The collapse of civilization quite frankly isn’t half as interesting to me as the dysfunction of civilization is. The main elephant in the room is that this drastic increase in our standard of living might have led to material wealth, but it has merely lead to an epidemic of miserable dysfunctional people, kept alive by a government that’s expected to use technology to fill the gaps created by a society that has started to fall apart. I think rather than staring ourselves blind at oil decline rates and sea ice statistics, we have to consider the possibility that civilization may fall apart simply because it manages to make people so miserable that they refuse to participate.

You can look at the suicide and drug overdose rates to see that our society is not functioning well. The terrorism and mass shooting epidemics we face are simply subsets of the suicide epidemic, expressed in a different cultural framework. In some subcultures you post on 4chan before you go out and kill yourself, in some you write a manifesto, in others you imagine yourself to act out on a religious obligation.

It used to be the case that when you got sick, you got better again, or you died. Today people get sick and spend the rest of their life in a state of impairment. They might have missing organs, they might be stuck in a wheelchair or they might be in chronic pain. A cynic might say that the solution we found to the technological unemployment crisis was to make people so sick that they can’t work, thereby creating jobs for the rest of us who need to take care of them.

In the old days, you found a boyfriend or a girlfriend, someone got pregnant, a shotgun wedding resulted and you spent the next sixty or seventy years together. That’s how my grandparents were married, the marriage might not have been perfect, but I can’t say that I’m under the impression they were worse off as a result. If the relationship really wasn’t satisfying, you’d keep it up for the outside world and you’d secretly agree to have an extramarital affair.

If you had some very unfortunate health condition you might spend the rest of your life alone, but most people managed to get their shit together. Even my grandfather who lost his leg as a kid in an accident simply managed to get married, had a bunch of shitty jobs that required zero education and could afford a nice house with a garden where he raised three children and lived out the last sixty-five years or so of his life. Try doing that now.

Look at today’s society and you’ll see young people have sex with the same person for a few months, anxiously making sure that no pregnancy results with state of the art contraceptive methods, move on to the next partner because the previous one didn’t work out, then eventually find themselves unable to genuinely fall in love again and spend their days alone. Others are for whatever reason unable to enter a relationship. Many grow up staring at smartphones and other screens and as a result never learn to interact with others.

If you read Michel Houellebecq’s book “Whatever”, you’ll notice his thesis that our society is saturated with sex because we’re secretly tired of it. I’m friends with good looking girls in their twenties who spend their weekends poledancing. You’d imagine these would be loose girls perhaps, but nope, I had one of them admit recently that she’s never even had a relationship and fills that gaping hole in her heart with this girl-power clique of superficial hypersexuality. I’d love to say this is a joke, but it’s not. Go to Japan and you’ll find record numbers of people in their thirties who have simply resigned themselves to lifelong celibacy. These are people who would have been married with children fifty years ago.

We think of pole-dancers and girls in thongs, covered in tattoos and piercings as hypersexual beings, but they’re the opposite. People puff up their emptiness. Even if they still have sex, they separated sex from the consequences and unequal power dynamics imposed upon us by nature and as a result it can no longer be called sex, it becomes something entirely different. It has as much to do with sex as a plastic Christmas tree has to do with photosynthesis. The new image of hypersexuality is not Miley Cyrus, it’s Michelle Duggar. Women like her live lives drenched in a kind of sexuality that permeates throughout their lives rather than being confined to the bedroom, whereas the women I date are forced to dress like men due to hygiene requirements in their workplace.

Birth rates are falling because young people today are completely unable to enter functional relationships with each other and develop a sense of financial stability. In the world of upper-middle class young white people, you spend until your late twenties “studying”, with a year or two in between where you travel around the world or visit Africa to help out the orphans there because you need something on your resume. Then eventually, you just dedicate yourself to your career. Children? You get a Chihuahua to fill that vacuum and you tell yourself some convenient story you read on some hip online magazine about how children are bad for the environment.

The future was supposed to be exciting, but I can’t reach any other conclusion than that most people I see are thoroughly bored with the world they live in. They tell themselves that they’re “busy”, whereas in reality they spend five or six hours a day watching TV/Netflix/some other screen because they’re emotionally exhausted from profoundly boring jobs. Your grandparents had to keep themselves entertained through social activities. They might visit the local pub, they would go fishing, they would play card games with each other, they didn’t have a TV to keep themselves entertained with. In the 90’s young people still went to clubs, but most discotheques in my country are now struggling to survive.

You remember your grandparents with the aura of respectability they had when they were old, but they lived wild lives when they were young too. Wilder than yours, I’m willing to guess. That’s another thing worth noting. In every aspect, Millennials like me seem extremely well-behaved compared to generation X and the Babyboomers. Teenage pregnancies are at record lows, alcohol use by teens has gone down, crimes committed by young teenagers have gone down tremendously too.

How did that happen? Well, in reality, we just had the life spirit drained from us. That primal will to live and thrive that leads us to violate social conventions is gone. The friends I talk to are depressed and will claim that they don’t want relationships with others, that they’re happier single than they ever were in a relationship. The girls I talk to are frightened by the prospect of going out to a club to dance, because they envision the girls there will be better looking than them. They’d rather sit at home and stare at cat-pictures on the Internet than act like young people.

Generation Y is doing pretty terrible, but generation Z seems to have hit rock bottom. You can read the news about eating disorders, self-mutilation and all these other problems, but I’d like for people in their sixties or seventies today to simply tell me if this is how young people were back when you were young. These problems are not a normal part of youth, they’re new. The studies we have show that mental disorders like anxiety and depression are far more common than they were in the thirties to fifties, when we still had a functional civilization. Look at teenagers today and you’ll see how they seem to think it’s hilarious to send me_irl memes back and forth about how they think of themselves as pathetic losers who would rather be dead. Again, that’s not normal.

Today’s young people spend until their mid-twenties jumping through hoops, with the message in the back of their head that if they miss any of them, they’re fucked. Bad grade in high school? You’re fucked. Dropped out of high school? You’re fucked. No extracurricular activities to put on your CV? You’re fucked. It continues all the way as they try to get into the most prestigious unpaid internship. Meritocracy has turned your life into a never-ending rat race. Regular normal children today suffer more anxiety than psychiatric patients did in the 1950’s. If you think it’s bad now, wait until the next step follows, where we start genetically testing children to figure out where their skills lie, like they do in China.

In the old days, you could accept that you’re born as white trash and that you’ll live an average existence similar to that of your parents. If you were born wealthy, nepotism would ensure you wouldn’t be publicly humiliated if you failed to get your shit together, you’d have an uncle in management somewhere or your father would know someone who can set you up with something. Today everyone can theoretically accomplish anything and as a result nobody can ever be content with anything. In the words of Sylvia Plath: “Perhaps when we find ourselves wanting everything, it is because we are dangerously close to wanting nothing.”