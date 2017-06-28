Coming to America

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Nearly 150 million people — or 4% of the world’s adult population — would move to the U.S. if they could. That figure is larger than the next four most popular destinations combined. If everyone who wanted to move to the U.S. had their way, the country’s total population would increase by almost 50%.
|Adults
|in millions
|United States
|147
|Germany
|39
|Canada
|36
|United Kingdom
|35
|France
|32
|Australia
|30
|Saudi Arabia
|25
|Spain
|20
|Italy
|15
|Switzerland
|13
|Gallup World Poll
As many as 37 million people in Latin America would like to relocate to the U.S. permanently, making it the region where a move to the U.S. is most popular. Approximately one-third of all Dominicans and Hondurans want to become Americans.
|Adults
|%
|Dominican Republic
|34
|Liberia
|33
|Honduras
|30
|Sierra Leone
|28
|Haiti
|28
|El Salvador
|24
|Ghana
|19
|Guatemala
|17
|Jamaica
|16
|Ethiopia
|15
|Gallup World Poll
Not surprisingly, the countries with the world’s largest populations, such as China and India, have the greatest numbers of people who want to become Americans. But their overall percentages remain small: Only 1% to 2% of people in those countries want to move to the U.S.
But not all large countries have millions of people eager to move here. Two notable examples are Pakistan and Russia, and politics may be why people in these countries don’t want to move to the U.S. Those countries dislike U.S. leadership more than almost every other country in the world. On the other hand, Russians may just really like living in Russia — they are among the least likely people in the world to want to move away from their country.
|Adults
|in millions
|China
|16
|India
|15
|Brazil
|11
|Ethiopia
|8
|Nigeria
|7
|Mexico
|7
|Bangladesh
|5
|Philippines
|3
|Japan
|3
|Congo (Kinshasa)
|3
|Gallup World Poll
People who want to move to the U.S. — as with potential migrants to other popular destinations — are far younger and better educated than their compatriots who don’t want to leave their country. Fifty-six percent of all people who want to move to the U.S. are between the ages of 15 to 29 — far more than the general youth populations who want to remain home (31%). Almost 60% of them have between nine and 15 years of education (compared with 43% who want to remain), and 10% have completed more than that (compared with 9% who want to remain). These people are also attracted to the U.S. and other popular destinations for similar reasons.
The main draws to America appear to be two things: People know someone living here or they are looking for a good job.
America’s popularity might also be because of its receptivity to migrants. Eight in 10 Americans say where they live is a good place for immigrants. Out of 140 countries surveyed, only 16 other countries best the U.S. on this metric. In fact, 71% of Americans think immigration is a good thing for the country, and 24% of Americans want immigration increased — up from 6% in the 1990s.
America remains unusually attractive to people from all over the world — in a way to which no other country compares. As Americans celebrate the Fourth of July, these data remind us that the world continues to see this country as a very special place — one where 150 million more people would like to move if they could.
Results are based on telephone and face-to-face interviews with nearly 590,000 adults, aged 15 and older, in 156 countries from 2013 to 2016. The 156 countries surveyed are home to 98% of the world’s population.
For most countries, aggregated sample sizes (across multiple years of surveys) range between 3,000 and 6,000 interviews. A total of 12,000 interviews were conducted in India, 17,578 in China and 8,000 in Russia.
Gallup World Poll questions:
Ideally, if you had the opportunity, would you like to move permanently to another country, or would you prefer to continue living in this country?
(If “would like to move permanently to another country”) To which country would you like to move? [open-ended, one response allowed]
For more complete methodology and specific survey dates, please review Gallup’s Country Data Set details.
21 Comments on "Coming to America"
ALCIADA-MOLE on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 1:57 pm
OK so the govt. can’t do anything about this because govt is a scam just like everything else human set up. Even Jesus was a scammer when he promised a place in heaven for everyone. He know heaven is just a stupid abstract place and it never gets crowded. But I have to respect the dude for being honest.
Cloggie on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 3:05 pm
Everybody wants to leave its shitty third world hell hole and live in the white world.
The Americans have meanwhile also discovered that the white world is the best to live in.
You feel the giant conflict coming?
https://youtu.be/3APORC2fHTU
The post-war period is gradually coming to an end.
Welcome to the pre-war period.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 3:19 pm
Clogtard. No war possible. I was a paultard so I know. Glad I woke up and now consider arms only for self defense and getting rid of bums and druggies and violent tards. Had I considered armed conflict I’d be having free meals by now in a windowless room.
