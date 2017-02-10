There’s been an explosion at a major nuclear plant in the English channel

An explosion occurred at the Flamanville nuclear plant in Normandy on Thursday morning, newspaper France Ouest reports.

State-owned Eléctricité de France (EDF) said in a statement that a fire in a machine room caused the explosion in a “non-nuclear” part of the power station and added that there were no casualties and no environmental or safety concerns.

The incident happened at around 10 a.m. local time in the engine room of the nuclear plant that is in the English channel.

“It is a significant technical event but it is not a nuclear accident” because the explosion occurred “outside the nuclear zone. At 12:10 pm, the fire was contained in the engine room.” Olivier Marmion, director of the Chief Constable’s office told Ouest France.

The activity of reactor 1 was shut down, according to procedure and EDF installed a safety perimeter around it.

“Five people were slightly intoxicated but they are not injured,” Marmion added, saying that security and emergency services were at the scene.

EDF is in charge of managing the Flamanville nuclear plant. It is also the company in charge of building the £18 billion Hinkley Point C plant in the UK.

Business Insider