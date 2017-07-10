Sixth mass extinction already under way

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
A “biological annihilation” of wildlife in recent decades means a sixth mass extinction in Earth’s history is under way and is more severe than previously feared, according to research.
Scientists analysed both common and rare species and found billions of regional or local populations have been lost. They blame human overpopulation and overconsumption for the crisis and warn that it threatens the survival of human civilisation, with just a short window of time in which to act.
The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, eschews the normally sober tone of scientific papers and calls the massive loss of wildlife a “biological annihilation” that represents a “frightening assault on the foundations of human civilisation”.
Prof Gerardo Ceballos, at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, who led the work, said: “The situation has become so bad it would not be ethical not to use strong language.”
Previous studies have shown species are becoming extinct at a significantly faster rate than for millions of years before, but even so extinctions remain relatively rare giving the impression of a gradual loss of biodiversity. The new work instead takes a broader view, assessing many common species which are losing populations all over the world as their ranges shrink, but remain present elsewhere.
The scientists found that a third of the thousands of species losing populations are not currently considered endangered and that up to 50% of all individual animals have been lost in recent decades. Detailed data is available for land mammals, and almost half of these have lost 80% of their range in the last century. The scientists found billions of populations of mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians have been lost all over the planet, leading them to say a sixth mass extinction has already progressed further than was thought.
The scientists conclude: “The resulting biological annihilation obviously will have serious ecological, economic and social consequences. Humanity will eventually pay a very high price for the decimation of the only assemblage of life that we know of in the universe.”
They say, while action to halt the decline remains possible, the prospects do not look good: “All signs point to ever more powerful assaults on biodiversity in the next two decades, painting a dismal picture of the future of life, including human life.”
Wildlife is dying out due to habitat destruction, overhunting, toxic pollution, invasion by alien species and climate change. But the ultimate cause of all of these factors is “human overpopulation and continued population growth, and overconsumption, especially by the rich”, say the scientists, who include Prof Paul Ehrlich, at Stanford University in the US, whose 1968 book The Population Bomb is a seminal, if controversial, work.
“The serious warning in our paper needs to be heeded because civilisation depends utterly on the plants, animals, and microorganisms of Earth that supply it with essential ecosystem services ranging from crop pollination and protection to supplying food from the sea and maintaining a livable climate,” Ehrlich told the Guardian. Other ecosystem services include clean air and water.
“The time to act is very short,” he said. “It will, sadly, take a long time to humanely begin the population shrinkage required if civilisation is to long survive, but much could be done on the consumption front and with ‘band aids’ – wildlife reserves, diversity protection laws – in the meantime.” Ceballos said an international institution was needed to fund global wildlife conservation.
The research analysed data on 27,500 species of land vertebrates from the IUCN and found the ranges of a third have shrunk in recent decades. Many of these are common species and Ceballos gave an example from close to home: “We used to have swallows nesting every year in my home near Mexico city – but for the last 10 years there are none.”
The researchers also point to the “emblematic” case of the lion: “The lion was historically distributed over most of Africa, southern Europe, and the Middle East, all the way to northwestern India. [Now] the vast majority of lion populations are gone.”
Prof Stuart Pimm, at Duke University in the US and not involved in the new work, said the overall conclusion is correct, but he disagrees that a sixth mass extinction is already under way: “It is something that hasn’t happened yet – we are on the edge of it.”
Pimm also said there were important caveats that result from the broad-brush approach used. “Should we be concerned about the loss of species across large areas – absolutely – but this is a fairly crude way of showing that,” he said. “There are parts of the world where there are massive losses, but equally there are parts of the world where there is remarkable progress. It is pretty harsh on countries like South Africa which is doing a good job of protecting lions.”
Robin Freeman, at the Zoological Society of London, UK, said: “While looking at things on aggregate is interesting, the real interesting nitty gritty comes in the details. What are the drivers that cause the declines in particular areas?”
Freeman was part of the team that produced a 2014 analysis of 3000 species that indicated that 50% of individual animals have been lost since 1970, which tallies with the new work but was based on different IUCN data. He agreed strong language is needed: “We need people to be aware of the catastrophic declines we are seeing. I do think there is a place for that within the [new] paper, although it’s a fine line to draw.”
Citing human overpopulation as the root cause of environmental problems has long been controversial, and Ehrlich’s 1968 statement that hundreds of millions of people would die of starvation in the 1970s did not come to pass, partly due to new high-yielding crops that Ehrlich himself had noted as possible.
Ehrlich has acknowledged “flaws” in The Population Bomb but said it had been successful in its central aim – alerting people to global environmental issues and the the role of human population in them. His message remains blunt today: “Show me a scientist who claims there is no population problem and I’ll show you an idiot.”