ALCIADA-MOLE on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 3:37 pm
Sometimes you lower the bar and behave like Baghdad Bob. Those are pictures of a few guys made to look like an army. I thought alternative media is honest?
Guys we need to break alternative media. The govt will do a katynn hue pol pot and Stalin on the elite alternative propagandists. It makes sense we help them now.
Davy on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 3:44 pm
Clog has never been to the US. His understanding of the US is through his little IPad on his big recliner. He often talks about my world like he knows me better than I know myself. Makati does the same thing. Both are agenda driven extremist.
onlooker on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 4:01 pm
Okay, I will have to say that things really get bad, the Western Hemisphere is better than the Eastern based on a people per resources bases
Cloggie on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 4:22 pm
Partitioning the country, a few ideas:
https://www.amren.com/commentary/2017/06/what-can-done-political-polarization-in-america/
The solution post empire.
Cloggie on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 5:32 pm
Guys we need to break alternative media. The govt will do a katynn hue pol pot and Stalin on the elite alternative propagandists. It makes sense we help them now.
On behalf of China, Russia and the European right…. could you please do exactly that and provide the ignition of a civil war? In Russia it lasted five years. Nobody intervened because everybody was licking its WW1 wounds.
This time it will be different.
Go Speed Racer on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 7:05 pm
Everybody come to America.
Got best welfare plan.
Get free apartment, free food,
Free income and schools for 12 children.
All paid for by Joe Sixpack the truck
driver, who is dumb enough to keep paying
for the freeloaders.
Apneaman on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 7:50 pm
“America remains unusually attractive to people from all over the world — in a way to which no other country compares.”
Here ye all potential immigrants. It’s true, America is the most bestest place to migrate too. Canada sucks – don’t’ come here. Go to America. It’s way mo better best. Canada sucks – I repeat Canada suck. Avoid Canada at all costs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ttDUGM-1mU
makati1 on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:05 pm
Onlooker, maybe you should look at abilty-to-survive skills’ instead of population numbers?
Here most people still live on and from the land. They have no techie toys to replace/get addicted to. Maybe not even electric or running water in their homes, which could be made from local materials (bamboo & palm thatch). They still grow much of their own food, and have survival skills because they still need them.
Tell me what percentage of Westerners have those same skills? 1% would be generous, i think. Farmland means nothing if you don’t know how to even grow weeds. How do you survive a minus 20F night if you don’t have the skills and means to do so? Or a 120+F day if you don’t have A/C? Answer: you don’t.
Everyone seems to be focused on numbers per acre and not on the people themselves. Yes, many will die around the world. Some because they live in a place only inhabitable with electric and an outside source of water. The ME, Las Vegas. etc. But many will survive because they were NOT a pampered, spoiled, uneducated, unskilled people before the SHTF, like Americans, most Europeans, etc.
I would much rather live where the survival skills are still an everyday fact of life for most than in a country where most cannot even read a survival manual or know how to grow their own food, keep warm/cool, etc. Ignorance is going to kill a lot more people than loss of oil or global food supplies. Wait and see.
makati1 on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:24 pm
Davy, I know America. I lived there many more years than you have. I still know America because I visit and have contacts all over the country. I lived thru its best years after the war. I have also watched it as it slips into decline and, eventually, into the 3rd world, if it is not already there in reality.
Don’t pretend that you are more knowledgeable about the U$ than others. You have a very narrow, 1%er view that is so brainwashed with propaganda that you cannot see straight, or even consider that there may be better places in the world to live. There are. Many. I live in one of them and know I made the right choice, like many thousands of Americans are doing every year as we get nearer to the SHTF moment.
Spout your bullshit all you want if it makes you feel American. Only the ignorant brainwashed fools will side with you or even believe you. The 50s & 60s were America’s best years, my growing up and maturing years. You only have the years later to talk about, first hand. The years the U$ began the slide. And, if your story about coming form a 1%er family is correct, you were likely a spoiled brat and never noticed the real world outside your bubble, just like today.
Apneaman on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:25 pm
Mak, good luck, but for the most part, the future is not in human hands. There are powerful forces in play that very few humans seem to comprehend. Counter intuitive.
How Is Climate Change Affecting the Philippines?
“The Global Climate Risk Index 2015 listed the Philippines as the number one most affected country by climate change, using 2013’s data.”
“Haiyan, Thelma, Ike, Fengshen, Washi, Durian, Bopha, Trix, Amy, Nina. These are the 10 deadliest typhoons of the Philippines between 1947 and 2014.
