers to this debt trap. The answers are too big and dramatic to be survivable. We may have a debt jubilee but what really is that? It means a systematic reorganization to sustainability and the wiping away of malinvestment. It is failure and a disguised die off because we are in planetary overshoot.
Debt is little more than an arrangement among trading parties with the confidence of a promise of an exchange to be paid and with a return. We build highways because they will solve problems of traffic congestion and traffic represents vital economic activity. We invest in energy assets because they are vital. It is when we invest in club meds, sports stadiums, and sky scrapers things get dicey. When we have a continental size country like China with a huge population building ghost cities and highways to nowhere we are fooling ourselves. China is doing this to maintain its productive engine or it will fail. Today China’s productivity engine is a global one because China is too big to fail systematic risk. When you get a society that must grow but can’t you get debt levels like we have today which is one big malinvestment of a species in an ecosystem of failure.
You can play the debt game of lots of debt is bad and little debt is good but you are just being a simpleton. This is how retarded blame and complain people operate. We have people here who say the dollar is like Charmin paper and China is full of gold. They are so far into the rat whole of delusion they are a lost cause. The real issue is a global civilization unable to service itself and nearing bankruptcy.
Cloud9 on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 8:06 am
Given a choice between blood in the streets and a mouse click, what would you do?
Sojuboy on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 8:56 am
EU is pretty much over at this point.
POLEXIT: POLAND COULD SOON LEAVE FAILING EUROPEAN UNION
http://www.infowars.com/polexit-poland-could-soon-leave-failing-european-union/
Midnight Oil on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:39 am
Maybe we can get the debt ceiling raised on March 15th if the Good Lord comes and throws a banquet with fish, loaves of bread and wine!
That works for me…and is just about the only way we are going to escape this Supercycle
onlooker on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 9:55 am
Why don’t they raise the debt ceiling to infinity at least that is more honest haha
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:03 am
Soja-girl opines: EU is pretty much over at this point.
POLEXIT: POLAND COULD SOON LEAVE FAILING EUROPEAN UNION
If you had taken the trouble to actually read the article, you would have noticed that Poland has zero intention to leave the EU, as they receive the largest net payments.
Instead it is this FM of Luxemburg Asselborn, who is about the most notorious wannabee dragger of Muslims into the EU…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9V3tb2XhTc
…who is threatening Poland.
But the Eastern Europeans give him the finger while saying: “send us your money, not your fake refugees”. A sound approach to foreign policy in my view.
Here the a*hole in a prominent German talkshow, where he openly says that as many Syrian “refugees” as possible need to be brought into Europe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW7SJ7N-onw
Idiots like Asselborn are precisely those who in the long run could destroy the wide support the EU still has. Only notorious anti-Europeans like the British could narrowly accomplish a Brexit vote, that in almost any other EU country would still fail.
Everybody in Europe hates the EU “refugee” policy:
http://www.pewglobal.org/2016/06/07/euroskepticism-beyond-brexit/pm_2016-06-07_brexit-03/
The majority does not wants a “closer union”:
http://www.pewglobal.org/2016/06/07/euroskepticism-beyond-brexit/pm_2016-06-07_brexit-05/
penury on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 10:09 am
In the U.S. one of the problems that I see is that anyone under 50 has been taught by the schools, government and their elders example that debt is good. Using debt is the magic key to Alladins cave. All the treasures of the universe are available and the interest rate is so low everyone can live rich.Go into debt that you cannot pay? Declare bankruptcy and two weeks later you have all new credit cards and are back on the train. Only misery old farts spend cash or make payments on time, these people are destroying our economy. New gadgets are essential,must have the latest and greatest new whatever, I must have one Grand dad the TV told me so.
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:23 am
The EU itself was a plan originally laid out in a book titled ‘Pan-Europa’ by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi in 1923 Cloggie.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_von_Coudenhove-Kalergi
“Richard Nikolaus, more commonly known as Coudenhove-Kalergi, was a Free Mason and an advocate of racial mixing. He is regarded as a father of the European Union, being the founder and president for 49 years until his death of the first movement for a united Europe, the Paneuropean Union.”
“In his 1925 book Praktischer Idealismus (Practical Idealism), Coudenhove-Kalergi wrote that “The man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice.”
