TEPCO Admits Fukushima Radiation Levels Reach Record Highs As Hole In Reactor Discovered

With just 3 years left until the 2020 Olympics, Japan is likely desperate to reassure the world’s athletes that all is well, but an admission from TEPCO – the Fukushima nuclear plant operator – that they discovered a hole at least one square meter in size beneath the reactor’s pressure vessel, and lethal record-high radiation levels have been detected, will not likely reassure anyone.
Radiation levels of up to 530 Sieverts per hour were detected inside an inactive Reactor 2 at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex damaged during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami catastrophe, Japanese media reported on Thursday citing the plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO). A dose of about 8 Sieverts is considered incurable and fatal.
As RT reports, a hole of no less than one square meter in size has also been discovered beneath the reactor’s pressure vessel, TEPCO said. According to researchers, the apparent opening in the metal grating of one of three reactors that had melted down in 2011, is believed to be have been caused by melted nuclear fuel that fell through the vessel.
The iron scaffolding has a melting point of 1500 degrees, TEPCO said, explaining that there is a possibility the fuel debris has fallen onto it and burnt the hole. Such fuel debris have been discovered on equipment at the bottom of the pressure vessel just above the hole, it added.
The latest findings were released after a recent camera probe inside the reactor, TEPCO said. Using a remote-controlled camera fitted on a long pipe, scientists managed to get images of hard-to-reach places where residual nuclear material remained. The substance there is so toxic that even specially-made robots designed to probe the underwater depths beneath the power plant have previously crumbled and shut down.
However, TEPCO still plans to launch further more detailed assessments at the damaged nuclear facility with the help of self-propelled robots.
TEPCO confirmed a black lump in the space beneath the pressure vessel. There is a possibility of nuclear fuel melting down (fuel debris). If it is fuel debris, it will be the first time that fuel melted down will be taken after the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident.
curlyq3 on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 1:00 pm
This is just another example of poor journalism. This article is best described as “Lost in Translation”. See link below for detailed explanation.
http://www.fukuleaks.org/web/
curlyq3
penury on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 1:31 pm
One day the truth will be known about the real damage done by Fukushima, one day preferably when those currently in power are long dead, and maybe some humans will still exist who will be able to read and find out the lies told to the people. One day it will happen.
shortonoil on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 1:59 pm
What ever happened to all that electricity that was going to be too cheap to meter? Did some nuclear genius drop a decimal point?
Kenz300 on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 2:09 pm
It is time to stop building any more of these Nuclear death machines and begin shutting down and clean up the ones that already exist. It was a bad experiment that will cause long lasting harm for the environment and huge costs for society.
Japan needs to clean up the mess before the next big earth quake and tsunami.
joe on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 2:13 pm
I remember that at one point they were considering evacuation of Northern Japan. Can you imagine if they had done it? The government of Japan indeed the developed world would be chaos now. As with Chernoble and 3 Mile Island they minimise the truth for as long as they can. When a coal power plant has an accident, the impact does not last thousands of years. They have to lie. Nuclear is so dangerous that telling the truth would end the industry.
onlooker on Sun, 5th Feb 2017 3:00 pm
Fukushima , the disaster that will keep on giving and giving for thousands of years. Emblematic of our hubris and failure to apply the precautionary principle in our societies