Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on February 10, 2017
An explosion occurred at the Flamanville nuclear plant in Normandy on Thursday morning, newspaper France Ouest reports.
State-owned Eléctricité de France (EDF) said in a statement that a fire in a machine room caused the explosion in a “non-nuclear” part of the power station and added that there were no casualties and no environmental or safety concerns.
The incident happened at around 10 a.m. local time in the engine room of the nuclear plant that is in the English channel.
“It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident” because the explosion occurred “outside the nuclear zone. At 12:10 pm, the fire was contained in the engine room.” Olivier Marmion, director of the Chief Constable’s office told Ouest France.
The activity of reactor 1 was shut down, according to procedure and EDF installed a safety perimeter around it.
“Five people were slightly intoxicated but they are not injured,” Marmion added, saying that security and emergency services were at the scene.
EDF is in charge of managing the Flamanville nuclear plant. It is also the company in charge of building the £18 billion Hinkley Point C plant in the UK.
10 Comments on "There’s been an explosion at a major nuclear plant in the English channel"
makati1 on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 6:32 pm
“Five people were slightly intoxicated but they are not injured,”
Intoxicated? I thought this was a nuclear plant, not an alcohol distillery. lol
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 7:35 pm
WTF is the point? No radiation, no humans melting to death, cmon. I hate it when they get me all worked up like that. Fucking cock tease.
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 7:52 pm
My new hero. I believe the American people, and their children, truly deserve the vision this patriot is offering.
Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas) introduced the Wasteful EPA Programs Elimination Act on Thursday, saying it would save $7.5 billion annually. That would leave the agency with a budget of less than $1 billion.
Major EPA climate change programs would be eliminated under the measure.
The legislation would also close all of the EPA’s regional offices, halt new regulations on ground-level ozone pollution and require the agency to lease unused property.
“As a fiscal conservative, I believe Washington should be a good steward of taxpayers’ dollars,” Johnson said in a statement.”
http://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/318931-gop-bill-would-gut-epa
penury on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 8:13 pm
Never happen. If all the useless gov agencies get defunded, what will we do with all the unemployed?
dave thompson on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 8:54 pm
“Flamanville” nuclear plant explosion? I thought this was a joke put out by the Onion. EPA regulation? Apneaman, now listen up all those pesky regulations do in the first place, is make an attempt at keeping us from having FLAMANVILLE type situations. We all know that clean water and air is for the rich folks. No money? To bad!
makati1 on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 10:43 pm
You are right, Penury. The US federal Government employs about 4,185,000 people in 2017. That does not count government contractors and suppliers, grants for research (employs a lot of otherwise useless people doing research on how subjects like kissing or farts affects our lives.) etc. Government waste by at least 90%.
makati1 on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 10:50 pm
BTW: State and Local Government Employment and Payroll Data: March 2015 more information
2015 Annual Survey of Public Employment & Payroll:
https://factfinder.census.gov/faces/tableservices/jsf/pages/productview.xhtml?src=bkmk
Total – All State & Local Government Employment Functions = ~ 16,279,298 people.
Add that to the federal number and you get over 20,000,000 government drones sucking at the tax teat.
What are they ever going to do when that pink slip comes as taxes shrink? And even worse! None of their retirement plans are solvent! LMAO
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Feb 2017 11:26 pm
mak, worlds #1 employer?
“…the US Department of Defense with a cool 3.2 million-strong workforce.”
http://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-17429786
If I remember correctly about a half million work outside the US. Big pig on the diesel and gasoline that M in the MIC is. Everything and any non club members will be sacrificed to keep that machine going. No matter what else happens there will be military’s for as long as there is energy. It’s the last thing to go.
makati1 on Sat, 11th Feb 2017 12:19 am
Ap, sorry to say, you are probably correct. It takes a lot to keep 800 bases open and patrol the world. I wonder just how much longer that can happen? Not to long, I hope. I understand that Rome dissolved when they could not pay their military and it turned on them. We should be so lucky.
We really do live in exciting times. Not only is our very planet turning on us ecologically, but chaos seems to be spreading at an almost exponential pace like a virus. The question is: do we go out with a whimper or a bang? Time will tell.
Davy on Sat, 11th Feb 2017 1:50 am
One common denominator in the bellow referenced articles on ZH is destructive change in global governance. This is a turbulent time with a vacuum of leadership because the old order is threatening to dissolve without a known quantity to replace it. Are these dangerous times or a time of renewal? From what we know here at PO it is just more to add to our list of breakdowns in modern civilization. If this change to global governance was change with an underlying healthy world this might be an optimistic time. It seems more a prelude to a dark time. Yet, the status quo battles on with amazing regularity but increasingly in the surreal.
http://www.zerohedge.com
“From New World Order To Hazy Global Disorder”
“It is a new global disorder but in this chaos, a return to a multipolar world and the end of «sole U.S. superpower» status may be a blessing in the long run. In the short run, however, the chaos will confuse every foreign ministry and international organization bureaucracy on every continent.”
“Martin Armstrong: “EU in Disintegration Mode”
“The EU constantly repeated motto of a federalized Europe will less the risk of war but nobody else takes this seriously outside of Brussels. The “European Project” is creating the resentment that fuels war. With this policy in place, the Community has refused to listen to anyone but themselves. This has led to small issues festering and creating resentment which grows into a huge problem and Brexit that has spun Frexit and all the rest.”
“From New World Order To Hazy Global Disorder”
“The Donald Trump administration and the Brexit severance of ties between the United Kingdom and the European Union have, in a matter of a little over a half year, changed the world from a post-Cold War «new world order» based on American supremacy to a global «disorder» of altered alliances on a multipolar geo-political chessboard…Every international relations textbook and playbook can be thrown away with the advent of the new global disorder.”
“The Reason The Elite Hate Trump So Much: He Is Opposed To The One World Agenda Of The Globalists”
“The truth, of course, is that it runs much deeper than that. Ultimately, the elite hate Trump because he is opposed to their demonic one world agenda. Many among the elite are referred to as “globalists” because their eventual goal is to unite the whole world under a single planetary system… So they get really angry when Donald Trump talks of “building a wall” or establishing a travel ban from certain countries because they eventually want a world without any borders at all. And they get really angry when Donald Trump says that he wants to pull the United States out of international trade deals, because the elite were using those international trade deals to slowly integrate all nations into a single one world economy. And they really don’t like when Donald Trump criticizes Islam, because Islam is going to be a key component of the one world religion that they plan to establish.”
“Economists: Le Pen Victory Would Lead To “Massive Sovereign Default”, Global Financial Chaos”
“As per her recently released manifesto, Le Pen has promised to unilaterally take France out of the Euro within six months, sparking concerns over what might happen then. The answer comes from the National Front itself, which overnight revealed its plans to the FT, suggesting that €1.7 trillion of French public debt would be redenominated into francs if the far-right National Front party gets into power.”