End-Ordovician, 443 million years ago
A severe ice age led to sea level falling by 100m, wiping out 60-70% of all species which were prominently ocean dwellers at the time. Then soon after the ice melted leaving the oceans starved of oxygen.
Late Devonian, c 360 million years ago
A messy prolonged climate change event, again hitting life in shallow seas very hard, killing 70% of species including almost all corals.
Permian-Triassic, c 250 million years ago
The big one – more than 95% of species perished, including trilobites and giant insects – strongly linked to massive volcanic eruptions in Siberia that caused a savage episode of global warming.
Triassic-Jurassic, c 200 million years ago
Three-quarters of species were lost, again most likely due to another huge outburst of volcanism. It left the Earth clear for dinosaurs to flourish.
Cretaceous-Tertiary, 65 million years ago
An giant asteroid impact on Mexico, just after large volcanic eruptions in what is now India, saw the end of the dinosaurs and ammonites. Mammals, and eventually humans, took advantage.
16 Comments on "Sixth mass extinction already under way"
sidzepp on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 8:14 am
Richard Leakey published a book in 1995 titled the “Sixth Mass Extinction.” I found it just before the millennium and have subsequently misplaced it. Whether he was the first to acknowledge the problem or not, it was an important find for me. Unfortunately, the narcissistic behavior of our species seems to prevent us from acknowledging any responsibility for the events on this planet that are spiraling rapidly out of control.
Enjoy the show!
Sissyfuss on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 8:39 am
Any species that is in competition with humans is doomed by our advanced technology. We have an irrepressible desire to disinfect the natural world of creepy crawly things we find objectionable. In the process we eliminate all creatures, even the beneficial ones. We are a giant bugzapper that while wiping out the pests take out the beneficial insects as well.
We are excessive to the max in our destructive manner.
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:31 am
Biological annihilation via the ongoing sixth mass extinction signaled by vertebrate population losses and declines
Abstract
The population extinction pulse we describe here shows, from a quantitative viewpoint, that Earth’s sixth mass extinction is more severe than perceived when looking exclusively at species extinctions. Therefore, humanity needs to address anthropogenic population extirpation and decimation immediately. That conclusion is based on analyses of the numbers and degrees of range contraction (indicative of population shrinkage and/or population extinctions according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature) using a sample of 27,600 vertebrate species, and on a more detailed analysis documenting the population extinctions between 1900 and 2015 in 177 mammal species. We find that the rate of population loss in terrestrial vertebrates is extremely high—even in “species of low concern.” In our sample, comprising nearly half of known vertebrate species, 32% (8,851/27,600) are decreasing; that is, they have decreased in population size and range. In the 177 mammals for which we have detailed data, all have lost 30% or more of their geographic ranges and more than 40% of the species have experienced severe population declines (>80% range shrinkage). Our data indicate that beyond global species extinctions Earth is experiencing a huge episode of population declines and extirpations, which will have negative cascading consequences on ecosystem functioning and services vital to sustaining civilization. We describe this as a “biological annihilation” to highlight the current magnitude of Earth’s ongoing sixth major extinction event.”
http://www.pnas.org/content/early/2017/07/05/1704949114
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 9:47 am
Stop worrying 21st century highly developed techno citizens, the most intelligent people America can produce got yur back.
Good News: Republicans Believe God Will Take Care of Climate Change for Us
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/news/a55429/congressman-god-will-solve-climate-change/
Cloggie on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 11:20 am
Biological annihilation via the ongoing sixth mass extinction signaled by vertebrate population losses and declines
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 12:00 pm
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 12:03 pm
Clog, here’s a fine Dutch site for you to visit.
Two months rain in just one hour the highest one-hour rainfall total for July ever swamps Paris with more torrential rain to come
“The Paris Metropolitan area since Sunday night has been drenched by thunderstorms and record high downpours, leaving several Metro stations closed and roads and houses flooded on Monday.
National weather agency Meteo France placed 12 departments, including Paris and much of the surrounding area, on Orange alert, the second-highest level of warning, as electrical storms and heavy rain continued on Monday.
Meteo France said in a statement that Sunday night saw a deluge of 49.2 millimeters in just 1 hour — the highest one-hour rainfall total for July ever.
Forecasts call for stormy weather and torrential rains to continue until Tuesday midnight.”
http://www.thebigwobble.org/2017/07/two-months-rain-in-just-one-hour.html
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 1:30 pm
Over 50 cm of rain [19.6 inches] fell in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, in a 9 hour period on Wednesday 05 July 2017
“Japan’s FDMA reported on 10 July that the death toll now stands at 22, with 19 deaths in Fukuoka prefecture and 3 in Oita. At least 13 of the deaths occurred in the city of Asakura. Twenty-four people have been seriously injured.”
