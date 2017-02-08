Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 8, 2017
In part 5 of a 6-part lecture, Hans Rosling uses statistics to give an overview of population growth and an explanation of why the total human population will never reach 11 billion, as others predict and fear.
8 Comments on "Why the world population won’t exceed 11 billion"
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 5:14 pm
Death is the only answer. How that death happens is the question. We must get our population down swiftly bellow 3BiL. The target population is 1BIL or less within a generation. This ends up being a situation where on average 200MIL more people die a year than are born. Remember averages means fluctuations.
These are the numbers if you believe society is in a systematic decline with depletion, deflation, decay, and social destruction. I believe we are. I am hoping my viewpoint is wrong. I see no way we can scale a civilization transition to new living arrangements and avoid a paradigm of death. Time has run out making any effort too little to late.
Technology is what got us to this predicament so we can’t count on that. Wisdom is our only hope and I don’t think humans are capable of true wisdom except in small groups. We need global wisdom and this is just not humanly possible. The wisdom I speak of is simple “no”. and “less”. No one wants to hear those words today. Since this appears to be the case we default to lifeboats and hospices. Let’s face death with dignity that is the best it gets.
R1verat on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:09 pm
Well put Davy. We are lemmings running off the cliff.
Theedrich on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:24 pm
Rosling omits IQ in his statistics. The underlying principle of the history of life is evolutionary epistemology — i.e., survival depends on constantly increasing intelligence (ἐπιστήμη = “knowledge, intelligence”) built into the bodies and behaviors of living beings. Afroids are the least intelligent of the hominid species; their bell curve is centered on a point greatly inferior to any of the more northerly races. Their expansion necessarily means that the general IQ of mankind will sink, and the ability to cope with the increasing biospheric problems will diminish. The logical conclusion is clear, despite Rosling’s love of the Bible.
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:43 pm
Douchy, Rosling omitted IQ in his stats, because he did not want to embarrass Americans. They were his best customers. Hopium junkies.
Whites would score higher in overall IQ, if you just left out all the white, mouth breathing, Trump voters…..and clog.
Maybe you and clog can hook up, become study buddies and hope to do better next time?
Cloggie on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 6:43 pm
Rosling is a Swedish leftist (but I repeat myself). He is Davos square two. IQ is a dirty word for him. For him the North exists to wipe the *** of the South.
Davy on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 7:04 pm
The underlying principal of life is not epistemology. Epistemology is proving to be an evolutionary dead end or an extinction trait of humans. Life is ambivalent to this trait. The underlying principal of life is ecosystem bias. Life principals that are prejudice towards ecosystem development represent life for most of life’s journey here on earth. The balancing found in nature allows for evolution and extinction to comingle as a life frequency. Humans are likely part of this balancing phenomenon currently as an extinction species. Until we base our underlying principles of life on nature’s principles we will never break out of our evolutionary end as an extinction species. Increasing intelligence without wisdom is unbalanced. Imbalances inhibit survival. Survival depends first on wisdom to guide intelligence. Intelligence and wisdom are on different levels. One is guided by the other. Intelligence cannot be ahead of wisdom or intelligence breaks down. The fact that wisdom involves saying no means less intelligence points to better survival. Where we have failed is not understanding the wisdom to say no.
Apneaman on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:01 pm
Why Humanity Destroyed Itself
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yk3QsGzAjKI
Midnight Oil on Wed, 8th Feb 2017 8:54 pm
If it does reach 11 billion it won’t be a place anyone would want to be on…as a matter of fact…probably the majority here now feel that way!