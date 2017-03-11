Life Coach and Author Carolyn Baker Tosses a Lifeline to Depressed Collapsitarians

In this historical first interview ever on the new and improved Humptydumptytribe, your old Depressed Collapsitarian sits down and chats with life coach and author Carolyn Baker about the state of the planet, and what we can do to keep from falling into existential despair when we think about it too much.

If you would like to support Humptydumptytribe, here are three ways you can do just that. Thank you!:

Here is the link to my new Patreon page:

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=5140032

Here is the link to my new Go Fund Me campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/humptydumpty…

Here is where you can send a donation via PayPal:

humptydumptytribe@gmail.com