That time Noam Chomsky scared the bejesus out of me

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on April 15, 2017
I had never read Noam Chomsky before or seen him speak, but I’d definitely heard about him over the years. Most recently when watching the movie “Captain Fantastic,” when the main characters — a super smart, back-to-the-land family — all celebrate “Chomsky Day” as if it was Christmas.
There was a lot of hype for his talk at the UMass Amherst Mullins Center on Thursday night and the line to get in stretched well down the street. Inside, as thousands of people took their seats, a faculty member asked for patience to give time for the long line outside to file in.
And then, after the 88-year-old professor was assisted onto the stage, he spoke.
The following 90 minutes were the most depressing of my week.
His talk centered on the two most horrifying things confronting the life on this planet: climate change and nuclear annihilation.
“These are the two existential challenges that overshadow everything else,” he said after telling us the world’s population is hanging on by a single thread dependent on bellicose world leaders keeping their missiles in their silos. And that even if we somehow avoided that fate, we were still confronted with ever increasing odds of an irreparable climate.
Much of what he said denigrated Republicans, particularly the ones currently in Washington systematically dismantling the Paris Climate agreement (ahem… Trump… ahem… Ryan… cough cough… McConnell). Still there was blame on some notable Democrats, too, namely John F. Kennedy.
When in the 1960s Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev decided to make a sharp cutback in nuclear weapons, Kennedy accelerated the United States’ military build-up. During the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when the world was as close as it has ever come to nuclear war, Kennedy refused to remove obsolete missiles from Turkey in exchange for Russia removing the missiles from Cuba.
Compared to lower forms of life, including bacteria and certain species of beetles, which might survive in the case of a nuclear war or drastic changes to the climate, humans won’t have much of a chance.
“The human species is undertaking an experiment; is it better to be smart than stupid?”
And so I wasn’t much comforted when toward the end of his talk, Chomsky said that some small-scale efforts to combat fossil fuel use (the city of San Diego might use all renewable energy by 2035!) might actually succeed.
Glad for any advice anyone has to solve the world’s problems, or at least a way to get some sleep at night instead of ruminating over mass extinction.
3 Comments on "That time Noam Chomsky scared the bejesus out of me"
onlooker on Sat, 15th Apr 2017 6:44 am
Okay, the author looks around middle age. Many people throughout our history have died in their 40″s or 50’s. So don’t worry be happy even under ideal conditions you only have at most 50 years left. The Universe and Earth have been around billons of years and the concept of infinite exists. Incidentally, Chomsky is relating matter of fact ideas of our current reality on Earth
makati1 on Sat, 15th Apr 2017 7:17 am
But onlooker, most of the West don’t want to hear reality. Too bad. What they want and what they get will be two different things. Guaranteed.
Davy on Sat, 15th Apr 2017 7:32 am
Climate change hope is a stupid liberal idea. The stupid conservatards an example of complete denial of the failure of human exceptionalism. The in-between is just a grey soup of victimization. Everyone is pissed and blaming someone. It is sickening and this board is replete with this hypocrisy. Smart people acting like children. Yes, I am part of it too because I am human.
We are done for with climate change. There is no alternative to modernism and climate change. You can’t grow and progress with so many people in so much complexity and reduce carbon emissions let along reduce past emissions. Nature has now been tipped. The Northern Hemisphere is the key and a clear indication of existential doom. The warming of this area notably the Arctic ice decline and permafrost thawing is now beyond human control. Liberal climate jockeys that whine about it have no valid solutions. Scribbler (robertscribbler.com), scribbled some nonsense the other day about mass air travel with batteries. That is just one of his stupid remarks for a stupid liberal solutions to have cake and eat it. Lying liberal fake news type’s acknowledge science until they hit the catch 22 part then they lie. Scribbler is brilliant with the climate change process but a complete moron on what to do.
I am picking on lying liberal fake news lefties because they are whining and offering fake solutions. My heart is with them with honesty to science but that is where it ends. The conservatards are just a train wreck of denial. They have never offered anything that points to a future. At least the libitards acknowledge science with the part of being in a bad place. Conservatards are habituated to manifest destiny of man to rise to greatness. They are denial personified and it is sickening.
Guy McPherson is on to something but maybe too extreme. The situation is there is little we can do and not avoid a catastrophic collapse and not doing anything ensures that collapse will happen. This is a process and it could be longer term in relation to our low human capacity to deal with time processes. We have too much capacity for fantasy to properly understand nature’s processes.
We need to be building a hospice and life boat social narrative. That means acknowledge a die down and an economic powerdown ahead somewhere. Use your imagination with that. Some of you can’t because you are in complete denial of reality. I could write a long article on what that means. Yet, if we did that honestly and realistically confidence would be shattered and economic collapse would happen shortly after. Our system is a fiat system and confidence underlies it completely. It is a Ponzi system of lies. All Ponzi’s by definition end in tears.
So we have are best minds whining and offering false solutions. We have many of our leaders both economic and political in denial of any of it. This leaves nothing at the top for inspiration. Your inspiration will have to be individual and local. You can make a difference within a surreal world of the status quo of lies close to home. We are now in zone of inflection where right is wrong and wrong is right. This is a deceptive statement and points to systems not morals.
We are now in a stagnating human ecosystem that has coopted the entire planet. It is close to a break to decline and with it a cascading of planetary decline. This is a multidimensional decline on all levels. It is all inclusive except at the local and personal. There you are free to live differently if only in your heart. That is all you need to know because there is not a friggen thing anyone can do with a human self-organizing system at the size it is at. Personally and locally you can make a difference. Focus there and just eat popcorn with the rest. Yes, if that bigger system goes your little world will also but they can’t take your spirit deep within your heart.