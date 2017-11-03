Prince William warns that there are too many people in the world

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on November 3, 2017
Rapidly growing human populations risk having a “terrible impact” on the world, the Duke of Cambridge has warned.
The Duke said that as a result, wildlife was being put under “enormous pressure” and called for the issue to be addressed with renewed vigour.
His concerns echo those of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who in 2011 advocated “voluntary family limitation” as a means of solving overpopulation, which he described as the biggest challenge in conservation.
His grandson, royal patron of the Tusk Trust, told the charity’s gala dinner in London that measures needed to be taken to save certain animal populations.
“In my lifetime, we have seen global wildlife populations decline by over half,” he said.
“We are going to have to work much harder, and think much deeper, if we are to ensure that human beings and the other species of animal with which we share this planet can continue to co-exist.
“Africa’s rapidly growing human population is predicted to more than double by 2050 – a staggering increase of three and a half million people per month.
“There is no question that this increase puts wildlife and habitat under enormous pressure.
“Urbanisation, infrastructure development, cultivation – all good things in themselves, but they will have a terrible impact unless we begin to plan and to take measures now.”
The Duke, said that overgrazing and poor water supplies could have a “catastrophic effect” without new ideas about how to mitigate such challenges.
“We are going to have to work much harder, and think much deeper, if we are to ensure that human beings and the other species of animal with which we share this planet can continue to co-exist,” he added.
The Duke warned that many species, including rhino, lion and pangolin, still face an existential threat because of the illegal wildlife trade.
“It is barbaric, it destroys livelihoods and communities, and it supports organised crime,” he said.
“The world is a worse place for it, and we must stamp it out.”
He also said he was pleased that the Government had recently announced plans to restrict sales of ivory within the UK.
6 Comments on "Prince William warns that there are too many people in the world"
Shortend on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 9:37 am
He best keep his fly zipped up with the pecker in the pants…
Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s hands are about to be very full next spring! While the Kensington Palace announced in September that the Duke and Duchess are expecting baby number three, a new report claims they’re actually preparing to welcome their third and fourth child together
Go Speed Racer on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 10:36 am
What an awful person. A waste product of their
British welfare system, “royalty” does nothing useful
has no skills.
Cranking out babies with his “royalty” wife,
pisses and koans about “too many people”
yet has no suggestions at all what to do
about it.
After the speech against population growth,
he retired to the bed chambers to bang his wife.
If he had a reasonable proposal to solve the
problem, that would be great. He doesn’t so
he should shut his ugly royal mouth.
Cloggie on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 11:44 am
UK has 1.8 children per woman, pretty high for the West, but still below replacement level:
https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/SP.DYN.TFRT.IN?locations=GB&year_high_desc=false
That high number probably has something to do with immigration to the UK.
As far as I’m concerned the good royal can have 15 children. They at least will probably be able to read and write and not drive their Rolls Royce into a large crowd.
Go for it, William!
F* for the future!
https://www.iol.co.za/news/world/bjorn-borg-urges-europe-to-have-more-sex-61656
Revi on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:01 pm
The welfare prince is concerned that the rest of the world is reproducing too quickly. He sounds like his forbears, speaking about the Irish.
JuanP on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 1:43 pm
This completely useless motherfucker already has two biological offspring and his wife is pregnant again. I would castrate this retard if I could. He should sterilize himself and stop telling other people what to do. He is nothing but an entitled, arrogant prick and he makes me sick!
MASTERMIND on Fri, 3rd Nov 2017 2:22 pm
WOW..Look at all the double think in the comments on this article..What he is arguing is true..The comments of total ignorance under this article. Are proof why we can’t solve our overpopulation issues ever besides of course a massive die off happening…Anyone who dares even talk about the issue is instantly vilified and attacked..Well I got news for everyone here in peak oil comment land..
The last law of nature says: that any creature that despoils and outbreeds its natural habitat will be culled to bring its numbers under control and restore a stable environment.
So since we can’t talk about it or deal with it..Looks like a massive calling it will be….Great choice!