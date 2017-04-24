Resilience Bridge: A new course with Carolyn Baker and Dean Walker

We are living in a time like no other in human history.

We are living in a Post-Truth world in which telling the truth is an unsafe act.

Our individual and collective Shadows are wreaking havoc in our lives and running our world.

The cornerstones of our Earth and human systems are collapsing.

How we’ve gotten here is through disconnection from our sacred self, from each other and from Earth. This painful disconnection causes us to feel lost, confused and alone.

All economic, environmental and cultural indicators boldly point to our current predicament as the end of our business as usual paradigm.

While this may well be true, those in power appear committed to maintaining our familiar, yet destructive, business as usual ways until the last tipping point has been passed.

The denial in our leaders, and in ourselves, runs deep and is running scared. It seems that our current government, media and popular culture have woven a seamless web of control over our public discourse. This web threatens any thoughtful consideration of alternative ways of living within this human operating system – threats of suppression, marginalization, and shame.

These troubling times are calling us like never before. They are calling for us to reconnect with our inner wisdom, other people and with Earth herself.

The steps to healing ourselves, others and Earth

Paying Attention: Being willing to attend to the Sober Data of our global and local situation and the costs of our disconnection. Being willing to ‘see’ our world through a lens of our inter-relatedness with life vs constant consumption.

Presence: When we reconnect with the fullness of our being, we relate with the world around us with a vibrant, heartful presence that far surpasses our compressed personalities in business as usual mode.

Practices: The end of business as usual demands that we consciously shift our attention and intent toward our reconnection with the web of life. Far beyond the familiar lists of life hacks aimed at making us more productive or attractive, the calling of our times is for powerful practices that will not only expand our own abilities and capacities, but also give us the strength and endurance to serve others and Earth.

Our practices must be grounded in a core reconnection with our deeper, wiser selves, others and Earth. We will only reconnect with these profound sources of life and meaning by intentionally breaking our own hearts open and allowing ourselves to remember our most primal essence – that we are intimately woven into the web of life.

By breaking open our hearts to this truth we reunite with the love, core joy and grace that are, indeed, at the center of life itself.

So the choice is ours – to keep our singular focus on survival within a withering, collapsing world or to re-focus together on co-creating a new way of living on Earth, a way based on our full inter-relatedness with all other beings, with Earth, and with life itself.

Unfortunately our business as usual culture frowns on this type of reconnection. 75% of Americans report that they have no conversations about climate change with anyone in their family or circles of friends. Indeed any attempt to voice concern about many of our global and local challenges is often met with shrugging disinterest or even disdain and ridicule.

Part of the calling of our times is to find kindred spirits with whom a safe conversation can be had. Now, as never before, we truly need one another. We need strong communities. Ironically, this is the need – as we are deeply polarized and isolated from each other in political echo chambers.

Promises of the Work

A safe container in which to explore these topics. Our denial-filled world of business as usual demands that we never question the status quo and never dare to feel or share our grief, rage, or even our love for our miraculous home. In Resilience Bridge, we invite full expression of your truth.

A clear understanding of how we arrived at our current Predicament.

Within this intensive course, we will offer tools and practices to reconnect us with our inner wisdom, other people, and Earth.

A deepened understanding of the individual and cultural Shadow within and around us and specific tools for Shadow healing.

Access to advanced resources such as crafted online content, resilience coaching, and master classes.

Moving through our resistance to inhabiting our hearts by befriending all of our emotions. Expanding our emotional range far past the usual limits of our flat-line culture.

We will engage with this deep work using long standing rituals, processes and practices that honor our humanity, our compassion and our love of life.

An opportunity to completely reinvent our life purpose, mission and vision within a reconnected life.

Our business as usual culture has demanded that we disconnect from the vital sources of meaning in our lives. By disconnecting, we have forfeited our agency and ability to find our true purpose in living. Resilience Bridge is an opportunity to reclaim our agency and rediscover our core sense of purpose through our sincere intent to reconnect with life.

Living With a Foot in Two Worlds

Those of us who are awake enough to know that Earth and human systems are deeply threatened, know that to be effective now, is to have a foot firmly planted in each of two worlds. Of course we must stay as present, grounded and clear as possible in this fast – paced, collapsing world. We are all tasked with somehow keeping our lives moving forward against the many odds of our paradigm. And, we have the unique challenge of having a foot in a second world, a world that does not yet exist – a world we must co-create.

We must cross this bridge between the two worlds as we build it. We cannot build this bridge alone. We must find our tribe, find kindred spirits and engage in bridge building fueled by resilient practices for reconnection with meaningful life.

How to register for Resilience Bridge…

2017 Resilience Bridge Courses:

* Ashland, Oregon. September 15,16,17: To register, click here

* Boulder, Colorado. October 13,14,15: To register, click here

Sliding Scale Tuition

Household Income Cost per Person $25,000/yr or less $250 $25,000 to $35,000 $350 $35,000 and above $450

In the spirit of the Gift Economy, if you can afford to contribute a larger amount on behalf of someone who may not be able to afford full tuition, your additional contribution is welcome and deeply appreciated.