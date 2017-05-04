Register

Peak Oil is You


Donate Bitcoins ;-) or Paypal :-)

Donate Bitcoin

Donate Paypal

Page added on May 4, 2017

Bookmark and Share

We would need 1.7 Earths to make our consumption sustainable

We would need 1.7 Earths to make our consumption sustainable thumbnail

President Trump has acted on his campaign promises to reverse Obama’s environmental policies and proposed a budget that would significantly slash the Environmental Protection Agency’s funding in an effort to take federal responsibility out of environmental regulations. More recently, White House officials have met to discuss whether the United States should leave the Paris climate agreement.

[Local programs get the biggest hit in proposed EPA budget]

The United States is one of the world’s biggest consumers, and U.S. policies can have global environmental effects. As of 2013, the world’s population would need 1.7 Earths to support its demands on renewable natural resources, according Global Footprint Network, a nonprofit organization that calculates human demands on the planet’s ecosystems.

ECOLOGICAL DEFICIT

ECOLOGICAL RESERVE

Consumption is greater than the

resources available to that population

Consumption is less than the

resources available to that population

No data

6

3

3

12

Global hectares per capita in 2013

The Middle East, with low biocapacity to begin with, is experiencing a deficit.

South America and areas of Africa that are rich with forest land had the highest biocapacity per capita in 2013.

Global Footprint Network measures human consumption relative to what the planet can regenerate with a measure called the ecological footprint. The footprint takes into account how much in biological resources, such as fishing grounds and forest land, are necessary to fulfill the consumption of a country and absorb its waste. This includes imports and excludes exports. The smaller a country’s footprint is, the better.

A country also has a biocapacity — that is, the country’s capacity to renew the resources demanded from its ecosystems. Because this measure is based on technology and land-management practices, biocapacity may change from year to year. The bigger a country’s biocapacity is, the better.

Therefore, a country has an ecological deficit if its ecological footprint is greater than its biocapacity and ecological reserve if its biocapacity is greater.

[Scientists are looking at these indicators to measure climate change]

How we got here

Of the countries running the highest ecological deficits, the United States has one of the highest biocapacities. This means that even though the country has a lot of resources, its consumption is still highly unsustainable.

Canada

World

U.S.

China

20 global hectares

per capita

Biocapacity

16.2

Ecological reserve

Ecological footprint

10

8.6

8.8

Ecological deficit

Ecological footprint

3.6

2.9

3.8

Biocapacity

1.7

0.9

0

1980

2013

Largest ecological deficits per capita in 2013

Trinidad

and Tobago

Israel

South Korea

U.S.

Netherlands

Switzerland

Oman

Singapore

Belgium

Japan

10 global hectares

per capita

0

1980

2013

Oil and natural gas industries fueled a spike in economic growth in the 2000s in Trinidad and Tobago.

South Korea’s economy relied more heavily on manufacturing starting in the 1980s.

The ecological footprint of the U.S. has been decreasing since 2005.

Oman’s carbon footprint has increased dramatically since 1980 due to oil and natural gas activity.

Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.

Since 2005, however, the United States has been decreasing its ecological footprint. Its fossil fuel use is the largest component of the nation’s ecological footprint. In 2013, the country’s carbon footprint per capita reached its lowest since 1980. This may be the result, in part, of a smaller role that coal plays in the U.S. economy.

Ecological footprints by state in 2010

U.S.

NY

CA

VA

TX

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

10

9

global hectares per capita

Within the United States, Virginia has the biggest ecological footprint per capita, nearly twice that of New York.

According to a report from Global Footprint Network, this is partly because of the greater density of New York, which allows for more efficient use of infrastructure, such as public transportation. Virginia also has a larger housing and personal transportation footprint per capita.

Largest ecological reserves per capita in 2013

Central

African Republic

Brazil

Australia

Uruguay

Canada

Paraguay

Mongolia

Finland

Congo

Bolivia

30 global hectares

per capita

20

10

0

1980

2013

Pastureland in Mongolia has deteriorated over time due to droughts and climate change.

Deforestation in South American countries is rapidly depleting these areas of their biocapacity.

Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.

Of the countries with the largest ecological reserves, most have biocapacities that are declining at a sharp rate. In other words, they may run into ecological deficits soon if the trend continues. In some countries, this can be attributed to a combination of rapid population growth and deforestation.

20B global hectares

World

ecological

footprint

The United States makes up 13 percent of the world’s total footprint and has the second-largest deficit in the world, trailing China’s deficit, which is driven by its accelerated growth. While the United States’  total footprint has been decreasing since 2005, it is still twice the size of India’s and far greater than that of other developed countries.

15B

Rest of

the world

10B

India

China

Largest ecological deficits in 2013

5B global hectares

4B

U.S.

U.S.

2B

India

Japan

South Korea

U.K.

Italy

Iran

Mexico

Germany

China

0

1980

2013

1980

2013

Note: Only countries with a population of more than 1 million and data for more than one year are included.

Which countries are developing sustainably?

Economic development often means using more resources and increasing carbon emissions. From 2000 to 2013, most countries increased their GDP and ecological footprints at the same time. However, there are 48 countries that managed to develop sustainably: They increased GDP while decreasing their ecological footprints, though most of these countries saw small economic growth.

Decrease in GDP per capita

from 2000 to 2013

Increase in GDP per capita

from 2000 to 2013

0

+100%

+200% change

+200% change

Trinidad and Tobago

Djibouti

Swaziland

+100%

China

These countries grew their economies by a lot, but their ecological footprints increased by a lot as well.

Georgia

Vietnam

Armenia

Algeria

Lithuania

Turkmenistan

Cambodia

Myanmar

Increase in

ecological footprint

per capita

from 2000 to 2013

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Mongolia

Ethiopia

0

Uzbekistan

Niger

Chad

Decrease in

ecological

footprint

per capita

from 2000

to 2013

U.S.

Ireland

Spain

Denmark

48 countries increased their GDP and decreased their ecological footprints from 2000 to 2013.

These countries grew their economies by a lot, but their ecological footprints decreased just a little.

These countries cut their ecological footprints the most, but did not grow their economies much.

Note: GDP per capita is in 2010 U.S. dollars.

For developing countries, an increase in ecological footprint may be necessary to bolster their economies. Footprints per capita in these countries may not be high to begin with, so small changes can cause a comparatively big jump. Sustainable technology may also not be as widely available in developing countries.

For developed countries, the opposite may be true: Because their rate of growth is decreasing and most already have large footprints, fluctuations might not be so obvious.

Though there are many solutions, the fastest way for a country to reduce its ecological footprint, according to Global Footprint Network, is to switch to greener energy sources. Even though the United States has been decreasing its ecological footprint, its consumption rate is still far from completely sustainable.

WashPost



3 Comments on "We would need 1.7 Earths to make our consumption sustainable"

  1. bobinget on Thu, 4th May 2017 1:11 pm 

    I looked. The Sun seems to be operating normally.

  2. Hawkcreek on Thu, 4th May 2017 1:20 pm 

    Since we seem to waste about half or more of what we produce, we must be doing fine.
    Most of the article, and all of the graphs were too expanded for me to see, so ignore my comment if the article showed something important.

  3. bobinget on Thu, 4th May 2017 1:28 pm 

    I looked. The Sun seems to be operating normally.

    Republican “Make America Sick Again” bill just past the House.

    Headline reads; “A Boost for President Trump”


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *