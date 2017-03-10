The Refugee Crisis Is a Sign of a Planet in Trouble

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
The plight of immigrant families in the United States facing threat of deportation has provoked a massive compassionate response, with cities, churches, and colleges offering sanctuary and legal assistance to those under threat. It is an inspiring expression of our human response to others in need that evokes hope for the human future. At the same time, we need to take a deeper look at the source of the growing refugee crisis.
There is nothing new or exceptional about human migration. The earliest humans ventured out from Africa to populate the Earth. Jews migrated out of Egypt to escape oppression. The Irish migrated to the United States to escape the potato famine. Migrants in our time range from university graduates looking for career advancement in wealthy global corporations to those fleeing for their lives from armed conflicts in the Middle East or drug wars in Mexico and Central America. It is a complex and confusing picture.
There is one piece that stands out: A growing number of desperate people are fleeing violence and starvation.
I recall an apocryphal story of a man standing beside a river. Suddenly he notices a baby struggling in the downstream current. He immediately jumps into the river to rescue it. No sooner has he deposited the baby on the shore, than he sees another. The babies come faster and faster. He is so busy rescuing them that he fails to look upstream to see who is throwing them in.
According to a 2015 UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) report, 65.3 million people were forcibly displaced by conflict or persecution in 2015, the most since the aftermath of World War II. It is the highest percentage of the total world population since UNHCR began collecting data on displaced persons in 1951.
Of those currently displaced outside their countries of origin, Syrians make up the largest number, at 4.9 million. According to observers, this results from a combination of war funded by foreign governments and drought brought on by human-induced climate change. The relative importance of conflict and drought is unknown, because there is no official international category for environmental refugees.
The world community will be facing an ever-increasing stream of refugees.
Without a category for environmental refugees, we have no official estimate of their numbers, but leading scientists tell us the numbers are large and expected to grow rapidly in coming years. Senior military officers warn that food and water scarcity and extreme weather are accelerating instability in the Middle East and Africa and “could lead to a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.” Major General Munir Muniruzzaman, former military advisor to the president of Bangladesh and now chair of the Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change, notes that a one-meter sea level rise would flood 20 percent of his country and displace more than 30 million people.
Already, the warming of coastal waters due to accelerating climate change is driving a massive die-off of the world’s coral reefs, a major source of the world’s food supply. The World Wildlife Federation estimates the die-off threatens the livelihoods of a billion people who depend on fish for food and income. These same reefs protect coastal areas from storms and flooding. Their loss will add to the devastation of sea level rise.
All of these trends point to the tragic reality that the world community will be facing an ever-increasing stream of refugees that we must look upstream to resolve.
This all relates back to another ominous statistic. As a species, humans consume at a rate of 1.6 Earths. Yet we have only one Earth. As we poison our water supplies and render our lands infertile, ever larger areas of Earth’s surface become uninhabitable. And as people compete for the remaining resources, the social fabric disintegrates, and people turn against one another in violence.
The basic rules of nature present us with an epic species choice. We can learn to heal our Earth and shift the structures of society to assure that Earth remains healthy and everyone has access to a decent livelihood. Or we can watch the intensifying competition for Earth’s shrinking habitable spaces play out in a paroxysm of violence and suffering.
onlooker on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 7:38 am
https://robertscribbler.com/2017/03/09/new-research-shows-global-warming-could-turn-tropics-into-a-sweltering-dead-zone/#comments
Half of Human Population Lives and Farms in the Tropics
Sooo, you think migrants are a problem now…just wait a bit!
Midnight Oil on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 8:29 am
The Human Hoard continues its unrelentless march as it fills the petri dish, known as planet Earth.
Surprised Trump has not authorized land mines along the border with manchine gunners…
BTW, this is a sign of the decline of oil returns to the economy. New arrivals are not providing and adequate return any long in their role to economic growth.
Had an article written by a bright person a decade or so ago that stated such…must have placed it somewhere. Funny how things come to pass, in a blink of an eye.
More to come regarding Peak energy and Climate Change. Of course, the establishment will pronounce slogans making us great again. Pee brains will lapp it all up. Easier to deal with because someone else is in charge.
In fact, no one is in charge any longer.
onlooker on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 8:37 am
In fact, no one is in charge any longer.—Which is the same as saying nothing much we can do about all this now except accept that Nature will take its course
Sojuboy on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:02 am
Millions of people are going to die. People better get use to this.
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:03 am
I’m just so grateful for Europe. Grateful it’s within easy walking distance of MENA and sub Saharan Africa.
