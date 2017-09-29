Kunstler: Homework Assignment

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Poor old Karl Marx, tortured by boils and phantoms, was right about one thing: History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. Thus, I give you the Roman Empire and now the United States of America. Rome surrendered to time and entropy. Our method is to drive a gigantic clown car into a ditch.
Is anyone out there interested in redemption? I have an idea for the political party out of power, the Democrats, sunk in its special Okefenokee Swamp of identity politics and Russia paranoia: make an effort to legislate the Citizens United calamity out of existence. Who knows, a handful of Republicans may be shamed into going along with it. For those of you who have been mentally vacationing on Mars with Elon Musk, Citizens United was a Supreme Court decision — Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission 558 U.S. 310 (2010) — which determined that corporations had the right, as hypothetical “persons,” to give as much money as they liked to political candidates.
This “right” devolved from the First Amendment of the constitution, the 5-4 majority opinion said — giving money to political candidates and causes amounts to “freedom of speech.” The Citizens United ruling opened the door for unlimited election spending by corporations and enormous mischief in our national life. Then-President Obama — a constitutional law professor before his career in politics — complained bitterly about the opinion days later in his State of the Union address, saying that the court had “reversed a century of law to open the floodgates, including foreign corporations, to spend without limit in our elections.”
And for the next seven years he did absolutely nothing about it, nor did the Democratic Party majority in congress. Rather, they vacuumed in as much corporate campaign money as possible from every hokey political action committee (PAC) from sea to shining sea, especially in the 2016 presidential election starring Hillary “It’s My Turn” Clinton. It turned out to not be her turn in large part because the voters noticed the stench of corruption wafting off this toxic flow of corporate money, which Hillary was using to vastly outspend her billionaire opponent, troll that he was.
Of course, corporations have not always been what they are deemed to be today. They evolved with the increasingly complex activities of industrial economies. Along the way — in Great Britain first, actually — they were deemed to exist as the equivalent of legal persons, to establish that the liabilities of the company were separate and distinct from those of its owners. In the USA, forming a corporation usually required an act of legislation until the late 19th century. After that, they merely had to register with the states. Then congress had to sort out the additional problems of giant “trusts” and holding companies (hence, anti-trust laws, now generally ignored).
In short, the definition of what a corporation is and what it has a right to do is in a pretty constant state of change as economies evolve. And insofar as the current economy is sinking like the RMS Titanic — and our republic as a mode of governance with it — surely the time has come to redefine in legislation the role and existential nature of a corporation in this polity. This homework assignment should be given to the Democratic members of congress, since they are otherwise preoccupied only with hunting for Russian gremlins and discovering new sexual abnormalities to protect and defend.
The crux of the argument is that corporations cannot be said to be entirely and altogether the equivalent of persons for all legal purposes. In law, corporations have duties, obligations, and responsibilities to their shareholders first, and only after that to the public interest or the common good, and only then by pretty strict legal prescription. It may be assumed that the interests of corporations and their shareholders are in opposition to, and in conflict with, the public interest. And insofar as elections are fundamentally matters of the public interest, corporations must be prohibited from efforts to influence the outcome of elections.
That’s your assignment Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and the rest of the Democratic Party leadership. Get serious. Show a little initiative. Do something useful. Draw up some legislation. Get behind something real that might make a difference in this decrepitating country. Or get out of the way and let a new party do the job.
Ghung on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 11:06 am
While campaign finance reform has been a mantra of mine for years, I now see this as another unsolvable problem on a long list of predicaments. Those who have the power to change this have the least incentive to do so.
onlooker on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 11:17 am
As I have looked into the details of this planet and our existence on it, I have reached the conclusion that our economic/monetary successes have been a truly double edged sword. We have opened the floodgates to a profound and stupendous corruption that permeates all levels of society. But especially Politics. The political system of the US has been hijacked by financial interests. But you can say the same with every single government on the planet. The financial interests in the Capitalistic system have an avarice that does not allow them to not interfere in the political systems to get their way. So no new party is going to do the job, politics is the prostitution of the 21st century. Always amendable to receiving payments for their services. End the pergotives of money or money itself and maybe you have a chance at managing the interests of society for the welfare of all rather than a select few.
Darrell Cloud on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 11:35 am
It will never happen. Congress has been bought. The body politic will buy a fire extinguisher only after the national edifice has burned down. Do what you can to become self-reliant. Paddle your boat out of the main stream and hide and watch.
makati1 on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 6:39 pm
The FSofA has no future. Corruption is so ingrained in its government and its people that there is no chance for meaningful change. Congress is nothing more than leeches on the wealth of its citizens, puppets of corporations, and power hungry dictator wannabees. Pitchforks and guillotines (as in the French revolution) are the only cure.
JuanP on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 8:19 pm
Political corruption is a global problem. Democracy doesn’t work at this scale. Capitalism is destroying the biosphere. The damage they do together is exponentially worse. The situation is completely hopeless. Things will keep getting worse in this planet for the rest of our lives. Get ready!
Boat on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 8:46 pm
Did cheeto mess with EIA forecasts? Check the chart.
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4110768-shouldve-expected-eia-914-shows-monthly-production-lower-weekly-estimates
Apneaman on Fri, 29th Sep 2017 8:50 pm
Like I’ve been saying for years the consequences of AGW are going to break the bank – Once again, I am correct.
Costs of Climate Change: Early Estimate for Hurricanes, Fires Reaches $300 Billion
A new report starts adding up the damage from the past few weeks of western wildfires and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. It sees climate costs rising.
https://insideclimatenews.org/news/28092017/hurricane-maria-irma-harvey-wildfires-damage-cost-estimate-record-climate-change
$Cha ching, Cha fucking ching$
Hey clog fag, remember 6 months ago when you said AGW would have no ‘significant’ effect? Ya you do.
I’m right & you are WRONG.
