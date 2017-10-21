Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Page added on October 21, 2017
Overpopulation has been debated since British economist Thomas Malthus famously warned in 1798 that humans could reproduce far faster than they could increase their food supply.
But since Malthus’s time, world population has grown from 800 million to 7.5 billion today. Yet worries about overpopulation are back. In part that’s because lots more people are on the way, complicating efforts to deal with problems like climate change and water scarcity.
The UN forecasts that in the near future the world will add about 83 million people annually. By 2100, world population will grow to 11.2 billion.
On this edition of Global Journalist: a look at the growth of human population and the debate about its risks.
Joining the program:
6 Comments on "The overpopulation debate"
Sissyfuss on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 10:27 am
Overpopulation is not a debate. It is a matter of fact.
onlooker on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 11:01 am
Yep, overpopulation is a root cause of many of our limits to growth problems
Kenz300 on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 11:38 am
Endless population growth is not sustainable. If you can not provide for yourself you can not provide for a child.
Apneaman on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 1:27 pm
OP is self solving. The ground work has already been laid. The inertia is going to be a real bitch.
Climate Change & Anthropocene Extinction 24: Insects Germany declined 76% in just 27 years(!)
http://www.bitsofscience.org/anthropocene-extinction-insects-germany-decline-7553/
Climate Change & Anthropocene Extinction 25: Congo rainforest shows drying trend – and degradation
http://www.bitsofscience.org/climate-change-congo-forest-degradation-drying-trend-7560/
Apneaman on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 2:18 pm
World pollution kills more people annually than wars, disasters, hunger
“Environmental pollution — from filthy air to contaminated water — is killing more people every year than all war and violence in the world. More than smoking, hunger or natural disasters. More than AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria combined.
Key points:
One out of every six premature deaths in 2015, about 9 million, was due to toxic exposure
The financial cost of pollution-related death, sickness and welfare is $5.9 trillion annually
The worst affected countries are in Asia and Africa, with India topping the list
One out of every six premature deaths in the world in 2015 — about 9 million — could be attributed to disease from toxic exposure, according to a major study released on Thursday in The Lancet medical journal.”
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-10-20/world-pollution-deadlier-than-wars-disasters-hunger/9069776
"Lucifer" on Sat, 21st Oct 2017 2:20 pm
Don’t worry the population will not even reach 10 billion.