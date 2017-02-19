Sea Ice In Both Arctic, Antarctic Hits Record Low

Exploring Hydrocarbon Depletion
Sea ice in both the Arctic and Antarctic last month hit the lowest levels on record for January, the United Nations World Meteorological Organization says.
Concentrations in the atmosphere of carbon dioxide, the chief gas said to cause global warming, also hit a January record.
“It is a quite strange situation,” said David Carlson, director of the World Climate Research Program, on February 17. Despite being winter, “it’s extraordinarily warm in the north, and the sea ice…is at a minimum at this point in both hemispheres.”
The heat content of the oceans, which is a more reliable measure of earth’s warming than surface air temperatures, has been “relentlessly going up and up and up,” he said.
There have been at least three periods this winter when Arctic sea ice has retreated, when it should have been expanding, according to satellite records that go back 38 years.
This January, Arctic sea ice averaged 260,000 square kilometers less than the previous record low last January — a shrinkage the size of the United Kingdom.
Sea ice in the Antarctic, where it is summer, was 22.8 percent below average, the organization said.
“The number of years until summer sea ice disappears [is] absolutely shortening,” Carlson said.
Midnight Oil on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 6:29 am
Must be fudging those figures again…those liberal leftie scientists… Trump will fix that…defund them, by a stroke of a pen!
bug on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 6:44 am
Midnight , exactly, The new president will fix this one easily, the administration will just throw the studies in the trash and it will be all better.
John Kintree on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 7:18 am
The numbers came from the United Nations World Meteorological Organization.
Cloggie on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 7:32 am
2014:
https://www.nasa.gov/content/goddard/antarctic-sea-ice-reaches-new-record-maximum
Antarctica and the Arctic are two very different environments: the former is a continent surrounded by ocean, the latter is ocean enclosed by land. As a result, sea ice behaves very differently in the two regions. While the Antarctic sea ice yearly wintertime maximum extent hit record highs from 2012 to 2014 before returning to average levels in 2015, both the Arctic wintertime maximum and its summer minimum extent have been in a sharp decline for the past decades. Studies show that globally, the decreases in Arctic sea ice far exceed the increases in Antarctic sea ice.
Obviously only minimum records count as that is where the headlines are for the globalist media and where the globalist climate change money is.
#UNGlobalGovernanceNow!
John Kintree on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 7:52 am
I consider myself a citizen of planet Earth, and I would like to see the resources that are currently used for armies and armaments worldwide to be used instead to meet basic human needs and to mitigate the effects of our greenhouse gas emissions.
Sissyfuss on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 9:55 am
John K, your response is so rational as to be delirious. We are talking about human beings behavior here. People like Cloggediceflow.
Go Speed Racer on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 11:37 am
We can build a gigantic ice machine. Like at the end
of the hallway at the Super 8 motel. But bigger.
Take the ice to the North Pole, and dump it out.
Problem solved. They will do this. Because when
Trump says there is no global warming, but there is
no ice at the North Pole, he will have to add some.
John Kintree on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 1:10 pm
There actually was something in the news a week or ago about a $400 billion proposal to install wind powered pumps in the Arctic ocean, to pump water over existing ice where it would freeze to create thicker ice.
Allowing the Arctic ocean to become ice free would be a bad thing.
Buford Bustamonte Jackson III on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 5:34 pm
I like the idea that Trump will fix this by getting rid of the data. That’s the brain level of denialists, who probably think that strategy will work. If Trump can’t stop the scientists from continuing to gather data that shows the arctic ice volume is spiraling downwards, then denialists will blame climatologists for wishing this problem into existence.
Daniel in KC on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 6:59 pm
Some theories surrounding the reason for the higher maximum ice extent in 2014/2015 in the Antarctic pertain to greater ice melt on the continent, the fresh water entering the sea is both less dense and freezes at a higher temperature)..this coupled with increase winds blowing off the continent are fully in line with increasing global temperatures… But, of course ‘science’ so who ya going to believe /s
(And there WERE headlines at the time about the record ice extent in Antarctica
Here is one: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2014-09-14/record-coverage-of-antarctic-sea-ice/5742668
Here is another: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-2738653/Stunning-satellite-images-summer-ice-cap-thicker-covers-1-7million-square-kilometres-MORE-2-years-ago-despite-Al-Gore-s-prediction-ICE-FREE-now.html
Or maybe this source would be more acceptable: http://www.infowars.com/global-warming-antarctic-sea-ice-continues-to-break-records/
…but those don;t fit the narrative you want to portray do they Cog?)
BTW: Nice pictures of ice extent records can be found athttp://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/ (look under the tab Data->Data for Everyone->Arctic Sea Ice news and analysis
twocats on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 7:27 pm
“We can build a gigantic ice machine. Like at the end
of the hallway at the Super 8 motel. But bigger.” [go speed racer]
good one
Cloggie on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 7:57 pm
This sums up my analysis of the globalist leftist conspiracy that only Trump can stop.
https://youtu.be/TPMS6tGOACo
Muzzie on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 8:51 pm
Wish this fake news was real. Half the planet lives on life support all winter. All you anti global warmists need to be sent to Mars.
Anonymous on Sun, 19th Feb 2017 10:02 pm
Go speed, would it be an issue with the Arctic Super 8 ice makers ice being free (for registered global warmers only Im guessing?).
I mean, they give the ICE for free at Super 8, but its not really ‘free’ is it?, since you have to pay to stay there. BUT, what if a bunch of freeloaders showed up and starting expecting ICE they didn’t pay for? the taker class. I think the ice from that Arctic Super 8 machine should be reserved for Ice-maker class only,not the ice-takers.
Its a complex issue no doubt, but Im sure trump has a plan to deal with it.