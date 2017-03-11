Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on March 11, 2017
In this historical first interview ever on the new and improved Humptydumptytribe, your old Depressed Collapsitarian sits down and chats with life coach and author Carolyn Baker about the state of the planet, and what we can do to keep from falling into existential despair when we think about it too much.
2 Comments on "Life Coach and Author Carolyn Baker Tosses a Lifeline to Depressed Collapsitarians"
Go Speed Racer on Sat, 11th Mar 2017 4:20 pm
Why am I sending them money? I would rather all
the depressed collapsitarians send me their money.
Think about it, after the collapse, money will be worthless. So it has to be spent before the collapse. If you send me your money on my funding website, I will make sure it is spent before the collapse.
makati1 on Sat, 11th Mar 2017 5:41 pm
“SEND ME MONEY and I … er … you, will not be depressed”.
More mind drugs for the unicorn farmers who want to believe in fairies and living happily ever after. A bottle of vodka is cheaper and about as good.
Snowflakes who cannot face reality need to melt away. The future is going to push reality right up into their face where it has to be dealt with or die. I suspect most will just die. Their “safe space” gone. So be it.