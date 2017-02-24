Register

Page added on February 24, 2017

‘Doomsday vault’: Emergency Arctic facility receives 50k seed deposits

Hidden away in a ‘seedy’ part of the Arctic, an international transaction of huge importance occurred on Wednesday. No money was moved, instead there was a massive haul of seeds for storage in a vault designed to protect them in case of global catastrophe.

The recent deposit to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault consisted of 50,000 seeds from several countries around the world including the US, Britain, and Pakistan. The area was chosen due to its lack of tectonic activity and permafrost, allowing for efficient storage of the seeds in temperatures below freezing.

“Together, the nations that have deposited their seed collections account for over a quarter of the world’s population,” Marie Haga, Executive Director of Crop Trust, the organization behind the vault, said in a statement.

Around 15,000 of the seeds came from the International Center for Agricultural Research (ICARDA), who were forced to ‘borrow’ from Svalbard three years ago when they could not access their own seed bank in Aleppo, Syria due to fighting in the area.

ICARDA focuses on improving agriculture in dry zones, including Africa and the Middle East. Potato, sorghum, rice, barley, chickpea, lentil, and wheat were among the seeds borrowed, according to Phys.org. They have since been relocated to Lebanon and Morocco.

Located under the snow in the remote Arctic on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, the Svalbard Global Seed Vault is intended to operate as a master backup to seed banks around the world in case of catastrophe. Built to house 4.5 million seeds, it currently holds just under a million, which it can store safely for hundreds of years.

RT


  1. Go Speed Racer on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 2:37 pm 

    What a stupid idea,
    we trash the whole planet and
    when nothing is left, we still have a
    secret outpost filled with little bottles
    of seeds.

    What would you rather have, a
    pristine planet with all ecosystems
    working? Or a wasteland and some
    jars of seeds?

    Who thought of this pointless asinine
    exercise? Why, Bill Gates of course.
    He pays for the seed bank.
    It’s his stupid idea. So what else is new.

    Stupid rich people with too much money.
    Only getting worse, under Emperor Trump.

  2. Cloggie on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:03 pm 

    Noah 2.0

    It worked at the time of the Great Flood, at least that’s what the Bible claims.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tA3ItiGX5Q4

  3. onlooker on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:23 pm 

    Looks like some high up people are not so sanguine as like to act

  4. peakyeast on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 3:24 pm 

    Seems more viable to send a collection of hardy bacteria and vira in all directions away from earth inside dirty snowballs.

  5. Go Speed Racer on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 4:20 pm 

    If Bill Gates want to fix the world, why don’t
    he make it illegal to dump trash in the ocean.

    All the whales an dolphins are choking on it.
    No, don’t fix that problem, because that
    would actually fix something. It’s very
    important to not fix anything.
    Every rich person and all
    government officials know this.

  6. Jerome Purtzer on Fri, 24th Feb 2017 4:25 pm 

    I hope they have a good store of Ganja seeds for all the Dudes of the world.