Major evolutionary forces are in play and they do not recognise the imaginary border’s of the talking monkey people.
The humans migrated to every continent, except Antarctic, by foot and small water craft a long time ago.
John D on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:07 am
The author refers to these people as environmental refugees. I believe a more accurate characterization is overpopulation refugees.
cottager on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:22 am
This is not simple overpopulation, it has reasons. Great Egyptian nation with +100mill wouldn’t be great with, say, 3 mill of people. Same with Syria, 25 million or something is ok/more or less great, when neighbor Iran has 80 million or something. Looks it is folk policy, guys, every country aims to increase number of inhabitants, then after certain years of breading going to kill certain part of neighbor nation to access more breeding fields, and the show is going on, and on…
Hubert on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:32 am
Most of the population growth is taking place in Africa. Not a good sign.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eVFz9VxqSYE
Sissyfuss on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:39 am
A living Earth economy. Now that’s an oxymoron!
penury on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 9:49 am
I suppose that over population is one factor, however if we just quit bombing countries and attempting to destroy any government which does not bow to the empire or thru economic policies which destroy currencies relative to the dollar and instead of trillions for war spent billions to care for people things might be a little different. But with resource decline, overpopulation and AGW I believe the game is over for humans, just how long the descent takes will be the key.
Boat on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:46 am
Clog,
I challenge you like I have mak to put a date on this American demise.Soon is not a date lol. Any demise works for me. Economic, asteroid, war, climate change, political break aways by states. Let’s put you on the clock. My clock says the US will be fine another 10 years. More golden great years.
Boat on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:51 am
Clog,
Sorry about the hate you receive for being hateful. We humans should learn to tone it down once you get past insults and name calling. War is not good for the enviornment.
Cloud9 on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:54 am
I think it was Stalin who said the death of one man is a tragedy. The death of a million men is a statistic. Compassion is manageable if you have to deal with issues in a one on one manner. Dealing with hundreds of thousands of desperate people is another. The Middle East and Africa are in over shoot. Self-preservation is a natural instinct. They will come by the thousands and then by the tens of thousands. Instincts will awaken in Europe as well and in time the invasion will be resisted.
If you want to see a refugee problem in the West, then turn out the lights.
Cloggie on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 11:56 am
Boat, I have said before that I expect Trump to be the last president of the US in its present shape. If he serves two terms that would mean 2025. Exactly in line with what that other patriot Buchanan has said a long time ago:
https://www.amazon.com/Suicide-Superpower-Will-America-Survive-ebook/dp/B004YD36HS/ref=sr_1_3
Or go to youtube and search for Paul Craig Roberts and US third world country by 2024.
No need to rely on “nazis” like me.
Boat on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 1:39 pm
Clog,
I haven’t watched those types of videos, fox news, msnbc etc for many years. In my view it’s all just a waste of time. Btw, the US added 8 more drilling rigs. Real news.
Apneaman on Fri, 10th Mar 2017 1:54 pm
Boat, still need a single spectacular Hollywood “event” to be convinced of collapse eh? I have told you many times that collapse is a process not an event. It is made up of many events though like 9/11, the dot com crash, 2008 when the whole thing almost went down and hundreds of examples of rot – which I have shown you. Demanding unreasonable amounts of evidence is a typical denial strategy.
‘A Tragedy’: Hundreds of Thousands of California Residents Exposed to Contaminated Water
Nearly 1 million people don’t have access to safe, reliable drinking water according to new data from California’s State Water Resources Control Board
http://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/A-Tragedy-Hundreds-of-Thousands-of-California-Residents-Exposed-to-Contaminated-Water-415136393.html
Boat, 4 years ago the ASCE gave the US infrastructure a D+. So what has happened in that 4 years? Fuck all, in spite of spending hundreds of billions it’s still falling apart.
The Red Queen writ large.
America’s infrastructure still rates no better than D+, engineering experts say
The American Society of Civil Engineers’ report shows little improvement in four years in the state of roads, bridges, dams, schools and other essential structures
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/09/america-infrastructure-rating-problems-engineers-report?CMP=share_btn_fb
http://www.infrastructurereportcard.org/
Yabut the stock market N stuff….
Only when peoples heads start spontaneously exploding and parasitic creatures burst through their chests will Boat, maybe, possibly concede that something is not quite right, but until such events happen “everything is awesome.” Oh and the moon has to crash into the earth too.
Boat you should write a Hopey book and go on a inspirational speaking tour. You could join Tony Robbins, Oprah and Ray Kurzweil a one of the lords of American Hopium.
Stay frosty Boater.