What’s alarming is that five of the 10 have occurred since 2006, affecting and displacing thousands of citizens every time. Seven of these 10 deadly storms each resulted in more than 1,000 casualties. But the deadliest storm on record in the Philippines is Typhoon Haiyan, known locally as Typhoon Yolanda, which was responsible for more than 6,300 lost lives, more than four million displaced citizens and $2 billion in damages in 2013. So what’s going on—is the Philippines simply unlucky? Not exactly.”
https://www.ecowatch.com/how-is-climate-change-affecting-the-philippines-1882156625.html
makati1 on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:54 pm
Ap, typhoons are not new here. And average of 20 per year pass thru. True they may (probably will) get worse, but in a country that is more able to absorb the destruction by rebuilding than the U$, it is a way of life. Thousands die from some of them. But, death is relative. Do Americans avoid cars because ~35,000 die every year in car accidents and another 1 million are injured? No. It is an accepted risk.
Those same hurricanes are going to increase in the U$ also and start hitting farther north. Not to mention subfreezing cold, heat weaves, floods, etc. It is called weather and it will get more erratic and worse as time passes. Especially where the Jet Stream wiggles up and down drastically changing temperatures in America. It does not swing south far enough to affect me. Weather here is predictable to an extent not possible in the U$.
The list of positives is longer than the list of negatives and that is why I am here and not in Pennsylvania.
As for the most deadly between 1947 & 2014, that is a lot of years (67) How many Americans died in that period from car accidents? Two million? Three million? Filipinos have no choice. They are used to it. I suggest that you put the numbers into perspective.
Apneaman on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:56 pm
Plenty of work for migrants in the fire fighting industry – long term job security. All the overtime you can handle from now until Doomsday.
Utah wildfire scorches almost 50,000 acres, forces 1,500 from their homes
http://globalnews.ca/news/3561166/utah-wildfire-evacuations/
Raw: Video Shows Pilot’s View of Utah Wildfire
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1KVRv9bBoI
Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes
http://www.ctvnews.ca/world/arizona-wildfire-forces-thousands-of-people-from-their-homes-1.3480666
Davy on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 8:56 pm
Makati, you are almost 10 years away from the real US. You are in your little Filipino apartment connected digitally into some kind of alter reality. Your comments are pressured and extreme. Not only that but you are getting old and your judgement is in decline. You do visit but only for a short time in an isolated place. I don’t think you are qualified anymore to comment on the US like a real citizen.
Apneaman on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 9:08 pm
Flood recovery is also a burgeoning industry with good entry level positions for migrants.
4th Mich. county declares flooding state of emergency
http://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2017/06/28/severe-weather-michigan/103250972/
____________________________________________ on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 9:08 pm
Everyone loves a whore. Cumming in amerika
makati1 on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 9:32 pm
Davy, you are forever away from the real Asia or even the real world. I know what is happening in America, you seem not to. Or you are blind to it, in deep denial.
There you go again with the age thingy. Can’t you find anything real to base your twisted views on? Like “facts” from reliable (non U$) sources?
Who gives a damn what you think? Certainly few here who read your patriotic flag waving bullshit. I certainly don’t.
As for being a “real citizen”, do you mean an uneducated, brainwashed, obese, serf slave to TPTB? If that is your definition of a “real citizen” then I am proud to admit that I am not. I am outside that box and can finally see the real world. Try it, you might like it. LOL
Apneaman on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 9:36 pm
mak, where does it say in the article that typhoons are new to the Phillipe’s? Nowhere.
There’s a reason why I choose the quote I did and put in bold. To me it is very telling and so is this:
“What’s alarming is that five of the 10 have occurred since 2006”
You don’t see that? OK. Like I said -Good luck.
makati1 on Wed, 28th Jun 2017 10:16 pm
Ap, I saw that, I was just explaining that typhoons are not unusual in the Ps. They have dealt with them forever. That a few more might be larger will not make much difference. It’s not like they will plow into a major city, like on the U$ East Coast.
The big cities are on the west side of the big islands and will survive quite well. Out of my 9 yeas here. I have experienced about 3-4 typhoons passing thru Manila. There was some minor flooding and some electric loss for parts of the city foe less than a day.
The East cost of most Islands have mountain chains that will break up or weaken storms. It is only the Eastern coastal small towns and fishing villages that will get the worst effects and they get enough warning to evacuate before storms can hit.
I’m sorry if I misunderstood your post. Thanks for your expression of good will. ^_^