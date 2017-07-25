A Collapsing Venezuela Could Jolt Oil Market

Bloomberg Gadfly’s Liam Denning talks about how a collapsing Venezuela could jolt the oil market. Dr. Stafford Broumand, a plastic surgeon at 740 Park Plastic Surgery and the former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, discusses the growth of the plastic surgery industry and the companies that could benefit. Paul Sweeney, U.S. director of research and a senior media and Internet analyst at Bloomberg, gives a preview of Google earnings and talks about Disney’s worker strike. Finally, Ira Jersey, an interest rate strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, tells Pimm Fox and Lisa Abramowicz how a Fed runoff could significantly increase volatility in the mortgage-backed market.

Running time 27:30