We would need 1.7 Earths to make our consumption sustainable

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on May 4, 2017
President Trump has acted on his campaign promises to reverse Obama’s environmental policies and proposed a budget that would significantly slash the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding in an effort to take federal responsibility out of environmental regulations. More recently, White House officials have met to discuss whether the United States should leave the Paris climate agreement.
The United States is one of the world’s biggest consumers, and U.S. policies can have global environmental effects. As of 2013, the world’s population would need 1.7 Earths to support its demands on renewable natural resources, according Global Footprint Network, a nonprofit organization that calculates human demands on the planet’s ecosystems.
ECOLOGICAL DEFICIT
ECOLOGICAL RESERVE
Consumption is greater than the
resources available to that population
Consumption is less than the
resources available to that population
No data
6
3
3
12
Global hectares per capita in 2013
The Middle East, with low biocapacity to begin with, is experiencing a deficit.
South America and areas of Africa that are rich with forest land had the highest biocapacity per capita in 2013.
Global Footprint Network measures human consumption relative to what the planet can regenerate with a measure called the ecological footprint. The footprint takes into account how much in biological resources, such as fishing grounds and forest land, are necessary to fulfill the consumption of a country and absorb its waste. This includes imports and excludes exports. The smaller a country’s footprint is, the better.
A country also has a biocapacity — that is, the country’s capacity to renew the resources demanded from its ecosystems. Because this measure is based on technology and land-management practices, biocapacity may change from year to year. The bigger a country’s biocapacity is, the better.
Therefore, a country has an ecological deficit if its ecological footprint is greater than its biocapacity and ecological reserve if its biocapacity is greater.
Of the countries running the highest ecological deficits, the United States has one of the highest biocapacities. This means that even though the country has a lot of resources, its consumption is still highly unsustainable.
Canada
World
U.S.
China
20 global hectares
per capita
Biocapacity
16.2
Ecological reserve
Ecological footprint
10
8.6
8.8
Ecological deficit
Ecological footprint
3.6
2.9
3.8
Biocapacity
1.7
0.9
0
1980
2013
Largest ecological deficits per capita in 2013
Trinidad
and Tobago
Israel
South Korea
U.S.
Netherlands
Switzerland
Oman
Singapore
Belgium
Japan
10 global hectares
per capita
0
1980
2013
Oil and natural gas industries fueled a spike in economic growth in the 2000s in Trinidad and Tobago.
South Korea’s economy relied more heavily on manufacturing starting in the 1980s.
The ecological footprint of the U.S. has been decreasing since 2005.
Oman’s carbon footprint has increased dramatically since 1980 due to oil and natural gas activity.
Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.
Since 2005, however, the United States has been decreasing its ecological footprint. Its fossil fuel use is the largest component of the nation’s ecological footprint. In 2013, the country’s carbon footprint per capita reached its lowest since 1980. This may be the result, in part, of a smaller role that coal plays in the U.S. economy.
Ecological footprints by state in 2010
U.S.
NY
CA
VA
TX
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
10
9
global hectares per capita
Within the United States, Virginia has the biggest ecological footprint per capita, nearly twice that of New York.
According to a report from Global Footprint Network, this is partly because of the greater density of New York, which allows for more efficient use of infrastructure, such as public transportation. Virginia also has a larger housing and personal transportation footprint per capita.
Largest ecological reserves per capita in 2013
Central
African Republic
Brazil
Australia
Uruguay
Canada
Paraguay
Mongolia
Finland
Congo
Bolivia
30 global hectares
per capita
20
10
0
1980
2013
Pastureland in Mongolia has deteriorated over time due to droughts and climate change.
Deforestation in South American countries is rapidly depleting these areas of their biocapacity.
Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.
Of the countries with the largest ecological reserves, most have biocapacities that are declining at a sharp rate. In other words, they may run into ecological deficits soon if the trend continues. In some countries, this can be attributed to a combination of rapid population growth and deforestation.
20B global hectares
World
ecological
footprint
The United States makes up 13 percent of the world’s total footprint and has the second-largest deficit in the world, trailing China’s deficit, which is driven by its accelerated growth. While the United States’ total footprint has been decreasing since 2005, it is still twice the size of India’s and far greater than that of other developed countries.
15B
Rest of
the world
10B
India
China
Largest ecological deficits in 2013
5B global hectares
4B
U.S.
U.S.
2B
India
Japan
South Korea
U.K.
Italy
Iran
Mexico
Germany
China
0
1980
2013
1980
2013
Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.
Economic development often means using more resources and increasing carbon emissions. From 2000 to 2013, most countries increased their GDP and ecological footprints at the same time. However, there are 48 countries that managed to develop sustainably: They increased GDP while decreasing their ecological footprints, though most of these countries saw small economic growth.
Decrease in GDP per capita
from 2000 to 2013
Increase in GDP per capita
from 2000 to 2013
0
+100%
+200% change
+200% change
Trinidad and Tobago
Djibouti
Swaziland
+100%
China
These countries grew their economies by a lot, but their ecological footprints increased by a lot as well.
Georgia
Vietnam
Armenia
Algeria
Lithuania
Turkmenistan
Cambodia
Myanmar
Increase in
ecological footprint
per capita
from 2000 to 2013
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Mongolia
Ethiopia
0
Uzbekistan
Niger
Chad
Decrease in
ecological
footprint
per capita
from 2000
to 2013
U.S.
Ireland
Spain
Denmark
48 countries increased their GDP and decreased their ecological footprints from 2000 to 2013.
These countries grew their economies by a lot, but their ecological footprints decreased just a little.
These countries cut their ecological footprints the most, but did not grow their economies much.
Note: GDP per capita is in 2010 U.S. dollars.
For developing countries, an increase in ecological footprint may be necessary to bolster their economies. Footprints per capita in these countries may not be high to begin with, so small changes can cause a comparatively big jump. Sustainable technology may also not be as widely available in developing countries.
For developed countries, the opposite may be true: Because their rate of growth is decreasing and most already have large footprints, fluctuations might not be so obvious.
Though there are many solutions, the fastest way for a country to reduce its ecological footprint, according to Global Footprint Network, is to switch to greener energy sources. Even though the United States has been decreasing its ecological footprint, its consumption rate is still far from completely sustainable.
