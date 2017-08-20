Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on August 20, 2017
Free plastic trash! Literally 1 ton for each living human being on this planet!
20 Comments on "The Plastic Garbage Now Equals the World’s Population in terms of Tons"
onlooker on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 8:48 pm
Another grim indicator of how utterly harmful to the planet and unsustainable our population numbers and impact has become
Makati1 on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 9:23 pm
Hmm… Again. Who is the most guilty of waste? Give up? AMERICA! The sooner it collapse’ into the 3rd world, and is unable to waste or terrorize the rest of the world, the better. Tomorrow?
https://sites.google.com/site/iilyear4/top-10-countries-that-produce-the-most-waste 2008 (US is Number One!)
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2015/08/which-countries-produce-the-most-waste/ 2012 (US is still Number One in total trash)
The US should be called “Trashland” It certainly has plenty of two legged trash. The 1%.
onlooker on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 9:40 pm
https://www.pri.org/stories/2016-01-13/5-countries-dump-more-plastic-oceans-rest-world-combined–
In a recent report, Ocean Conservancy claims that China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are spewing out as much as 60 percent of the plastic waste that enters the world’s seas.
Shortend on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 10:07 pm
Cool, my (our) forever legacy we humans are leaving in solid form, Greenhouse gas in atmosphere, and radioactive spent fuel rods in liquid. Homo Consumptionians and proud of it!
Makati1 on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 11:14 pm
Hmmm. “That enters the world’s seas”? Not TOTAL trash production? And who funds “Ocean Conservancy”? Interesting that the countries mentioned are all on the US ‘enemies’ list today.
Address will give a clue as to its purpose: 1300 19th Street, NW, 8th Floor, Washington, DC 20036
“contributors”: Johnson & Johnson, Schering Plough, Burger King, Capital One, Mazda, Unilever, Whirlpool, etc. A long list of multinational corporations who also generate much/most of the trash in the world. Hypocrisy at its best. As usual, for an American organization.
It is funny that I see the rivers leading onto the sea here, from Manila, and I see little trash floating. Maybe it is all of those wealthy Filipinos in their yachts that are trashing the oceans? (Sarcasm of course.)
BTW: I got a ‘404 Page not found’ when I tried to access the ref’ed article. Maybe they “trashed” the article? LOL
MASTERMIND on Sun, 20th Aug 2017 11:45 pm
Makati1
If you really want to talk about trash.You post articles all the time from zerohedge and the burning platform. Do you really believe those are sites that civilized intellectuals spend their time reading? You are so deluded you are like a serial arsonists who accuses others of starting fires.Your ignorance is amazing. And I got news for you fish eyes. Your moral crusade against America is simply self serving. It makes you feel like you are a good person. But I guess that is what decades of involuntary celibacy has done to you.
5 of th on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 12:08 am
Hmm. and those articles originate from many sites. Muddymind. Or didn’t you happen to notice that fact? Nor do I read all of the articles there or even here. I check out the source of new writers or sites before I assign a truth value to them. Then I read what they have to say and compare that to my own experience and education before making a judgement. Do you?
As for my view point and comments on the world and especially the Fascist Police States of Amerika, I have come to them thru living in this world for 70+ years, 60 odd of them in the FSA. Can you clam the same? Or are you some snowflake trying to pay off his huge school/drinking binge debt? Or living in Mom’s basement?
Might I add that your arrogance is amazing, but typical for a stupid, brainwashed American. BY the way, you are a newbie here or you would know that I am the father of four, the grandfather of 12, and was married for 28 years. What can you claim in that area? Or are you not of legal age yet?
If you do not like my comments, ignore them. I don’t care. Obviously they hit a nerve and you cannot help yourself. Must be terrible to be trapped in a dying country and seeing your future turning into chaos and ruin. I left there almost 10 years ago and now live a totally free life here in the Ps. Totally free. Something an American can never be in the tax land called America.
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 12:10 am
I keep hitting the name line in the sign-in block. Gotta watch that.
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 12:13 am
BTW: Muddymind, your drop to name calling puts you in the kindergarten class with a few others here who have no honest rebuttals, just putdowns and name calling. Real sign of intelligence. NOT!
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 12:20 am
Seems then Amerikan Navy captains cannot stay sober long enough to avoid hitting those huge oil tankers.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-20/uss-john-mccain-collides-merchant-ship-near-straits-malacca
To bad it didn’t sink. Also too bad, McCain wasn’t one of the dead. Oh well, better luck next time. LOL
MASTERMIND on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 12:48 am
Makati1
I am glad you left America and you can take your twin brother the Asian carp back home with you. LOL
GregT on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 1:00 am
“Seems then Amerikan Navy captains cannot stay sober long enough to avoid hitting those huge oil tankers.”
Hmmm, I thought those tankers had radar?