“Hundreds of homes have been damaged and as many as 85 homes completely destroyed: 78 in Fukuoka and 7 in Oita. About 2,000 people are still homeless in Fukuoka, forced to evacuate as a result of flooding or mudslides. Around 160 elderly people remain stranded by the flooding in a nursing home in a district of Asakura.
Fukuoka government said that over 100 roads and 18 bridges have been damaged.”
“Authorities said that over 440,000 people across the country were under urgent evacuation instructions.”
http://floodlist.com/asia/japan-fukuoka-oita-floods-july-2017
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 1:39 pm
China – Severe Weather and Floods Hit Jingjinji
“Rainfall
WMO rainfall figures for a 24 hour period 06 to 07 July 2017
Chaoyang District, Beijing – 112 mm
Qinglong, Hebei province – 78 mm
Other parts of China have seen heavy rain over the last few days.
WMO figures for a 24 hour period 09 to 10 July 2017
Lu Shan – 114 mm
Xiushui – 59.1 mm
Huang Shan – 70.3 mm
Anqing – 111.3 mm
Macheng – 90.1 mm
Sheyang – 94.1 mm
Huaiyin – 115.8 mm
Bengbu – 62.4 mm
Xinyang – 54.3 mm
Gushi – 170.6 mm
Floods in South Leave Over 50 Dead
Flooding in southern and central parts of China since late June have left 56 people dead and 22 missing according to the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs (MCA).”
http://floodlist.com/asia/china-severe-weather-floods-jingjinji-july-2017
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 1:41 pm
New York magazine’s global-warming horror story isn’t too scary. It’s not scary enough.
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/science/2017/07/we_are_not_alarmed_enough_about_climate_change.html
Cloggie on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 2:44 pm
Clog, here’s a fine Dutch site for you to visit.
I did:
kervennic on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 4:07 pm
Joe on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 4:07 pm
The system of taking oil, making it into burnable stuff, then using it create everything we can see in the modern world is fast making the classic mistakes of history. Our current apex society with its extreme enforcement of homosexuality and liberal views is a mirror for ancient Rome and Greece who’s societies lasted much longer than our meager 150 years due to their sustainable living conditions. We even have the same old theme of a extreme underclass of moralist immigrants that both hate and seek to dominate the apex classes and be part of it on their own terms.
Our story began when the internal combustion engine was invented. When tractors replaced armies of generational farmhands and humans began flocking to cities a process began which in 150 years has spread to all countries that could accommodate a road. The loss of our natural instinctive connection to the land we struggle to feel really honest in this world. The more we abuse the earth the more disconnected we feel from all classes and religions. With less than 1% owning half the world’s wealth, is it any wonder we act so immorally? The gods of econonics seem to think they have cracked the code of social engineering and creating an idiom of acceptable thought, but at any stage, at any time the unthinkable can happen. Somebody just might nuke Mecca, or Jerusalem, the striaghts of Hormuz just might get mined, or some Saudi oil wells just might get blown up. Someone just might try to blockade Russia in the Black Sea. There are 10000 critical points of our system which can cripple us. We are here because we are lucky, but that’s all. Only the very very stupid would think we are here because we are so fucking good, that is hubris, a willfully criminal thought.
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 5:19 pm
I don’t know where you are getting your information, but homosexuality in the antiquity has almost nothing in common with how it is viewed and practiced in the modern west. No mirror. There are even significant differences between ancient Greek & Roman practices and attitude.
Is your Google broken or sumthin? Start with this term ‘Pederasty’.
Apneaman on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 5:54 pm
Sure clog, another big conspiracy, but this time it’s the Helioseismology community trying to scam grant money steal your freedom and make you gay (gayer in your case) and something something liberals, and bla bla bla Muslims and wa wa wa deep state. You know if you really want to fit in with the US conservatard conspiracy crowd you need to include some kinda Jesus love and atheist bashing too. You don’t have to believe in it, but you have to pretend – tribal rules and such. Trump’s atheist just like you and me, but no POTUS job or any political office above small town mayor for atheists in the US. It’s not about belief it’s about loyalty and trust. Publicly pretending to be a Christian even when everyone knows your not is a loyalty signal to the tribe and to the US nation.
Has the Sun blown its top?
It sure looks that way in this animation showing the Sun up close and personal. And there are two other ‘holes’ visible as well.
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/imageo/2017/07/05/has-the-sun-blown-its-top/
Anonymouse on Tue, 11th Jul 2017 11:38 pm
