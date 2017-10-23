Kunstler: Down With Sex!

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 23, 2017
It’s interesting to see how, in a culture so pornified that any nine-year-old can watch sex acts on-screen all the live-long day, we discover that decorum is absent in American life. This, at the same time that the more Gnostic political Leftists want to transform human nature by erasing sexual categories in their quest to create a utopia of hermaphrodites.
Sex is bothersome, you know. It comes between people literally and rather awkwardly, and it is fraught with tensions so primitive that it can frighten and shame us. Is it any wonder that these tensions will manifest in a workplace where men and women spend their waking hours? Are you really surprised that sexual attraction is a currency for advancement? That it tends toward the naked exchange of favors?
I’d submit that the wreck of Harvey Weinstein is a dramatic representation of collapse of the movie industry as we’ve known for nearly a century. The two-hour motion picture exhibited in a large room with a lot of seats is in its death throes. It joins the long-playing album of recorded music and the book-length literary exercise called the novel in the elephants’ graveyard of art-forms. The fall of HW is just the period at the end of the sentence.
The past month has been a bloodbath for the theatrical release of movies. Supposed blockbusters are being pulled from the empty cineplexes like guest speakers from the college lecture halls. The struggling middle-class doesn’t need movie theaters anymore, and the flat-screens at home enable them to get lost in whole fictional worlds that grind on in weekly episodes year after year like so much bratwurst. Who knows how long that phase of show biz will last. In evolution, remember, the climactic form of an organism is often supersized. Think: Baluchitherium, titan of the Oligocene land mammals. (And imagine sex between two creatures the size of tractor-trailer trucks!) The fate of television “content” like Game of Thrones probably depends on the fitness of an electric grid that is looking pretty sclerotic these days. Personally, I think the show-biz of the future will tend toward puppet shows.
Fortunately (or maybe not, depending on your political ideology) sex will still be with us, and its eternal tensions with it. What is more subject to change is the division of labor. Most adults I know accept it as axiomatic that social changes they’ve seen in their lifetime have become permanent installations in the human condition. That was Tom Friedman’s “narrative” about globalism, which is now fracturing and withering. The same is true of the Gnostic Leftists, who believe they are on a trajectory to exterminate the detested cissexist heteropatriarchy. How do you suppose things will work out in a nation of eunuchs and trannies?
You’ll be surprised, perhaps, at how not permanent these trends may be. The decadent USA, lacking discipline and decorum, lost in raptures of grandiose techno-narcissism, broadcasting its twerked-up gangsta fantasies while it sucks finished goods from other lands in exchange for janky bonded debt, is becoming the international pariah. It’s a good bet that the tensions arising out of that dynamic will, one way or another, provoke the blow-up of the trade and financial systems that nourished the phase of history now passing — with plenty of collateral damage in all the other realms of daily life.
In the meantime, America sinks into a swamp of sexual excess, sexual preoccupation, sexual confusion, sexual recrimination, and sexual remorse. The one thing that none of the combatants can agree on is what might pass for sexual normality. The very notion would be taken for a war-cry.
16 Comments on "Kunstler: Down With Sex!"
Darrell Cloud on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 4:00 pm
Studies of mice populations indicate that when faced with over population, the mothers abandon their young. http://pdxscholar.library.pdx.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2428&context=open_access_etds
Earlier studies revealed as the mice population densities reached a tipping. Once reached, the population began to suffer a behavioral sink where nurturing a parenting behaviors devolved. They were replaced by aberrant behaviors that dropped the population. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioral_sink
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 5:34 pm
America, dying in so many ways. JHK paints a vivid picture of its immorality on all levels. From the prez to the serf, all are declining into the sewer of tech and greed.
Brainwashed, brain dead zombies with their eyes glued on porn or fluff instead of reality while their hired mafia kills and plunders around the world to keep BAU in their faux world.
Has any country ever deserved more to be put down? I cannot think of any since Genghis Kahn. It’s coming.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 5:40 pm
Oil Shortages > Spiritual Death > Collapse > Anarchy
Cloggie on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 5:46 pm
The explosion will not be triggered by oil supply but because of a clash between right and left:
https://youtu.be/kHjyofxi5jI
____________________________________________ on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 5:58 pm
The solution to all problems is to get rid of half the males and the only profession that females can profess is the oldest one.
MASTERMIND on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 6:04 pm
Geez Cloggie lot a paranoia out there! LOL
JuanP on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:43 pm
I couldn’t care less about other people’s sexuality. As far as I am concerned all sexual activity between consenting adults is OK. JHK just wrote a pretty obsessive essay on how other people are obsessed with sex. He seems to be obsessed about it, too. Sex is a nonissue; let’s move on to more important things!
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 7:52 pm
Jaun, but, but, sex sells! Sex is EVERYTHING in America. You see it everywhere. Movies, billboards, magazines, newspapers, clubs, casinos, murals, clothes, and in homes. While it is NOT the most important thing in the real world, it is the means to divide and conquer being used by TPTB. And it works. We will see more of this kind of mental gymnastics as time goes on. The serfs are too dumb to see behind the curtain. They are being manipulated like puppets. Too bad. A once great country with all of the advantages and they were wasted on greed.
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:11 pm
‘Depravity, Frivolity, and Dissent: Are We Watching the End of an Empire?”
“The final stage of the end of an empire is the Age of Decadence. Some signs of this age are political dissensions (Antifa, anyone?), an influx of foreigners (Europe, anyone?), the welfare state (America, anyone?), despair (350 million people diagnosed), depravity (see below), and the rise of frivolity as people try to fill lives that have less and less meaning.”
http://www.theorganicprepper.ca/end-of-an-empire-10212017
And the slide tote 3rd world and worse, continues…
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:16 pm
For chuckles…
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/10/23/the-world-according-to-trump/
Notice where he has huge investments? Including the Ps. I guess he also thinks the Ps is a good place to invest for the future. lol
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:17 pm
And overshoot 4.5BIL Asians
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:27 pm
Davy, your record is broken. You keep wielding overpopulation like it is some kind of club that is NOT possible in the US. Well, I have a shock for you. When the system collapse, you too will be in the starvation lines. Even more so than any 3rd world country. When the trucks stop, the food supply stops. The heating fuel supply ends. Electric may be a maybe and then nothing. I doubt that even you are prepared for what is coming. Few Americans are.
Davy on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:42 pm
Yea, sure mad katter, the US will be in tough times when the truck stops. The difference is I admit it. In your case you are in denial. Bragging and crowing about how safe you are as you get fed to the dogs.
Sissyfuss on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:54 pm
Hard to sell sex as wholesome when its normal practices lead to overshoot hell. And Clhardon, why don’t you and Alex Jones get a f%&king room. I mean that literally.
makati1 on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 8:57 pm
Davy, I know my situation and it is still BETTER than yours. You are the one in denial of the fragility of America even though you profess to understand. You only see the part of America you want to see. I see all of the Ps clearly and in ways you cannot possible see. You are not here.
The Ps will do much better at survival than America. Much, much better. You lump all of Asia into your putdown of the Ps, but it is NOT all of Asia. It is the 7,000+ islands separated from Asia by 500 miles of ocean. Totally different picture and situation. Not what you want to see, but it is reality.
Keep beating your fake anti Ps drum. No one is paying attention, except to laugh.
fmr-paultard on Mon, 23rd Oct 2017 9:30 pm
sis dear this one for eurotard and SENTPs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7MQrL_ABE0
enjoy