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 1:25 am
Muddymind, I’m glad I left America too. You cannot imagine how glad. I am among the millions who are doing so because they see the future America and don’t want to be there. There are hundreds of thousands of Americans living in the Ps, building a new life and, in some cases, businesses and families. There is still freedom here. Taxes are low. The people are friendly, educated and ambitious. The climate is good and the prices are low. What more can you want? LOL
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 1:30 am
GregT, would you give right-of-way to a 16 wheeler if he was crossing your path? I would. The Navy ship was in the wrong by maritime rules and should have avoided the tanker no matter if it had radar or not. Do you know the turning time of a tanker VS a navy ship? The big boy might need 10 minutes to turn away VS the navy ship a minute or less. It’s called physics.
The navy captain should be hung from the yardarm. Or just pushed over board in shark waters. The results of the investigation will never make the news.
deadlykillerbeaz on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 4:05 am
Want to reduce plastic trash?
Stop making plastic for food packaging.
Just way too much packaging plastic in the chain. Packaging water in small plastic containers by the millions to throw them away is obscene. Please recycle.
Besides, the solar eclipse will receive all of the attention today. It is all going on up in Space today.
There will be plenty of trash generated at the places where the observation areas are.
Plenty of trash is good for business. Who cares if it destroys the earth?
Go Speed Racer on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 5:19 am
If every American would have a weekly garbage fire
in their backyard, there wouldn’t be
any plastic waste going into the ocean,
and no plastic into landfills either.
Davy on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 5:51 am
Makat, I know you hypocritically live in the financial district with the rich westerners as you talk like you are out with the real Filipinos. You bash the rich and the west like a modern day robin hood but you are one. You are never at the fantasy farm which would be the real 3rd world deal. I suggest you put your glasses on because this is the trash floating around your squalid country. Not all the country is squalid but the many slums spread throughout the country are squalid so quit lying to us or is it lying to yourself.
http://tinyurl.com/ycabugez
Davy on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 6:00 am
“BTW: Muddymind, your drop to name calling puts you in the kindergarten class with a few others here who have no honest rebuttals, just putdowns and name calling. Real sign of intelligence. NOT!”
Hypocritical words from a stupid old man. You reap what you sow dumbass. You deserve every bit of it, makat. Since I have been on here you have been the primary instigator of hate and discontent. Your personal vendetta for the US and your bragging about your insignificant new county has been a constant blemish on this board. A board that should be discussing survival risk and personal solutions. You keep talking like the construction on the farm is almost done and you are moving. WTF, are you building a mansion. You are always talking how hard working your Filipino people are but this fantasy farmstead is talking years to complete. I thought it was just a simple construction. Please get it done and be gone.
Davy on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 6:29 am
“Historic Eclipse Will Test America’s Grid as Solar Waxes, Wanes”
http://tinyurl.com/yaz9rzuv
“In a few hours, the first total eclipse of its kind in 99 years will plunge broad swaths of the U.S. into darkness, sending solar supplies sliding and testing the resilience of the power grid for the first time since the rapid rise of renewable energy. Grid operators, utilities and electricity generators are bracing for more than 12,000 megawatts of solar power to start falling offline as the moon blocks out the sun across a 70-mile-wide (113-kilometer) corridor stretching from Oregon to South Carolina.”
Makati1 on Mon, 21st Aug 2017 6:45 am
Davy, you “know’ shit. I could live in the US for all you ‘know’. You only ‘know’ what I have posted here as, maybe, fact. You ASSUME too much. And so what if I do live there. It amazes me that you waste so much time on here when you have a family and a farm to run. Time to research the people you despise because they tell you things you don’t want to hear. I don’t believe you have either family or farm. And that is a ‘fact’.
I don’t hate anyone who is struggling to survive in America. I hate what America has become. I hate those who support that fascist government. And, yes, I hate the 1% who are bleeding it dry. And, I will continue to point out its failures as long as there is an internet.
As for the farm, perhaps you didn’t realize that the Ps has internet most everywhere, including at the farm? Also TV, cell phones, etc. I will be on here as long as the internet lasts. Not much longer, I think. My family is independent so there is no time requirements there. I don’t have crops that require daily care or animals that need more than feeding and some grooming. I’m not farming to make money, just enough to be independent. Something you will never be. You are a slave to TPTB.
Slums? What do you call the many new “Hoovervilles” (Trumptowns?) popping up all over the US? Do you want me to list them? How about the 45+ MILLION Americans on Food Stamps? The many MILLIONS getting welfare? The MILLIONS of medicaid recipients? When those government bennies disappear, and they will, the US will look like Bangladesh with riots. Just because you do not see them in your neighborhood, yet, does not mean they do not exist.
Look in the mirror, Davy. Your denial of the coming fall of the US is only hurting you. Americans pointing a dirty, bloody finger at others is pure hypocrisy.