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2015/11/12/europes-refugee-crisis-and-the-kalergi-plan-for-white-genocide/
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 11:41 am
“According to his autobiography, at the beginning of 1924 his friend Baron Louis de Rothschild introduced him to Max Warburg who offered to finance his movement for the next 3 years by giving him 60,000 gold marks. Warburg remained sincerely interested in the movement for the remainder of his life and served as an intermediate for Coudenhove-Kalergi with influential Americans such as banker Paul Warburg and financier Bernard Baruch. ”
“Nazis considered the Pan-European Union to be under the control of freemasonry.[28] In 1938, a Nazi propaganda book Die Freimaurerei: Weltanschauung, Organisation und Politik was released in German.[29] It revealed Coudenhove-Kalergi’s membership of freemasonry, the organization suppressed by Nazis.”
You see Cloggie, the EU was nothing more than one step in the bigger plan for a NWO. One central government under the UN, controlled by one central banking system. In this case, the ECB, which hasn’t worked out so well for many EU ‘states’ already, now has it.
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 12:05 pm
I’m aware of Coudenhove-Kalergi and also that the current US vassal “leadership” of the EU seems anxious to implement that plan…
http://www.karlspreis.de/de/preistraeger
…but it is absolutely not true that other great Europeans had any intention of this crazy race-mixing plan. My personal hero Charles de Gaulle, the man behind the “Europe of the Fatherland” idea aka Paris-Berlin-Moscow, absolutely had no intentions like that whatsoever:
C’est très bien qu’il y ait des Français jaunes, des Français noirs, des Français bruns.
Ils montrent que la France est ouverte à toutes les races et qu’elle a une vocation universelle. Mais à condition qu’ils restent une petite minorité. Sinon, la France ne serait plus la France. Nous sommes quand même avant tout un peuple européen de race blanche, de culture grecque et latine et de religion chrétienne.
I trust that I do not need to translate this for a Canadian, even if he is of the Anglophone persuasion. And Putin is de Gaulle’s successor.
De Gaulle was btw a life long enemy of Anglo-Zionism, even during the war, when he was at least as much an enemy of the Allies as he was of the Germans.
My attitude: not hyper-nationalism a la le Pen, but instead one leg in nationalism and one leg in pan-Europeanism, including viable parts of North-America and zero migration from the third world.
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 12:07 pm
P.S. Coudenhove is #1 on that list (at the bottom) and tellingly de Gaulle and Putin.lol are not on that list.
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:39 pm
“…but it is absolutely not true that other great Europeans had any intention of this crazy race-mixing plan.”
Whether they did or not is a rather moot point today. That rabbit is long since out of the bag,
The different cultures and ethnicities of the “EU” have been at war with each other for centuries, and now you’re all one big happy family? United together to fight the invading “3rd World” hoards?
Sorry Cloggie, I’m not buying it. The violence and bloodshed doesn’t end along brown and white lines. The animosities run far too deep, even among the “Europeans”.
________________________________________ on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:46 pm
All the second hand weed has clogged your brain. I hope Netherlands drowns. Get off american news sites.
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 1:52 pm
I hope Netherlands drowns.
I hope that your “name” represents your heart beat.
Get off american news sites.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kPtNON6sHXw
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 2:02 pm
That rabbit is long since out of the bag
The rabbit can be clubbed on the head, put back in the bag and send back to Morocco.
All invaders in the Netherlands eventually went home. Won’t be different this time with Muslims.
As I said before, you can’t have a golden age without a (won) war. Now that’s an uplifting thought.
What’s your beef against war and defending your country anyway?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j21t1i_SiKI
Defeating British, French and Germans at the same time, yeah!
Your hero Chief Seattle btw was a professional killer and only had contempt for globalism and “fellow man”. He had a bow and arrows and these items had anything but a decorative function.
Besides, we all seem to agree that there are too many people in this planet.
Well then…
GregT on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 2:04 pm
“Besides, we all seem to agree that there are too many people in this planet.”
That would be at the root of all of our problems Cloggie.
Anonymous on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 4:32 pm
How about cut through all the debt super-cycle BS and cut to the chase instead?
The uS debt bomb will explode once the world stops using uS dollars, primarily for the purchase of oil. Once that happens, all that uS debt will be exposed for what it is, one gigantic IoU that will never be repaid.
Cloggie on Wed, 1st Mar 2017 4:38 pm
http://www.thelocal.fr/20170228/france-near-civil-war-as-presidential-election-turns-ugly
France in ‘climate of near civil war’, says angry Fillon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrxA5Su4rJI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vv5TEzUC_no
The boring West will be soon over.